Live Review: Obsidian Echoes Festival - Essen 2025

29th November 2025
Obsidian Echoes 2025 with Lebanon Hanover, Cold Cave, Ultra Sunn, Selofan, Rue Oberkampf, Ash Code & Soft Analog
The inaugural Obsidian Echoes Festival opened the doors of the Weststadthalle to a crowd of roughly 600 - 700 darkly dressed enthusiasts, ready for a marathon of Darkwave, Post Punk and New Wave. Although doors opened a good thirty minutes later than advertised, any impatience quickly dissolved once the night’s atmosphere settled in - a carefully curated blend of nostalgia and modern electronics, where icy minimalism met warm synth-driven melancholy.
With a line-up boasting international favourites such as COLD CAVE, LEBANON HANOVER, ULTRA SUNN, SELOFAN, RUE OBERKAMPF, ASH CODE and SOFT ANALOG, the first edition already set a remarkably high bar. Only one thing was truly missing: food. For a long event starting at 16:00 and stretching well past midnight, a couple of food trucks outside would be a smart addition for future editions. Apart from that, the debut of Obsidian Echoes proved a beautifully executed celebration of dark alternative music.
Soft Analog
Opening the evening were SOFT ANALOG, the Ankara-born Electronic Pop duo whose rich fusion of Disco, Synthpop, Indie Dance and Turkish melodies offered one of the night’s most refreshing sonic palettes. Their warm, shimmering sound - rooted in the 80s and 90s but modern in its polish - created an inviting emotional landscape that felt both intimate and cinematic. Tracks from their debut album ‘Dans İllüzyon’ translated exquisitely live, shimmering with nostalgic synth lines and subtly ornate instrumentation. SOFT ANALOG guided the audience on a short but captivating journey, proving themselves a perfect opener for a festival dedicated to the darker shades of electronic music.
Ash Code
Italian trio ASH CODE followed with a set steeped in their trademark blend of shadowy melancholia and driving beats. Despite some noticeable sound issues - the only moment of the night where the otherwise strong production briefly faltered - the band pushed through with professionalism and intensity, delivering a performance that resonated with their loyal fans. Their songs, defined by cold atmospheres, pulsating basslines and haunting vocal hooks, reaffirmed why ASH CODE remain one of the most influential forces in contemporary Darkwave. Even with the technical hurdles, their presence filled the room with a sense of longing, urgency and cinematic gloom.
Rue Oberkampf
German trio RUE OBERKAMPF brought a stylishly brooding set that merged the essence of 80s Dark Wave with Techno-inspired drive and multilingual vocals. Their hypnotic rhythms and precise electronic textures carved a darker, more industrial-leaning space within the festival’s soundscape. The light setting was sparse with the glooming triangle of neon lights dominating the stage in the background. Julia de Jouy’s vocals - sharp, commanding and elegantly detached - gave the performance an intensity that built steadily with each track. Their ability to shift effortlessly between French, German and English lyricism added to the hypnotic effect, as did the sleek, minimalist stage presence. It was a set that felt both contemporary and steeped in underground history.
Selofan
SELOFAN delivered one of the evening’s most haunting and theatrical performances. The Athens-based duo immersed the audience in their unique world - one shaped by gothic romanticism, fatalistic storytelling and cold, analogue-driven sound design. Joanna Pavlidou’s vocals oscillated between vulnerable and feral, carried by Dimitris Pavlidis’ throbbing bass and meticulously crafted synth textures. Their music, steeped in drama and emotional depth, conjured visuals almost as vivid as their videos and artwork. SELOFAN’s set was a masterclass in turning inner turmoil into dancefloor enchantment, offering a highlight for those craving something intense, narrative-driven and beautifully unsettling.
Ultra Sunn
If any band brought raw energy and modern club sensibility to Obsidian Echoes, it was ULTRA SUNN. The Brussels trio - Sam Huge, Gaelle Souflet and live member Alexis Andrigo - delivered a high-voltage set that blended EBM heritage with sleek contemporary production. Their hits, including the crowd favourite ‘Keep Your Eyes Peeled’, ignited the room with infectious power, and their latest single ‘The Beast in You’ proved the momentum surrounding their upcoming 2025 album release is well-earned. ULTRA SUNN’s message of inclusivity and empowerment resonated deeply, turning their segment of the evening into a communal pulse of movement and celebration. Energetic, polished and irresistibly danceable, their performance confirmed why they’ve become one of the most exciting acts in the scene.
Cold Cave
COLD CAVE’s appearance brought a wave of cool grandeur to the festival. Wesley Eisold’s project, rooted in Post-Punk minimalism and early Synthpop sensibilities, unfurled with a sense of elegant detachment and cinematic darkness. The set leaned into the best of COLD CAVE’s catalogue: shimmering synth lines, cavernous atmospheres and Eisold’s commanding vocals. Their performance bridged decades of underground culture, nodding to JOY DIVISION, and NEW ORDER while retaining the project’s distinct emotional heaviness. Atmospheric and beautifully constructed, COLD CAVE provided a moment of pure, glacial stillness before the night’s final act.
Lebanon Hanover
As the headliners of the first Obsidian Echoes Festival, LEBANON HANOVER delivered a performance that justified every second of anticipation. Larissa Iceglass and William Maybelline - masters of icy minimalism and stark emotional resonance - crafted an atmosphere that felt both intimate and monumental. Their setlist was a gift to longtime fans, weaving together classics like ‘Gallowdance’, ‘Totally Tot’, ‘Kiss Me Until My Lips Fall Off’, ‘Sadness Is Rebellion’, ‘Die World II’, and the beautifully brooding ‘True Romantics’.
Iceglass’ ethereal guitar lines floated through the venue like cold mist, while Maybelline’s deep bass and precise electronics anchored the sound in hypnotic rhythm. Their duality - vulnerable yet detached, romantic yet alienated - was fully on display. Even in their minimalist stage presence, they projected a magnetic intensity that held the audience transfixed. LEBANON HANOVER’s performance felt less like a conventional concert and more like stepping into a shared emotional space: stark, melancholic, and strangely comforting. It was the perfect culmination of the festival’s aesthetic and energy.
Setlist
01. Avalanche
02. Ice Cave
03. Die World II
04. Kiss Me Until My Lips Fall Off
05. Albatross
06. True Romantics
07. Sadness Is Rebellion
08. Gallowdance
09. Kunst
10. Schwarzenegger Tears
11. Totally Tot
12. Parrots
13. Fazit & Ausblick
The first Obsidian Echoes Festival succeeded in bringing together a diverse yet cohesive snapshot of the contemporary Darkwave and Synth scene. With strong sound, a smartly curated line-up and a devoted audience, this debut edition already feels like the foundation of something enduring. Only one improvement stands out: food availability. Given the length of the event, one or two food trucks outside would be a welcome addition next year.
One thing is certain: Obsidian Echoes will return on 28 November 2026, and if the premiere is anything to go by, the next edition promises to be an unmissable celebration of dark sonic beauty.
All Pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)