Live Review: Echoes of Rebellion - Cologne 2025

Club Volta, Cologne, Germany18th July 2025Folks, I’m too old for this shit! Three days, two festivals, over 15 bands on the credit side, 43 hours on my feet and far too little sleep. Next year… well, you know how it goes. Of course I’ll be doing it all over again. If the Echoes of Rebellion crew can step back into the ring, then so can I.They’ve already announced they’re going for another round next year - despite all the hurdles. And honestly, I think it’s exactly these smaller festivals that keep our scene alive and kicking, and that’s why they deserve our full support. I’ve got full faith that Jean-Pierre (JP) and Aileen (no - she’s not the writer of this little report, but one of the organisers and JP’s wonderful wife) will once again pull together a fine and diverse line-up, turning the night before Amphi 2026 into something special. But hey - we’re still in 2025. So: first things first, but not necessarily in that order.My friend Marc and I hit the road around midday, heading to Cologne. There we meet up with our mate Nadine and kick off our festival day with a quick bite at Immergrün in the Cologne Arcaden. Dessert? Naturally. We swing by [ais]-Eismanufaktur (an ice cream parlour), which, by the way, has a brilliant selection of tasty vegan options.After dropping Nadine off at the MS RheinMagie landing stage - where she’s supposed to be setting sail for the “Call The Ship To Port” event (or maybe not?) - we stroll over to Club Volta. Just after 5pm, we roll into the parking garage next door. Right outside the venue, we’re already bumping into familiar faces. Tonight’s going to be one big family reunion. And look who’s here sometime later - it’s Nadine! She ended up selling her ticket at the dock, making one hardcore PROJECT PITCHFORK fan very happy, and decided to join us for the Echoes of Rebellion 2025 after all. She’s one fine rebel - yeah!There’s a slight delay at the entrance - the soundcheck’s running over. No biggie, though. There’s drinks to be had across the road at Stuntwerk, and a few beer benches out front for those who fancy taking it easy. With today’s hot weather, it’s the perfect way to ease into the evening. Just before six, the doors finally open. Maybe we’ll make up the lost 30 minutes later on - there’s still time before THE BRUTE are set to kick off at 18:30.Inside the club, the merch stand is the first stop for many. A few people are already warming up with a dance, while others chill out in the beer garden out back. And if you’re hungry, there’s a food truck right outside the entrance ready to sort you out. At 18:40 - not quite on time, but close enough - things get going. JP officially opens Echoes of Rebellion 2025 and introduces the evening’s first act. The crowd starts gathering in front of the stage. For now, there’s still plenty of space to dance - but it’s early yet, and I bet the box office crew had their hands full by the end of the night.We kick things off musically with some Electro-Rock courtesy of THE BRUTE - “part Swiss, part German,” as they put it. Daniel Gierke (vocals, songwriting, lyrics, guitar), Holly Heisenberg (guitar), and Thomas Borchert (keyboard) blend progressive electronic sounds with guitar-driven energy and striking vocals. There’s a hint of Synth-Pop, Blues, and Rock in the mix - and I’d wager DEPECHE MODE had at least some influence on the band’s musical direction.“To really get the party started”, frontman Daniel invites everyone to come closer, get dancing and sing along right from the start. No sooner said than done - people gradually gather in front of the stage, and after a relatively restrained intro, the guitars kick in hard during the chorus of ‘World We All Live In’. The crowd isn’t quite singing along just yet, but when it comes to clapping, Cologne knows the drill. THE BRUTE follow up with two premieres - ‘Nothing Remains’ and ‘We’ - which get plenty of people moving.Their punchy, Rock-tinged sound goes down well, and more and more people are streaming into the club and towards the stage. Daniel has now shed his jacket, while guitarist Holly powers through in his heavy coat - unfazed by the sweltering summer heat. Respect. By the time ‘We’ rolls around, the singalong part is going pretty well too. “You’re really amazing!” Daniel beams. They’ve played this track “especially for Jean-Pierre and Aileen - the ones who made tonight happen”, and take a moment to thank them properly.‘Driving to You’ brings in a bit more of a Rock flavour, and judging by the looks around me, people are really into it. The crowd is clearly having fun. “The next one... I think you all know it,” Daniel teases. “Which means, obviously, you’ve got to sing. And you’ll know exactly when.” Honestly, I doubt there’s anyone here who doesn’t know that song. And sure enough, when ‘A Question Of Time’ (DEPECHE MODE) kicks off, the room erupts - clapping, singing, the whole lot. Gotta say, I really liked their version too. This night’s shaping up to be something special. The vibe inside Club Volta is fantastic - buzzing, joyful, and full of promise.“One more to go!” Daniel calls out. Time for hands in the air and more clapping. THE BRUTE deliver a tight, convincing set - definitely leaving a lasting impression on more than a few in the room. A great start to what’s going to be an even greater night. But hey, there’s still two minutes left. Enough time for a quick little improv: “We’re doing this now!” Daniel’s voice echoes through the hall one last time before it’s “ciao” and “enjoy the rest of the evening!”The trio leaves the stage to warm applause and some well-deserved cheers. Most people head out to the beer garden or the front of the club for a drink or something to eat. Others stick around inside, dancing to the break tunes before the next act takes over. // Setlist: 01. World We All Live In / 02. Nothing remains / 03. We / 04. Driving to You / 05. A Question Of Time (DEPECHE MODE cover) / 06. Forgotten People / 07. Lost (a capella)Just like last year, Aileen and JP once again roped in a few unsuspecting audience members to help out with the announcements - spontaneous and completely unrehearsed. This time, it’s Marc’s turn. Totally unprepared, yet managing to pull it off with surprising grace. New job title: MC apprentice in training. Shortly before half past seven, he has the honour of introducing BEYOND BORDER to the stage.The project, founded by vocalist Kai “Iggi” Németh and Michael Deiters (in charge of all things musical), has since grown into a trio with the addition of keyboardist Renee Brandt. Their music covers the full spectrum of the electro scene - and the name says it all: borders are for other people. BEYOND BORDER don’t believe in creative limitations. Their third album is due out next year, and in August they’ll be celebrating their biggest festival appearance to date - at M’era Luna.It takes a moment for the word to get out that the show’s continued inside, but as soon as the first few beats kick in, the crowd starts flooding back toward the stage. A few fresh faces have joined as well. On the right, Micha is armed with a keytar, while Renee is pounding the keys on the opposite side. Iggi doesn’t bother settling in behind the mic stand - he promptly shoves it out of the way. The lights flicker in time with the music, and the band’s logo lights up the screen behind them.They launch straight into ‘Number 23’, and the game is on. By the next track, it’s “time to jump!” And even though it’s boiling hot, a bunch of people still go for it - the club is well and truly moving now. Renee criss-crosses the stage, popping over to Micha’s side, joking with fans and posing for phone cameras. Credit where it’s due: Micha and Iggi really found a gem with Renee - he fits in so naturally and adds a real spark to the show.The crowd’s loving it - arms waving, dancing, singing like there’s no tomorrow. And what’s your trusty little reviewer doing during ‘Immortal Stars’? Yep… eyes closed, even though I’ve technically here “to do a job”. But hey - you’ll forgive me, won’t you? Even I need to let go now and then. Micha moves between keytar and keyboard, his backing vocals adding a lovely depth to Iggi’s unmistakable voice, which fills the room and carries the songs effortlessly.The vibe is unreal. Everywhere I look: smiling faces. ‘What Makes the World Go Round’ BEYOUND BORDER asked themselves. What makes the crowd go round ist clear - this track. Guests that go round - spinning? Okay, at least three. And yes, guilty - one of them was your friendly neighbourhood scribe. But honestly, this is just too good to resist. And hey, if not now, when? Soon I might actually be too old for this shit.“Time to cuddle!” for the universal reset button - ‘New Start’. I once again have to remind myself to keep my eyes open, though plenty of others clearly prefer to enjoy the moment with eyes shut, singing along, fully immersed in the music. “This is our last song.” Wait - already? Who fast-forwarded the clock again? Surely not or is it really that late? “Give it your all one more time!” Okay then: hands in the air, clapping, dancing like there’s no tomorrow, and turning the volume way up. “It’s the time to join hands” - and everyone reaches up one last time.Iggi tries to high-five as many people as possible - though he misses your scribe, since she’s scribbling away notes in to her device. Sorry, Iggi - next time, I promise I’ll be ready. Cross my heart. With that, Iggi wishes everyone an amazing rest of the evening before the trio exit the stage to roaring cheers and applause. // Setlist: 01. Number 23 / 02. Jump Into The Fire / 03. Construction / 04. Immortal Stars / 05. Simplify / 06. Mr. Nice Guy / 07. What Makes The World Go Round / 08. New Start / 09. StandAs you can probably guess, this changeover break was once again the perfect excuse to grab some fresh air. It’s properly toasty inside the club by now, and the oxygen levels are… let’s say “limited”. It’s nearly half past eight and it’s still burning hot outside. Time to refill your coolant and chill the body from within - because calmer waters aren’t on the horizon with the next act, either. We’re sticking with electronic music, and like BEYOND BORDER, Parisian singer-songwriter and producer Sydney Valette loves to push musical boundaries.From chiptune-tinged Electro-Pop and EBM to Synth-Wave, Ambient, Rave and even Italo Disco, Sydney weaves it all into one singular sound. I’d already had the pleasure of seeing him live before and can’t wait for tonight’s performance. Just before 8:30, JP comes back on stage to welcome the Frenchman in his native language - cheat sheet in hand, mind you. French name or not, JP admits this isn’t exactly his strong suit. No worries though - enthusiasm is universal, and the crowd shows plenty of it. Visuals, music, action - and the applause starts up again, drawing everyone back towards the stage as Sydney takes his place.He might only bear the faintest resemblance to a young Damon Albarn, and musically the two couldn’t be further apart - but as he moves, with that attitude, haircut and sunglasses combo, he’s somehow reminding me to the BLUR front man. “Hallo Köln!” - and with ‘The Healer’, he cranks it up. The audience is going wild - clapping, dancing - while Sydney bounces around the stage, springs up and down, and exudes an incredible stage presence that drags everyone along for the ride.Even when he’s hunched over his synths, or crouched on the floor almost worshipping his machines, he has the room in the palm of his hand. The crowd claps, dances, sings, cheers and shrieks with pure joy. Sydney’s energy fills the space, courses through you, and before you know it, you’re on dancing an jumping too - resistance is futile. For the final two numbers, he switches to his first language - “I’m turning into French territory” - with a cheeky peek into German territory on the count-in: “eins, zwei, drei, vier.” “Okay, this one’s the last song. Thank you everybody for coming.”The rest is drowned out by cheers and the crunchy guitar kick-off of ‘Prêt-à-Mourir’. The room is bouncing. Sydney disappears briefly off-stage - as if diving into the crowd - only to change his mind and reappear seconds later, already fiddling with his gear. Then suddenly: a backward roll, some writhing on the floor, and back up on his feet. If the place had seats, this would’ve been the moment everyone leapt out of them.Applause breaks out like a wave. Sydney’s beaming from ear to ear, and at 9:10pm he signs off after 'Safety Net' with a humble but heartfelt “thank you”. He leaves the stage to standing ovations, only to pop up seconds later at the merch stand, meeting fans face-to-face. An extraordinary performer and an absolutely lovely human being - you’ve really got to catch him live if you get the chance. // Setlist: 01. So Lost / 02. The Healer / 03. Relax / 04. Free / 05. PTSD / 06. The Knife / 07. Fight Back / 08. Please / 09. Précipice / 10. Prêt-a-Mourir / 11. Safety NetYou can probably guess what happens during this changeover? Correct, most of the crowd drifts outside for a quick breath of fresh air or a snack at the food stall. But come just before half past nine, JP grabs the mic once more. “Alright, it’s about to get a bit more crowded on stage.” He’s not alone. Flanking him are Aileen, Jasmin (check out www.graeueltaten.de), Çağla and Furkan Güleray from DUCTAPE, plus a handful of friends who pour their hearts into running smaller festivals and giving up-and-coming acts a platform. After JP thanks his wife, the whole team, and everybody who’s helped out, he hands the mic over to his mates.Now they all get a chance to say a few words to the audience - and, let’s be honest, do a spot of self-promotion. Jasmin steps up, clutching a champagne cooler in her arms. “Even if this is a non-profit event, it can’t go on like this”, she says. So she kindly asks everyone to drop a few euros into the cooler to help make Echoes of Rebellion 2026 a reality. She’ll be buzzing about with that cooler all night, “driving you all mad”, as she puts it - so fair warning! But for now it’s up to Sina, who has the great honour of introducing an artist she deeply admires - not just musically, but personally too.It’s just after half past nine and finally time for Mr. Isaac Howlett. The London-born artist now lives in Linz, Austria, and is best known as the singer and songwriter of EMPATHY TEST - so naturally, a few familiar tracks find their way into the set. Isaac also admits that he doesn’t quite have enough solo material yet for a full-length show. If you’re wondering why he’s ventured out solo in the first place, just keep reading. Isaac is not entirely alone on stage. He’s joined on keys by his friend Sam Winter-Quick, who supported EMPATHY TEST live quite a bit in the late 2010s.The two accord together effortlessly, as if no time had passed. They kick things off with Isaac’s debut solo single ‘House of Cards’, and the magic begins to unfold almost immediately. Gentle, melodic tones fill the room, casting a breezy lightness that quickly spreads through the crowd. I see beaming faces, mouths singing every line in unison. The club’s now properly packed - it seems the box office had some decent last-minute traffic, which is great to see. “Okay, Echoes of Rebellion, let me see some hands in the air!” Arms shoot up and clap along to ‘A Year Without Light’, an as-yet unreleased track that clearly hits home and earns a warm reception.‘Endless Night’ also lands perfectly, its dreamy spell drawing the crowd in - and by the end, Isaac is practically glowing along with the glitter swirling through the air. “As you probably know, I’m Isaac Howlett from EMPATHY TEST. And I’m just going solo because I’ve got a massive ego. No - after five years of waiting for my partner in EMPATHY TEST to write new music, I finally got bored and decided to make some myself.” It’s clear the decision wasn’t entirely easy, but the response so far seems to prove him right.As mentioned, Isaac doesn’t yet have a full solo catalogue, so a few beloved EMPATHY TEST numbers make a return - giving the crowd even more reason to sing along. The audience is radiant with joy, hands in the air, everyone swaying and belting out lyrics as Isaac holds out the mic and lets them take over. “This is another new song, ‘Something Changed’.” But wait - a different one sneaks in first. Sam catches the mix-up and before long, ‘Something Changed’ swings in and hits just right. It’s an uplifting gem that has me excited for everything else still to come.Up next is ‘Save Myself’, a collaboration with Daniel Graves of AESTHETIC PERFECTION - whom Isaac recently shared the stage with at the Eastside Festival. “Unfortunately I don’t have Daniel with me tonight. So, I’m gonna sing his part.” The crowd doesn’t mind one bit and erupts all the same. Now it’s time for ‘Spiralling’, a co-release with the collective A STATE OF FLUX. The track delves into Isaac’s personal experiences with depression and anxiety and was released on 3rd July. He thanks his fans for buying, streaming, sharing, and showing so much positivity and support.Then it’s back to EMPATHY TEST for a moment. With ‘Demons’, Isaac takes a moment to thank his hosts and give Sam a shoutout: “Some of you may remember him from EMPATHY TEST in 2017. I kind of missed him. So I figured I’d get him back to play keys for my solo project.” He jokes that they’re much more boring now than they were back then. Think nobody can sing any louder? Guess again: the “song with over five million streams on Spotify” is next.Know which one that is? No peeking at the setlist! Of course, it’s ‘Losing Touch’. And yes, everyone knows the words. Isaac cups his hand to his ear - “It’s always been you”. And again - “Okay, all together now!” - “It’s always been you”. Beautiful. Absolutely melt-your-heart stuff. But the show can’t close on an EMPATHY TEST track. Isaac has two more solo songs lined up - both soon to be released. “If you like them, share them with everyone you love, because it’s really fucking difficult to start a new music project.” You can tell how proud he is of the new material - and rightly so. ‘Ghosts of the Tsunami’ is deeply moving and instantly connects with the audience. Isaac thanks Sam once more and shares his excitement for IST IST, “an amazing band from my home country.”The final number, ‘Eggshell’, closes the set on an unusually dark note - gripping and full of fire. Isaac Howlett ends with a wave of emotion and passion that lingers long after the last note has faded. // Setlist: 01. House of Cards / 02. A Year Without Light / 03. Endless Night / 04. Last Night on Earth (EMPATHY TEST) / 05. Bare My Soul (EMPATHY TEST) / 06. Holding On (EMPATHY TEST) / 07. Something Changed / 08. Save Myself (Collab w/ AESTHETIC PERFECTION) / 09. Spiralling (Collab w/ A STATE OF FLUX) / 10. Demons (EMPATHY TEST) / 11. Losing Touch (EMPATHY TEST) / 12. Ghosts Of The Tsunami / 13. EggshellJust before eleven o’clock, Aileen and JP step back on stage for one final announcement. “After the last act, we’ll keep dancing until the early hours. Thank you all so much for coming - and honestly, I think we have no choice. We have to do this again next year.” That statement triggers a wave of enthusiastic cheers from the crowd. “Please make use of the presale. Keep your eyes peeled on social media, and be a rebel!” By the way, word is that Jasmin and the champagne cooler collected well over €1,000.A wonderful affirmation that we should indeed go another round with Echoes of Rebellion - though of course, that amount won’t actually cover the costs of even the smallest festival. So, if "Call The Ship To Port" feels too pricey, if the line-up doesn’t float your boat, or if you simply fear seasickness, still make sure to be in Cologne the Friday before Amphi Festival 2026. Grab a ticket (ideally in advance - presale should start soon) and support this brilliant, intimate, and refreshingly diverse event. Be a rebel again (or even for the first time) on 24th July, 2026! But now, let’s get on with tonight’s final act.Founded at the end of 2014 in Greater Manchester, the band - made up of Adam Houghton (vocals, guitar), Mat Peters (guitar, synthesiser/keyboards), Andy Keating (bass) and Joel Kay (drums) - started out as DAS IST. Shortly afterwards they rebranded as IST IST and quickly racked up a bit of buzz on Manchester’s music scene. Since then, the UK Post-Punks have been pretty prolific, dropping several EPs and albums. After touring earlier this spring, they’re back in Germany tonight with a whopping 22-song setlist.The lads don’t waste time on long speeches - they let the music do the talking and are absolutely radiating Punk vibes here at Club Volta. In fact, their few introductions are washed out by the cheers, and I’ll admit I can barely make out what Andy or Adam are saying. ‘Stamp You Out’ and ‘Jen’ get everyone moving in the again well-filled club. “Good evening, Cologne. How do you do?” Andy greets the crowd, clearly chuffed to be here.The audience is equally delighted, singing along enthusiastically to ‘Black’. The bassline brings back memories of FLIEHENDE STÜRME for me, which makes the song an instant hit in my book. Although my heart these days leans more towards electronic sounds, the little Punk girl inside me still gets her kicks now and then. I’ve held my ground in the front row for a good 5½ hours, but I’m clearly too old for this shit. The late hour and the club’s heat have taken their toll, so I haul myself back to a decent spot near the merch stall. A breeze drifts in from the beer garden entrance, and I still have a solid view of the stage and the crowd.Quickly grab a non-alcoholic beer to top up the electrolytes, and I’m good to go again. From back here, the crowd looks a bit thinner, but the club’s still pretty packed, and folks are making full use of the space to dance their hearts out. Now I can really focus on the music, and during the slower numbers I’m struck by how much I adore Adam’s voice - dark, deep, clear. “We’ve got a new one for you, ‘Makes No Difference’.” At one point Adam’s guitar acts up. I can’t quite see what’s going on, but he looks flustered as he fiddles to get it working again - and he does. “Yeah, we’re fucking back.” And then we’re treated to ‘Dreams’.During ‘Your Mine’, I can’t help but wonder why nobody’s pogoing. Too old? Too tired? Too beaten? Fair enough - I get it. I’m running low on energy myself, and there are still two long festival days ahead. But the crowd is still swaying and cheering. IST IST have one more track for us: ‘Slowly’. A mellow closer? Hardly. Just as I tuck my earplugs back into their tube, they crank things up one last time. And finally - pogo!That delights the little punk in me, who’s still kicking after all these years. After about 90 minutes of top-notch Post-Punk, IST IST thank the crowd once more and bow out to rapturous applause. // Setlist: 01. Stamp You Out / 02. Jen / 03. Shadow / 04. Silence / 05. Black / 06. CW4U / 07. Repercussions / 08. Nights Arm / 09. Discipline / 10. Something Else / 11. SHTG / 12. Greed / 13. What I Know / 14. The KISS / 15. XXX / 16. Makes No Difference / 17. Fools / 18. Dreams / 19. NMNL / 20. Emily / 21. You’re Mine / 22. SlowlyMost of the crowd spills outside for some fresh air. We join them, chilling in the beer garden for a bit, while inside the party rages on until the early hours. We head home just after 1:30 am - still a good hour’s drive before we can crash into bed, only to have the alarm go off at seven again. Honestly, I’m way too old for this shit.All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg