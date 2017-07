Gallery: Depeche Mode - Frankfurt 2017

Commerzbank Arena, Frankfurt, Germany20th June 2017Last October, DEPECHE MODE’s “Global Spirit” tour was announced in Milan and as of today, the summer leg of the tour is nearly over. DEPECHE MODE, one of modern music’s most influential artists, was embarking on a world tour in May 2017 to support their new studio album, ‘Spirit’, released in March 2017. The first leg of the Global Spirit Tour saw Dave Gahan, Martin Gore and Andy Fletcher playing to more than 1.5 million fans in 32 cities in 21 countries across Europe. The tour started at Stockholm’s Friends Arena on May 5, 2017. The European leg ends July 23 with a final stadium show in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. Today, we have a gallery from the show in Frankfurt, Germany, for you seeing a band in best mood. Enjoy!http://depechemode.com / https://www.facebook.com/depechemodeIntro: Revolution (The Beatles song) (Song played from tape)Intro: Cover Me (remix) (instrumental video intro)01. Going Backwards02. So Much Love03. Barrel of a Gun (with "The Message" (Grandmaster Flash) snippet)04. A Pain That I'm Used To ('Jacques Lu Cont's remix' version)05. Corrupt06. In Your Room07. World in My Eyes08. Cover Me09. A Question of Lust (acoustic version)10. Home11. Poison Heart12. Where's the Revolution13. Wrong14. Everything Counts15. Stripped16. Enjoy the Silence17. Never Let Me Down Again---18. Somebody19. Walking in My Shoes20. Heroes (David Bowie cover)21. I Feel You22. Personal JesusMore on Depeche Mode All pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com