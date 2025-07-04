Special: Artists and their Tattoos - M’era Luna Tattoo Special 2019

As the M’era Luna 2025 with its anniversary is ahead, we feel like we have to share an article waiting in our archives for too long… In 2019 again, our M’era Luna Tattoo Special was ready for the tattooed visitors of the festival, and once again visitors sent us pictures of their tattoos. The selected winners had the chance to do a shooting and interview with us, and the organizers gave small gifts as souvenirs.2019, compared to 2018, there were three times more participants, so the selection was bigger and making a decision even harder. But I actually liked that the most. I hope even more people will dare to take part in our project in future as we revived it now. But now let’s get back to our winners. 2019 we had an exceptional situation: instead of the announced three winners, we had four.Arne has only one tattoo, but his story touched us deeply and we wanted to give him the opportunity to tell it. Maybe it will help someone else too. For us, it’s not only important how beautiful and artistic tattoos are, but also how the wearers feel about them and what thoughts are behind them. That’s why we start right away with the interview with Arne, followed by Lexx, Beate - our only woman in the group - and Michael.: When did you get your first tattoo and what design did you choose? How long did you think about it?: That was a crosshair in January 2018, I thought about it for almost 10 years.: How many tattoos do you have? Are there any that you would like to tell a story about or that mean something special to you?: Only that one in total. There is a lot of history and meaning behind this tattoo for me.In 2009, I was diagnosed with testicular cancer. After the resection (removal), I have been dependent on hormone injections for life, which often caused problems because nerves were irritated during the tattooing, leading to weeks of pain afterwards. It’s also a kind of “black humour” that still brings good mood and laughter among nurses and doctors.: Are you planning to get more tattoos?: No.: Were all tattoos done by the same tattoo artist? How did you find the artist and who created the design for you?: I found my tattoo artist through word of mouth from friends and I created the design myself.: How long was the longest session?: 15 minutes. Just one session.: Getting tattooed is painful. How do you handle the pain during the session? What distracts you?: I didn’t have any pain.: Have you ever regretted getting a tattoo?: No.: Which types of tattoos are taboo for you, which would you never get?: Large-scale motifs.: They say getting tattoos is addictive - once you start, you can’t stop. What’s your view on that?: I have no desire for more.: Nowadays it’s trendy to get tattooed; many people don’t think about the fact that they will have the tattoo for life. They want to be cool and go with the flow. Often, they come to the tattoo artist saying “show me what you have.” What do you think about this? The tattoo artist then stops being an artist and becomes a “mass producer.”: Everyone can do as they like. Anyone who wants to walk around with a “stamp tattoo” can do so.: In the past, tattoos were seen as antisocial - people had trouble finding jobs. Has this opinion changed or do people still face prejudice?: I work at an institution for disabled people and youth services, under the auspices of the church, and even here fully tattooed and pierced caregivers are employed, so I think those times are over.: Last but not least… what do you recommend to our readers who are planning their first tattoo? What should they pay attention to regarding choice of studio, tattoo artist, style… What advice do you have?: They should think about what their planned tattoo should mean. After all, they have to stand by it for their whole life. From my point of view, one should avoid names of partners. Regarding the choice of studio and artist, it often helps to search for experiences online, to ask for examples, and to look at their style. Word of mouth is usually very reliable as well. In the studio, you should pay attention to hygiene and workflow procedures.: When did you get your first tattoo and what design did you choose? How long did you think about it?: I got my first tattoo when I was 16. It’s a tribal-a dragon on my back.: How many tattoos do you have in total? Are there any you would like to share a story about or that mean something special to you?: I now have six tattoos in total. Each one has its own little story. I’m happy to share those stories if anyone’s interested.: Are you planning to get more tattoos?: Definitely, I plan to get more tattoos. Once you find a tattoo artist you trust 100%, more ideas come automatically. My next appointment is even in a few days.: Were all tattoos done by the same artist? How did you find the tattoo artist and who created the designs?: My first tattoo was done by a friend of my mother. I was young and just wanted to go with the flow. The next three were done at a regular “studio around the corner.” But my last two-and favourite-tattoos were done by Hannah DeGroth. She’s an artist and author who has been making a name as a tattoo artist for about a year now. I applied to you with her works. My oldest four tattoos were just standard designs without anything special.The new works by Hannah DeGroth are all unique pieces developed together with my wishes. It’s a huge difference when you find a tattoo artist who can draw freehand and create something basically tailor-made. That gives the tattoo a special touch.: How long was the longest session?: Phew, my longest session was actually with my current tattoo artist and lasted about eight hours. But you have to say this tattoo on my forearm was her very first attempt on human skin and she worked very carefully and slowly. This is also the design I applied with here.: Getting tattooed is painful. How do you handle the pain during the session? What distracts you?: Everyone experiences pain differently. Also, it depends on the body part being tattooed. I nearly fell asleep on my neck and arm, but at the collarbone or armpit, it felt like going through hell. Otherwise, distraction helps a bit. My tattoo artist puts a lot of emphasis on making sure you feel comfortable. You can listen to your favourite music. There are always nice and interesting conversations and lots of laughs. Those are all things that help me endure the pain.: Have you ever regretted getting a tattoo?: I haven’t regretted any of my tattoos, but I should have chosen a different design for my first one. Still, every tattoo has a meaning and a story. That’s very important to me.: Which types of tattoos are taboo for you? Which would you never get?: Taboos for me are names of current partners and anything that doesn’t represent me, my character, or my personality-I would never get those.: They say getting tattoos is addictive - once you start, you can’t stop. What’s your view on that?: Oh yes, I definitely agree with that. Tattooed skin is simply much more interesting to me. Maybe like some people prefer a tan from sunbathing. It’s very important to me that you can identify with your tattoos. After all the pain, when the new design is visible in the mirror, there’s a happy moment, relief that you made it. You just feel better, maybe even more beautiful. It’s a kind of confirmation for yourself and a little statement to the outside world.: Nowadays it’s trendy to get tattooed; many people don’t think about the fact that they will have the tattoo for life. They want to be cool and go with the flow. Often, they come to the tattoo artist saying “show me what you have.” What do you think about this? The tattoo artist then stops being an artist and becomes a “mass producer.”: I personally think that’s nonsense. My first tattoo as a teenager came about exactly that way. Very quickly I moved away from that thinking and stuck to my own wishes. Like in many other situations, it’s just following the crowd. Such standard tattoos aren’t even particularly noticeable. Of course, many tattoo studios also live off such wishes, but unfortunately, creativity and individuality are often lacking. Tattoos that no one else has, that represent yourself, maybe even tell a hidden story, are much more interesting and usually look artistically much better. The individuality, the artist’s personal style, and your own soul should be recognizable in the tattoos. Then they’re brilliant.: In the past, tattoos were seen as antisocial - people had trouble finding jobs. Has this opinion changed or do people still face prejudice?: My experience is mixed. Of course, there are still professions where tattoos aren’t allowed or welcomed. But overall, through the mainstream, it has become much more relaxed. Acceptance lies with body culture itself. You still get some weird looks, but no rejection.: Last but not least… what do you recommend to our readers who are planning their first tattoo? What should they pay attention to regarding choice of studio, tattoo artist, style… What advice do you have?: Everyone should first think carefully and for a long time about what they really like. Does the tattoo fit my lifestyle or career plans? Will I still like the design in five or ten years? Never get tattooed on impulse. Not as proof of love and not as a dare. Take your time choosing a studio. Most studios have several artists. So, check the portfolio of the individual artist; the overall work of a whole studio can be misleading because in large studios the tattoo artists often change. Follow hygiene instructions after getting tattooed. Nothing is worse than permanently scarring and ruining the new tattoo. I personally put a lot of emphasis on hygiene in the studio itself. But also, on the sympathy between me and the artist. Whether a tattoo artist is famous or not doesn’t interest me much. New artists can be really good too. Just look at what they have done and judge by your own taste. I want to sincerely thank Hannah DeGroth from TattooARTworks.de for the great art and of course the jury who chose me. Well, who knows, maybe my answers will help someone out there find their perfect tattoo.: When did you get your first tattoo and what design did you choose? How long did you think about it?: I got my first tattoo when I was about 22 years old. It was a rose on my right shoulder and did cost around 70 DM. When I was about 19, I really wanted a tattoo but didn’t dare to get one! When my now husband got a Thai boxer tattoo, I knew the time had come. However, the rose was covered up about 14 years later because it really wasn’t a nice rose. I didn’t have to think long about the design - just a rose, done - but that wasn’t very smart.: How many tattoos do you have in total? Are there any you would like to share a story about or that mean something special to you?: I can’t really count my tattoos because a) I have so many and b) some are connected designs. My “Blood Angel” on my right forearm is dedicated to my dear mom, who passed away way too early at only 47. She is now my blood angel / protector and is always with me. It reminds me every day how short life can be, but also my memories of her are still very alive.: Are you planning to get more tattoos?: Yes, definitely. I have my next appointment in 2020.: Were all tattoos done by the same artist? How did you find the tattoo artist and who created the designs?: I got my rose and my “tramp stamp” from the same tattoo artist. Back then, I didn’t know better and just went where everyone went. Both were from his flash book… terrible, just young, naive, and dumb. Thank God I then found Peter Jürgens from Colours World in Holzwickede. After a long talk and looking at his work, I knew he was the right one for me. I just tell him my wishes, ideas, and feelings, and Peter draws everything on paper for me. His imagination and creativity are incredible. Sometimes I bring him a drawing or photo, and then he changes it a bit until the design is final.: How long was the longest session?: My longest session was about 4-5 hours.: Getting tattooed is painful. How do you handle the pain during the session? What distracts you?: Not every body part is equally sensitive. Sometimes I barely notice it because we talk a lot, laugh, and listen to music. I’ve even fallen asleep during a session. But some spots-oh man! Then I think intensely about happy memories and try to push the pain away, like biting my hand or pressing my nails hard on some part of my body. The most important thing is not to think about the pain, because that only makes it worse.: Have you ever regretted getting a tattoo?: No, not at all-only the choice of the design, like the rose and the tramp stamp.: Which types of tattoos are taboo for you? Which would you never get?: The name of my partner, political statements, cartoons, and old-school style tattoos.: They say getting tattoos is addictive - once you start, you can’t stop. What’s your view on that?: I think it depends on a person’s attitude toward life. Some people have only one or two tattoos their whole life; others love tattoos and see them as artwork of their own life.: Nowadays it’s trendy to get tattooed; many people don’t think about the fact that they will have the tattoo for life. They want to be cool and go with the flow. Often, they come to the tattoo artist saying “show me what you have.” What do you think about this? The tattoo artist then stops being an artist and becomes a “mass producer.”: I totally agree, it’s awful. I think it’s the tattoo artist’s duty to talk with the customer and discourage that attitude. There should actually be a checklist like at a doctor’s first visit-asking why, since when, and so on. Flash book designs are horrible, like everyone wearing the same dress at prom - sadness guaranteed.: In the past, tattoos were seen as antisocial - people had trouble finding jobs. Has this opinion changed or do people still face prejudice?: Unfortunately, some people think tattoos are “so cool,” while others still see them as “totally antisocial.” Sometimes the looks you get are funny, sometimes annoying, but I always think, “I don’t care what you think about me, I know who I am and what makes me.” Depending on where you are, in big cities tattoos are more or less normal, though there is still a lot of staring. Many older people still associate tattoos with prison, trouble, and bad people. Regarding jobs, it depends on the industry-some don’t hire people with visible tattoos.: Last but not least… what do you recommend to our readers who are planning their first tattoo? What should they pay attention to regarding choice of studio, tattoo artist, style… What advice do you have?: First, choose a tattoo you can identify with and that fits your own attitude toward life. Every tattoo has its own story-the wearer’s story-so it shouldn’t be something done on a whim. There are many tattoo artists nowadays. The top rule is to visit several studios first, check if the chemistry is right, and you feel comfortable. Then look at their work. The better the artist, the longer the waiting time for an appointment. Don’t get tattooed immediately, like next week or in four weeks. Waiting times of about 10 months to a year are common. Hygiene and cleanliness of the studio are among the most important things. This is standard now, but there are still bad studios. If you’re not 130% sure, postpone the appointment. You should be burning with excitement and barely able to wait.: When did you get your first tattoo and what design did you choose? How long did you think about it?: I always wanted to have a tattoo. That’s why I got my first one at 18. It was a typical 90s tattoo - a tribal.: How many tattoos do you have in total? Are there any that have a story you’d like to tell or that mean something special to you?: In total, I have eight tattoos. One has a deeper meaning - it’s the first letter of my son’s name.: Are you planning to get more tattoos?: Yes, definitely more will come.: Were all your tattoos done by the same tattoo artist? How did you choose the artist and who made the sketches for you?: The first tattoos were done by different artists. The last four were all done by Marc from MRC Tattoo, and I’m really glad I found him. I really like his style and way of working. The first one from Marc was the letter of my son’s name. The second was a “Wanna-Do” from him that immediately got me hooked. For the last two, I shared my ideas and wishes with him, and he turned them into sketches.: How long was the longest session?: The longest session lasted seven hours.: Getting tattooed is painful. How do you handle the pain during the session? What distracts you?: I just accept the pain, it’s almost meditative. But it doesn’t always work, depending on the day.: Have you ever regretted getting a tattoo?: Not the tattoos themselves, just the choice of the artist.: Which types of tattoos are taboo for you? Which would you never get?: Racist and discriminatory tattoos.: They say getting tattoos is addictive - once you start, you can’t stop. What’s your view on that?: I can confirm that. After the first one, I didn’t want another. But as soon as it healed properly, the next one came.: Right now, it’s trendy to get tattooed; many people don’t think about the fact that they’ll have the tattoo for life. They want to be cool and go with the flow. Often, they come to the tattoo artist saying “show me what you have.” What do you think about this? The tattoo artist then stops being an artist and becomes a “mass producer.”: I’ve always gotten tattoos just for myself, never because it was cool or trendy. And regarding “mass production,” I think it’s up to the tattoo artist how and what they tattoo.: In the past, there was a widespread opinion that tattoos were antisocial - and it was hard to find a job. Has this opinion changed or do people still face prejudices?: I think tattoos are more accepted in society now, but the location on the body still matters - tattoos on the face or hands are not always accepted.: Last but not least… what do you recommend to our readers who are planning their first tattoo? What should they pay attention to when choosing the studio, the tattoo artist, the style… What advice do you have?: Take your time and look at several tattoo artists until you find one you trust and whose style you like. And if you have friends who are already tattooed, talk to them and share experiences. The more information you have, the easier it is to make decisions.Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria TessaPictures by Daria Tessa