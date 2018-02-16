Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
February 2018
>
»
M T W T F S S
29 30 31 1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 1 2 3 4

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Fri Feb 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WE INVENTED PARIS
Fri Feb 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VIEW
Fri Feb 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: APOPTYGMA BERZERK
Fri Feb 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LUKE MOCKRIDGE
Fri Feb 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GIRLS IN HAWAII
Fri Feb 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SOL HEILO
Fri Feb 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HIGHLY SUSPECT
Fri Feb 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KÄRBHOLZ
Fri Feb 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: L'ÂME IMMORTELLE
Fri Feb 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(RU) Concert: DEPECHE MODE
Fri Feb 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AURA
Fri Feb 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: D/TROIT
Fri Feb 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FADERHEAD
Sat Feb 17 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: E-Only Festival
Sat Feb 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: D/TROIT
Sat Feb 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SOL HEILO
Sat Feb 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AURA
Sat Feb 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KÄRBHOLZ
Sat Feb 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FADERHEAD
Sat Feb 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: L'ÂME IMMORTELLE

Login

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News



Server Monitoring

Gallery: Mando Diao - Lingen 2018

Details
D3S8338 kleinEmslandarena, Lingen, Germany
14th February 2018
Mando Diao & The OBGMs

In autumn 2017, MANDO DIAO were playing an extended tour with several dates in Germany. With new energy and joy to bring the band into focus again, the boys are happier and more excited than ever. After nineteen years together, singer and guitarist Gustaf Norén left the band in June 2015 in friendship. To lose the singer is a big thing for a band. Most of them do not recover from it. But not MANDO DIAO. Always, mastermind Björn Dixgård was identified as central front man due to his remarkable voice. And so, the band decided to go on.

The new album tells how good and right this decision was. The album is infused by wild and special energy, being felt in every second. That’s what people love on the Swedes. For the first time, all band members took part in the songwriting and created maybe the band’s best album ever. Now, the Swedes are back for the second part of the tour: In February, Stuttgart, Dresden, Frankfurt and Lingen are on the travel plan. We checked out the show in the cosy city of Lingen, where about 1,300 fans gathered at the Emslandarena to listen to the fantastic program consisting of pieces from the new record and old songs. The evening was opened by the Toronto / Canada based punk rock quartet THE OBGMS. Please enjoy out pictures of the evening.


The OBGMs

  • _D3S8309_klein
  • _D3S8319_klein
  • _D3S8326_klein
  • _D4S9267_klein
  • _D4S9268_klein
  • _D4S9270_klein
  • _D4S9272_klein
  • _D4S9279_klein
  • _D4S9290_klein
  • _D4S9293_klein
  • _D4S9294_klein
  • _D4S9296_klein
  • _D4S9301_klein
  • _D4S9304_klein
  • _D4S9312_klein

http://www.theobgms.com / https://www.facebook.com/TheOBGMs


Mando Diao

  • _D3S8331_klein
  • _D3S8334_klein
  • _D3S8335_klein
  • _D3S8338_klein
  • _D3S8340_klein
  • _D3S8342_klein
  • _D3S8344_klein
  • _D4S9322_klein
  • _D4S9324_klein
  • _D4S9325_klein
  • _D4S9328_klein
  • _D4S9329_klein
  • _D4S9331_klein
  • _D4S9333_klein
  • _D4S9334_klein
  • _D4S9335_klein
  • _D4S9337_klein
  • _D4S9341_klein
  • _D4S9350_klein
  • _D4S9362_klein
  • _D4S9363_klein
  • _D4S9369_klein
  • _D4S9372_klein
  • _D4S9373_klein
  • _D4S9377_klein

https://www.mandodiao.com / https://www.facebook.com/mandodiaomusic

Setlist
01. Intro
02. San Francisco Bay
03. All the Things
04. White Wall
05. All My Senses
06. Dancing All the Way to Hell
07. Good Times
08. One Two Three
09. The Band
10. Mr. Moon
11. You Got Nothing On Me
12. Break Us
13. Voices on the Radio
14. Down in the Past
15. Sweet Ride
16. Gloria
17. Ochrasy
---
18. Brother
19. Shake
20. Dance With Somebody

More on Mando Diao & The OBGMs


All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)

You are here: Home Gallery Concert Photos Gallery: Mando Diao - Lingen 2018