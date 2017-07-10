Latest Raffles

Gallery: Depeche Mode - Frankfurt 2017

Details
Depeche ModeCommerzbank Arena, Frankfurt, Germany
20th June 2017
Depeche Mode - “Global Spirit” Tour

Last October, DEPECHE MODE’s “Global Spirit” tour was announced in Milan and as of today, the summer leg of the tour is nearly over. DEPECHE MODE, one of modern music’s most influential artists, was embarking on a world tour in May 2017 to support their new studio album, ‘Spirit’, released in March 2017. The first leg of the Global Spirit Tour saw Dave Gahan, Martin Gore and Andy Fletcher playing to more than 1.5 million fans in 32 cities in 21 countries across Europe. The tour started at Stockholm’s Friends Arena on May 5, 2017. The European leg ends July 23 with a final stadium show in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. Today, we have a gallery from the show in Frankfurt, Germany, for you seeing a band in best mood. Enjoy!

http://depechemode.com / https://www.facebook.com/depechemode

Setlist
Intro: Revolution (The Beatles song) (Song played from tape)
Intro: Cover Me (remix) (instrumental video intro)
01. Going Backwards
02. So Much Love
03. Barrel of a Gun (with "The Message" (Grandmaster Flash) snippet)
04. A Pain That I'm Used To ('Jacques Lu Cont's remix' version)
05. Corrupt
06. In Your Room
07. World in My Eyes
08. Cover Me
09. A Question of Lust (acoustic version)
10. Home
11. Poison Heart
12. Where's the Revolution
13. Wrong
14. Everything Counts
15. Stripped
16. Enjoy the Silence
17. Never Let Me Down Again
---
18. Somebody
19. Walking in My Shoes
20. Heroes (David Bowie cover)
21. I Feel You
22. Personal Jesus

More on Depeche Mode


All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)

