Live Review: SuspYria - Hanover 2025

Bei chez Heinz, Hanover, Germany
16th November 2025
SuspYria
It’s a grey, rainy afternoon in Hanover. Bored, I scroll through my social media feeds, expecting to spend the evening on the sofa in my sweatpants. The most exciting thing the day has to offer is the evening episode of Tatort (a crime series that is, in a sense, part of Germany’s cultural heritage). Then a post by the newcomer band SUSPYRIA catches my eye, a band I had already noticed a few weeks ago. The four Hanoverians are playing a very spontaneously planned gig at Hanover’s cult location Bei chez Heinz (sic!). So I charge my camera battery and a few hours later drive to the other end of town.
SUSPYRIA was founded in Hanover in 2025. The band consists of singer Gesine Wagner, guitarist / singer Melik Melek Khelifa, bassist / singer Angelique Rohese, and drummer Sebastian Salas. Their first single, ‘Prehysterik Man’ was released in June 2025. The four describe themselves as a German Alternative Metal band that combines the raw intensity of ALICE IN CHAINS, the dark melancholy of TYPE O NEGATIVE, the dynamic energy of IN THIS MOMENT, and the eerie atmosphere of MUSHROOMHEAD. Not only does that sound pretty interesting, itis just that.
Music & Performance
It’s rare that newcomer bands grab me right from the start. The band has only been around for a few months and is playing in front of maybe 40 people, but they would be just as at home on a much bigger stage. Singer Gesine makes no secret of the fact that she is still a little unsure about moderating between songs, but I find that much more appealing than the wannabe rock stars whose exaggerated egos barely fit on stage.
Above all, there is no reason for uncertainty, because their songwriting, professionalism, and stage presence are beyond reproach. The audience in the room is just as enthusiastic as I am. At the end of a way to short set people demand an encore - for which the quartet on stage is not prepared. The audience wants a repeat of the banger ‘Syren’, and the band is happy to deliver.
Remember the name of this combo. I’m sure we’ll be hearing and seeing more from them. Hopefully next time in front of a bigger audience. Then next opportunity to see them live is on December 13th in Berlin’s Badehaus together with NO REST FOR JANE and REFLECTED SHADOW and together with STURMFEST in Hanover’s Subkultur on March 21st, 2026. Don’t say afterwards that nobody told you! If you want to listen in check out the band on Spotify or follow them on Instagram.
