Newsletter Subscription

Latest Raffles

Latest Previews

Latest News

Buy Your Music!

Nuclear Blast Online Shop



Server Monitoring

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Event Calendar

«
<
February 2017
>
»
M T W T F S S
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 1 2 3 4 5

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Mon Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) BLOSSOMS
Mon Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) ANDY SHAUF
Tue Feb 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) THE XX
Tue Feb 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) STATE CHAMPS
Tue Feb 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) MITSKI
Tue Feb 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) HIGHLY SUSPECT
Tue Feb 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) BLOSSOMS
Wed Mar 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB
Wed Mar 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) VON WEGEN LISBETH - Sold Out
Wed Mar 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(TUR) DIARY OF DREAMS
Wed Mar 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) HIGHLY SUSPECT
Wed Mar 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) FIREWIND
Wed Mar 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) ANDY SHAUF
Wed Mar 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) DAVE HAUSE & THE MERMAID
Wed Mar 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) FEWS
Wed Mar 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) ALLMAN BROWN
Thu Mar 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(GR) DIARY OF DREAMS
Thu Mar 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) NACHTMAHR
Thu Mar 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) DAVE HAUSE & THE MERMAID
Thu Mar 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) ANDY SHAUF

Search Event Tickets

 

Login

Translate

English Dutch French German Italian Russian Spanish

Gallery: Mutabor - Dresden 2017

Details
mutabor42Beatpol, Dresden, Germany
24th February 2017
Mutabor - “25 Years Euphoria”

‘Euphoria’ is the name of the new album. Is the band able to carry euphoria after 25 years at their live concerts? YES! More than ever, the musicians succeed on stage. I have rarely experienced a concert evening at which one thinks one is in a greenhouse. Already from the first minute the audience is carried away and there is very rare stillness. In the end, enthusiastic concertgoers stay with sweat shirts.

  • mutabor01
  • mutabor02
  • mutabor03
  • mutabor04
  • mutabor05
  • mutabor06
  • mutabor07
  • mutabor08
  • mutabor09
  • mutabor10
  • mutabor11
  • mutabor12
  • mutabor13
  • mutabor14
  • mutabor15
  • mutabor16
  • mutabor17
  • mutabor18
  • mutabor19
  • mutabor20
  • mutabor21
  • mutabor22
  • mutabor23
  • mutabor24
  • mutabor25
  • mutabor26
  • mutabor27
  • mutabor28
  • mutabor29
  • mutabor30
  • mutabor31
  • mutabor32
  • mutabor33
  • mutabor34
  • mutabor35
  • mutabor36
  • mutabor37
  • mutabor38
  • mutabor39
  • mutabor40

https://www.facebook.com/MutaborBerlin / http://www.mutabornet.de 

All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie


Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Related Articles