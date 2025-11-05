Live Review: Howard Jones - Bochum 2025

23rd October 2025
Howard Jones - “Dream Into Action 40th Anniversary”
When HOWARD JONES played in front of an audience of millions at the Live Aid concert in 1985, marking his musical breakthrough, he probably never imagined he would become an icon of the 1980s. Almost exactly 40 years later, he is touring Europe with his “Anniversary Tour” and visited the Zeche in Bochum.
Music & Performance
Howard Jones opened the concert wearing a striking black coat with a fur collar - a very stylish, elegant look that deliberately avoided a retro feel, instead suggesting a certain grandeur and maturity. Entering the stage to light applause, he took his place at the keyboard - the familiar image of a Synth-Pop maestro.
After a few songs - the first three or four pieces - the mood became noticeably livelier; at this point, Howard had his coat removed by a crew member and put on a colourful motorcycle jacket. Strong colours, eye-catching details - a stylistic break from the opening look, but fitting for the now increasing energy of the set.
This change was not only a visual element, but also dramaturgically clever: the dark beginning characterised the reflective, nostalgic side of the evening, while the colourful motorcycle jacket marked the moment when the concert picked up speed and the hits took centre stage. The diverse song selection included newer and older songs, including ‘Like to Get to Know You Well’, ‘Hide and Seek’ and the top hit ‘What Is Love?’
Audiences of all ages were treated to a wonderful live performance by an exceptional artist. http://howardjones.com / https://www.facebook.com/howardjones
Setlist
01. Pearl in the Shell
02. New Song
03. Like to Get to Know You Well
04. The Prisoner
05. The One to Love You
06. Assault and Battery
07. Eagle Will Fly Again
08. Everlasting Love
09. Look Mama
10. Life in One Day
11. No One Is to Blame
12. Hide and Seek
13. Bounce Right Back
14. You Know I Love You, Don’t You?
15. What Is Love?
---
16. Things Can Only Get Better
All pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg