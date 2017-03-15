Gallery: Solar Fake - Berlin 2017

Admiralspalast - Studio, Berlin, Germany12th March 2017SOLAR FAKE means Electro, full dance floors, club hits, melodies that you never forget and a distinctive voice. Sven Friedrich and André Feller have often proved that they can bring the audience to boil on every stage in the world. But what if unplugged? With M.Stolz (violin) and Benni Cellini (cello) from the band LETZTE INSTANZ, Dirk Riegner (among others Peter Heppner) on the piano and Norman Selbig (ZERAPHINE - guitar), four exceptional artists have joined the duo on stage. Songs from all of their albums and, of course, some cover versions by this new guise were performed at this extraordinary location. It was not bombastic, but intimate. Please enjoy our pictures.All pictures by Anastasia Filippova