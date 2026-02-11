Live Review: Erdling - Frankfurt 2026

7th February 2026
Erdling - “Mana Tour” 2026 - Support: Aeverium
On this evening, DAS BETT opened its doors for the final show of ERDLING’s tour. That night had everything: great music, a fantastic mood, a touch of melancholy because the tour was coming to an end - and a bit of carnival spirit and craziness were not to be missed either. As Neill said in his thank-you speech to the crew, it was the first tour where nothing went wrong, and everything worked like clockwork. No wonder that just one day after the final show, the dates for the “Mana Tour 2” were already announced.
Aeverium
The band was founded in 2013 and plays Alternative Gothic Metal. Over the years, the band has performed at numerous festivals and concerts and also had a record label contract. However, the latest album was released independently by the band and was only available for purchase during the tour. http://www.aeverium.de / https://www.facebook.com/aeverium
Music & Performance
With ‘Return to Sender’, the band got off to a strong start. The audience was immediately on board and celebrated AEVERIUM. The mix of male and female vocals created unmistakable compositions and was truly captivating. At some point in the middle of the show - as a nod to carnival - ERDLING, together with other crew members, appeared on stage, some of them painted and wearing paper hats. The hats were then placed on the members of AEVERIUM. With his black face paint, Neill resembled a Cheshire Cat. For the duration of one song, they stayed on stage as a fun and playful accompaniment.
After ‘Break Out’, Marcel was a bit out of breath and was happy that the next song, ‘Home’, was a ballad. All in all, the band played ten songs over approximately 50 minutes, and the audience went along with everything and celebrated them enthusiastically.
Setlist
01. Return to Sender
02. Living in Elysium
03. Distrust
04. Whatever
05. Hunted
06. Lost and Found
07. Break Out
08. Home
09. Safe Harbour
10. Heaven’s Burning (Harvest Time)
Erdling
ERDLING was founded in 2014, and since then the band’s fan base has been growing year by year. Over the past twelve years, the band has released seven albums. The latest one, ‘Mana’, was released on October 17, 2025 - and it is this album that made the tour possible. https://www.erdling.rocks / https://www.facebook.com/erdlingofficial
Music & Performance
After the intro, the band kicked things off properly with ‘Absolutus Rex / Dominus Omnium’, ‘Es gibt dich nicht’, and ‘Los los los’. The audience was thrilled, and the atmosphere was simply fantastic. Great lighting, great sound - everything about the club atmosphere was just right. At some point, Neill explained that at every show, someone from the crew is celebrated, and that evening it was Rony, the bus driver. The band had created a picture with Rony as a wall artwork, presented it to him, and invited the audience to celebrate him properly.
At the beginning of ‘Mein Element’, Neill mentioned that many bands claim it’s their last song just to wait for encore chants - but that’s not how they do things. They simply keep playing, although after this song there was a short stage change. Immediately afterwards, the crew came on stage to set up for an acoustic part. During this time, they entertained us with a small surprise performance, playing ‘Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door’ as a kind of soundcheck. The band then returned to the stage and played ‘Firmament’. Neill became very emotional, shared the story behind the song, and encouraged us not to lose sight of our dreams.
After ‘Wir sind Midgard’, the stage was stormed by AEVERIUM in carnival costumes along with other crew members. To ‘Denn wenn et Trömmelche jeht’, complete chaos broke out on stage. Before everyone left, Marcel handed Neill a cheek retractor and challenged him to sing the beginning of the final song with it in his mouth. Hats off - Neill actually did it, which caused plenty of laughter and extra fun. He then sang the rest of ‘Helheim’ normally. After the song, it was time for band photos with the audience. And with that, the first part of the Mana Tour came to an end - but I’m already eagerly waiting for part two.
Setlist
01. Intro (Neill singing band song titles)
02. Absolutus Rex / Dominus Omnium
03. Es gibt dich nicht
04. Los los los
05. Hel - Intro
06. Blizzard
07. Grendel
08. Götterdämmerung
09. Am heiligen Hain
10. Supernova
11. Steh den Sturm
12. Leuchtfeuer
13. Mana
14. Drum Solo
15. Phoenix
16. Yggdrasil
17. Hinter dunklen Wolken
18. Sternenschimmer
19. Blitz und Donner
20. Mein Element
---
21. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover) (played live by the crew as a soundcheck)
22. Firmament (Acoustic)
23. Miasma
24. I Don’t Wanna Be Me (Type O Negative cover)
25. Wir sind Midgard
26. Denn wenn et Trömmelche jeht (Karl-Heinz Brand cover) (with Aeverium)
27. Helheim
All Pictures by Daria Tessa