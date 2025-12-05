CD Review: Ultravox - The Collection (Deluxe Edition)

Artist: UltravoxTitle: The Collection (Deluxe Edition)Genre: New WaveRelease Date: 5th December 2025Label: Chrysalis Records, Proper / Bertus MusikvertriebULTRAVOX is a New Wave band that was formed in 1974. During their active years, the band has released eleven full length studio albums, alongside various compilations, EPs, live albums and more. The probably best known song is the all-time classic ‘Dancing With Tears In My Eyes’, which was originally released in 1984. The band has not only shaped the New Wave genre but also had a huge impacts on music icons such as SIMPLE MINDS and DURAN DURAN.‘The Collection (Deluxe Edition)’ comes in many different version. The basic version is the CD release, which comes with nineteen songs and includes their greatest hits plus previously unreleased tracks. And the probably biggest package is the set with four CDs and two Blu-ray DVDs which includes ‘The Collection’ part one and two, remixes, B-sides, promotional videos and ‘At The BBC: Top of The Pops’.But either way, this release - in all its versions - is a must have for your collection. Even the basic version of ‘The Collection (Deluxe Edition)’ includes all major hits, and all your favourite ULTRAVOX songs. The music videos on the BluRay version take you into the past, reviving memories and creating nostalgia. So does the music style itself. The brilliant New Wave music with its Synth-Pop elements sound so raw and pure. There are no overlaying effects or big editing in the arrangements itself, that this music has the power to sink deeply into your subconscious, getting your mind to wander off.The pure voice of Midge Ure has the same effect on you, as it comes at you pure as it is. These songs by ULTRAVOX are creating a space around you, pulling you in and causing your mind to get lost in it. As long as ‘The Collection’ is playing, you will lose track of time and space. And once the last note has ceased, you might feel a little dazzled until you gathered all your thoughts again, but I am sure you will feel relaxed.So here it is! This brilliant collection of old hits, hidden gems and remastered versions, remixes and more are here to blow you away. Be prepared when pressing play: ‘The Collection (Deluxe Edition)’ takes you on a journey through time. If you are new to the music of ULTRAVOX, this is the perfect release to not only get to know their music, but also fall in love with it. If you are familiar to ULTRAVOX, let them take you on a journey through time and memories. I definitely loved every moment of it, and I am sure you will, too!01. Dancing With Tears In My Eyes02. Hymn03. The Thin Wall04. The Voice05. Vienna06. Passing Strangers07. Sleepwalk08. Reap The Wild Wind09. All Stood Still10. Visions In Blue11. We Came To Dance12. One Small Day13. Love's Great Adventure14. Lament15. Same Old Story16. All Fall Down17. All In One Day18. Brilliant19. FlowBilly Currie - Keyboards, Violin, ViolaWarren Cann - Drums, Electronic Percussion, Backing VocalsChris Cross - Bass, Synthesisers, Backing VocalsMidge Ure - Lead Vocals, Guitars, SynthesisersMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10