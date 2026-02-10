Live Review: Covenant - Hamburg 2026

4th February 2026
Covenant - “1986 - 2026: 40 Years of Shadow & Sound” - Special Guest: Isaac Howlett (The Voice of Empathy Test)
We live in confusing times, in the twilight of humanity - and on February 4th, 2026, COVENANT returned to Hamburg to remind us how to see in the dark. As part of their anniversary tour “1986 - 2026: 40 Years of Shadow & Sound”, the Swedish pioneers of electronic body music transformed the Markthalle into a pulsating emotional space where dystopia and hope coexisted in perfect tension.
Looking back on four decades of creativity, COVENANT continue to sound timeless rather than nostalgic. Their music still feels like a triumphant embrace of inner strength - cold, beautiful, and deeply human, like a collapsing star that refuses to fade. Before the main act took the stage, however, the evening was set in motion by a special guest who perfectly matched the mood of the night: Isaac Howlett.
Isaac Howlett
Isaac Howlett is best known worldwide as the unmistakable voice and frontman of British synth-pop band EMPATHY TEST, but in recent years he has successfully stepped into the spotlight as a solo artist. With a strong sense for melody, emotional depth, and electronic intensity, Howlett has carved out a sound that balances melancholy and club-ready energy with ease. After notable collaborations with AESTHETIC PERFECTION on ‘Save Myself’ and with BOP X SUBWAVE on ‘Storm in a Teacup’, Isaac launched his solo career in early 2024.
His debut single ‘House Of Cards’ went straight to #1 in the German Alternative Charts (DAC), followed by ‘Endless Night’, which confirmed that his solo material resonates strongly within the dark electronic scene. At the moment, Isaac is actively working on new solo material while continuing to develop his distinct artistic identity through live performances. On this tour, Isaac Howlett joined COVENANT as the official support act for “1986 - 2026: 40 Years of Shadow & Sound”, making his appearance in Hamburg a natural and highly anticipated pairing. https://www.isaachowlett.com / https://www.facebook.com/isaachowlettmusic
Music & Performance
When Isaac Howlett entered the stage, the Markthalle was still only partially filled - the audience initially scattered, conversations humming quietly under the lights. That atmosphere shifted quickly as more people moved closer to the stage, drawn in by the intimacy and emotional pull of his performance. The set opened with a light-hearted and very human moment: Isaac couldn’t find his microphone. Smiling, he searched across the stage, checking every stand and corner. When he finally found it, he jokingly waved, said a casual goodbye - and walked off stage, only to return moments later, composed and focused. That was when the real show began.
Musically, the set blended fragile introspection with pulsing electronic drive. ‘Eggshell’ and ‘Something Changed’ explored vulnerability, emotional distance, and personal transformation, carried by Isaac’s warm yet cutting vocal delivery. The AESTHETIC PERFECTION collab ‘Save Myself’ added a sharper, more aggressive edge and immediately energized the crowd. One of the highlights was ‘Ghosts Of The Tsunami’, a haunting and cinematic track that filled the room with tension and atmosphere. It was followed by the restless synth lines of ‘Spiralling’, hypnotic and emotionally charged.
The set closed with ‘House Of Cards’, a song about fragility, collapse, and emotional risk - perfectly aligned with the overall tone of the evening and warmly received by the now fully engaged audience.
Setlist
01. Eggshell
02. Something Changed
03. Save Myself (Aesthetic Perfection collab)
04. Ghosts of the Tsunami
05. Spiralling
06. House Of Cards
Covenant
For nearly four decades, COVENANT have remained one of the most influential and emotionally resonant acts in the electronic music scene. Formed in 1986, the Swedish trio helped define the sound of modern EBM and Future Pop by combining hard, machine-driven rhythms with deeply melodic, introspective songwriting. Albums such as ‘Sequencer’, ‘Europa’, ‘United States of Mind’ and ‘Skyshaper’ have long achieved cult status, shaping generations of listeners far beyond the club scene.
What sets COVENANT apart is their ability to evolve without losing identity. Even today, their music feels urgent and relevant - never frozen in nostalgia. Alongside the anniversary tour “1986 - 2026: 40 Years of Shadow & Sound”, founding members Joakim Montelius and Eskil Simonsson are actively working on new material, proving that COVENANT are not only celebrating the past, but very much focused on the future. https://www.covenant.se / https://www.facebook.com/Covenant-OFFICIAL-156626197713557
Music & Performance
From the very first moments, it was clear that this would not be just another anniversary show. A powerful laser show flooded the Markthalle, slicing through the darkness in sharp, rhythmic beams. Visually, it was stunning - almost overwhelming. Only the next morning did I realize my eyes felt strained and uncomfortable, a reminder that those safety notices for photographers exist for a reason. In conditions like these, caution is essential - sometimes it’s wiser to step back and shoot from a safer distance. A lesson learned for the future.
Musically, COVENANT delivered an expansive, carefully curated journey through their catalogue. Tracks like ‘Theremin’, ‘Speed’ and ‘Stalker’ showcased the band’s classic EBM precision - cold, driving, and relentlessly physical. ‘Feedback’ and ‘Go Film’ carried that unmistakable COVENANT tension: minimalistic yet emotionally charged, balancing aggression with elegance. One of the most unexpected and beautiful moments came with ‘Der Leiermann’, a haunting reinterpretation that highlighted the band’s willingness to experiment and to blur boundaries between electronic music and darker, more introspective soundscapes. Songs such as ‘20 Hz’, ‘The Men’ and ‘Judge of My Domain’ reminded everyone why COVENANT’s basslines and structures still hit with such force on a live system.
Then came ‘Dead Stars’. For me, ‘Dead Stars’ is more than just a song - it is the COVENANT anthem. The track I am always willing to wait for, no matter how long it takes. Hearing it live is like opening a vault of memories: past concerts, late nights, entire chapters of life tied to its melody and lyrics. There is something timeless and deeply human in ‘Dead Stars’ - melancholic, luminous, and fragile at once. In that moment, the room seemed to breathe together, united by shared nostalgia and quiet reverence.
Newer tracks blended seamlessly into the set, proving that COVENANT’s creative energy is far from exhausted. Songs like ‘Last Dance’, ‘Morning Star’ and ‘I Close My Eyes’ carried a more reflective tone, yet retained the band’s signature sense of movement and emotional gravity. The encores felt generous and triumphant. ‘Babel’, ‘Figurehead’, ‘Tour de Force’ and ‘Ritual Noise’ pushed the intensity to its peak, before the night closed with ‘We Stand Alone’ - a final statement of unity, resilience, and identity.
COVENANT didn’t just perform their history in Hamburg. They reaffirmed it, reanimated it, and reminded us why their music still matters - in the dark, in the noise, and in the shared experience of sound.
Setlist
01. Theremin
02. Speed
03. Stalker
04. Feedback
05. Go Film
06. I Am
07. Der Leiermann
08. Dead Stars
09. Bullet (Restarted after technical hiccup)
10. Call the Ships to Port
11. Happy Man
12. 20 Hz
13. The Men
14. The Beauty and the Grace
15. Judge of My Domain
16. Last Dance
17. Morning Star
18. I Close My Eyes
---
19. Babel
20. Figurehead
21. Tour de Force
22. Ritual Noise
---
23. We Stand Alone
All Pictures by Iryna Kalenska