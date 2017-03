Gallery: Lord of the Lost - Moscow 2017

Teatr, Moscow, Russia23rd February 2017In 2017, the “Raining Stars” tour was beginning in Russia! Moscow and St. Petersburg were the first to hear and see songs from the new LORD OF THE LOST album ‘Empyrean’ live. The first of both Russian shows took place in Moscow where the band delivered an exciting show. Please enjoy our pictures.All pictures by Ekaterina Yakyamseva