Gallery: Mutabor - Dresden 2017

Beatpol, Dresden, Germany24th February 2017‘Euphoria’ is the name of the new album. Is the band able to carry euphoria after 25 years at their live concerts? YES! More than ever, the musicians succeed on stage. I have rarely experienced a concert evening at which one thinks one is in a greenhouse. Already from the first minute the audience is carried away and there is very rare stillness. In the end, enthusiastic concertgoers stay with sweat shirts.All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie