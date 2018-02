Gallery: Mando Diao - Lingen 2018

Emslandarena, Lingen, Germany14th February 2018In autumn 2017, MANDO DIAO were playing an extended tour with several dates in Germany. With new energy and joy to bring the band into focus again, the boys are happier and more excited than ever. After nineteen years together, singer and guitarist Gustaf Norén left the band in June 2015 in friendship. To lose the singer is a big thing for a band. Most of them do not recover from it. But not MANDO DIAO. Always, mastermind Björn Dixgård was identified as central front man due to his remarkable voice. And so, the band decided to go on.The new album tells how good and right this decision was. The album is infused by wild and special energy, being felt in every second. That’s what people love on the Swedes. For the first time, all band members took part in the songwriting and created maybe the band’s best album ever. Now, the Swedes are back for the second part of the tour: In February, Stuttgart, Dresden, Frankfurt and Lingen are on the travel plan. We checked out the show in the cosy city of Lingen, where about 1,300 fans gathered at the Emslandarena to listen to the fantastic program consisting of pieces from the new record and old songs. The evening was opened by the Toronto / Canada based punk rock quartet THE OBGMS. Please enjoy out pictures of the evening.http://www.theobgms.com / https://www.facebook.com/TheOBGMshttps://www.mandodiao.com / https://www.facebook.com/mandodiaomusic01. Intro02. San Francisco Bay03. All the Things04. White Wall05. All My Senses06. Dancing All the Way to Hell07. Good Times08. One Two Three09. The Band10. Mr. Moon11. You Got Nothing On Me12. Break Us13. Voices on the Radio14. Down in the Past15. Sweet Ride16. Gloria17. Ochrasy---18. Brother19. Shake20. Dance With SomebodyMore on Mando Diao All pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com