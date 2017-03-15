Newsletter Subscription

Latest Raffles

Latest Previews

Latest News

Buy Your Music!

Nuclear Blast Online Shop



Server Monitoring

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Event Calendar

«
<
March 2017
>
»
M T W T F S S
27 28 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Wed Mar 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Joey Jordison´s VIMIC
Wed Mar 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) RHONDA
Wed Mar 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) WARPAINT
Wed Mar 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(F) SHE PAST AWAY
Wed Mar 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) JOSHUA RADIN
Wed Mar 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) GENETIKK
Wed Mar 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) BOSSE
Wed Mar 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) BUSTED
Wed Mar 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) FELIX KLEMME
Wed Mar 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) AMY MACDONALD
Thu Mar 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) RHONDA
Thu Mar 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) SOLAR FAKE
Thu Mar 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) MONA
Thu Mar 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) FELIX KLEMME
Thu Mar 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) ANNETT LOUISAN
Thu Mar 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(A) ASP
Fri Mar 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) SOLAR FAKE
Fri Mar 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) SHE PAST AWAY
Fri Mar 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) NACHTMAHR
Fri Mar 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) ASP

Search Event Tickets

 

Login

Translate

English Dutch French German Italian Russian Spanish

Gallery: Trivium - Leipzig 2017

Details
trivium26Täubchenthal, Leipzig, Germany
7th March 2017
Trivium + support SHVPES + SikTh

On Tuesday the 7th of March, TRIVIUM was guest in the Täubchenthal in Leipzig. The evening was opened by SHVPES with an impressive performance. Full power, pedal to the metal, kick ass feel from start to finish. Great! Absolutely convincing.

The second support on stage was SIKTH. The band was on stage but I'm not sure if they wanted that too. This evening, SIKTH could not go with the level prescribed by SHVPES. Anyway. During the changeover for the headliner TRIVIUM, the guests could hear good old Heavy Metal hits from SEPULTURA and JUDAS PRIEST. Sure, you can listen to this music at home but it will never be the same hearing these songs that loud played on a good-sounding PA. As last song they played IRON MAIDEN, ‘Run to the Hills’, and after this song the audience was in really good mood for the headliner TRIVIUM. Right from the beginning of the show there was a feeling that the band really enjoyed to be on stage in front of their fans. And the fans celebrated the show together with TRIVIUM!


SHVPS

  • shvpes01
  • shvpes02
  • shvpes03
  • shvpes04
  • shvpes05
  • shvpes06
  • shvpes07
  • shvpes08
  • shvpes09
  • shvpes10
  • shvpes11
  • shvpes12
  • shvpes13
  • shvpes14
  • shvpes15

http://www.shvpes.com / https://www.facebook.com/SHVPES 


SikTh

  • sikth01
  • sikth02
  • sikth03
  • sikth04
  • sikth05
  • sikth06
  • sikth07
  • sikth08
  • sikth09
  • sikth10
  • sikth11
  • sikth12
  • sikth13
  • sikth14
  • sikth15

http://www.sikth.band / https://www.facebook.com/sikthofficial 


Trivium

  • trivium01
  • trivium02
  • trivium03
  • trivium04
  • trivium05
  • trivium06
  • trivium07
  • trivium08
  • trivium09
  • trivium10
  • trivium11
  • trivium12
  • trivium13
  • trivium14
  • trivium15
  • trivium16
  • trivium17
  • trivium18
  • trivium19
  • trivium20
  • trivium21
  • trivium22
  • trivium23
  • trivium24
  • trivium25

www.trivium.org / https://www.facebook.com/Trivium 

All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie

Add comment

Security code
Refresh