Live Review: Mastodon - Luxembourg-City 2025

Den Atelier, Luxembourg-City, Luxembourg3rd August 2025Summer is synonymous with festivals, but MASTODON is fitting in some intimate club shows around their tour schedule. On Sunday evening, the American Progressive Metal institution played a sold-out show at the den Atelier in Luxembourg-City, thrilling fans of all phases of the band’s career with their energetic performance.They brought with them a strong setlist covering the band’s entire discography, as well as a new guitarist. The exceptional Canadian guitarist Nick Johnston took over from Brent Hinds, who left MASTODON in spring after 25 years with the band.EVIL INVADERS are a Thrash and Speed Metal band from Leopoldsburg, Belgium, founded in 2007. They borrowed their name from the RAZOR song of the same name. Founding member Johannes “Joe” Van Audenhove is the only remaining original member; the first line-up was established in 2009. The band cites early METALLICA, before the release of ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and the departure of Dave Mustaine, as an inspiration. They describe their music as a blend of Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal, Speed Metal, the New Wave of British Heavy Metal, and the music of bands such as MERCYFUL FATE, IRON MAIDEN, W.A.S.P. and OVERKILL.Music & PerformanceBefore MASTODON thrilled the audience at the Atelier on Sunday evening with their epic guitar solos and powerful soundscapes, Belgian Thrash Metal band EVIL INVADERS got the evening off to an explosive start. This was not the first time that the Speed and Thrash Metal band from Leopoldsburg had visited Luxembourg. In January 2024, they headlined the local festival “Hall O Metal” in Oberkorn, leaving a lasting impression.However, on Sunday evening, EVIL INVADERS went one better at the Den Atelier, not least because the venue was much larger. The stage setup alone suggested that this would not be a typical support set: microphone stands studded with blades, additional stage elements, fog machines and spark throwers - everything was geared towards maximum impact and spectacle.At 8 p.m. sharp, the band took to the stage and launched into ‘Feed Me Violence’, the title track from their 2017 album. From that moment on, it was clear where the evening would take us: an uncompromising, fast and loud journey. Despite a brief break in the middle of the set, during which the tempo slowed slightly, the show was dominated by rapid riffs, high-speed drumming, and frontman Joe’s unbridled energy. EVIL INVADERS delivered an unparalleled show in terms of stage presence and tempo, providing a kind of mini-festival as the opening act - a level of intensity rarely seen at the Atelier.After six powerful songs, the final one being the aptly named ‘Sledgehammer Justice’, the audience was well and truly warmed up. The stage was set for MASTODON, but EVIL INVADERS had already made a real statement that evening.Setlist01. Feed Me Violence02. As Life Slowly Fades03. In Deepest Black04. Raising Hell05. Die For Me06. Sledgehammer JusticeMASTODON is an American Metal band from Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 2000, the band combines various musical styles, ranging from Progressive Metal to sludge, Math Metal and Hardcore. The band is renowned for its lengthy instrumental sections, intricate rhythm variations, and intricate guitar riffs. The band is signed to Reprise Records and has released eight studio albums to date. In 2018, they won a Grammy in the “Best Metal Performance” category for the song ‘Sultan’s Curse’. The band has also been nominated for this award on four other occasions, as well as in the “Best Rock Album” category in 2017.Music & PerformanceIn March of this year, the Metal world was shaken by news: Brent Hinds, the band MASTODON’s founding member, guitarist and singer, announced his departure after 25 years. For many fans, this came as a shock, as Hinds’ distinctive guitar playing and raw voice were integral to the band’s sound. However, MASTODON did not let this discourage them, assuring fans that all upcoming live shows would go ahead as planned. And they kept their word.At 9 p.m. sharp on Sunday evening, MASTODON took to the stage at the Den Atelier, opening their set with the epic ‘Tread Lightly’, the opening track from their critically acclaimed 2014 album, ‘Once More ‘Round the Sun’. Replacing Brent Hinds was Nick Johnston, a technically skilled Canadian guitarist known for his instrumental solo albums and melodic progressive style. It was a bold choice, but one that paid off that evening. From the very first note, it was clear that neither the band nor the audience were in the mood for restraint.The quartet followed up with the powerful ‘Ghost of Karelia’ and ‘The Crux’, then ignited another fan favourite from the ‘Once More’-cycle with the anthemic ‘The Motherload’. The setlist spanned the band’s entire career, with at least one song from each studio album, delighting both long-time and newer fans alike. MASTODON would have liked to explore their back catalogue more extensively, but with a playing time of around 90 minutes, the selection was limited. Nevertheless, they managed to put together a balanced set with some real highlights. When bassist and vocalist Troy Sanders dedicated the powerful ‘I Am Ahab’ to the Luxembourg audience, the hall finally came alive.Sanders emphasised how much he appreciates intimate club shows between big festival appearances, and he described the fans in Luxembourg as the best of the tour so far. The audience responded with even louder cheers and boundless energy. By the time they played hits such as ‘Megalodon’, ‘Ember City’ and ‘More Than I Could Chew’, it was clear that this show was more than just an ordinary tour stop - it was a statement. Time for a break? Not a chance. After ‘Mother Puncher’ and ‘Steambreather’, the band briefly left the stage, only to kick off another hurricane with the classic ‘Blood and Thunder’, which shook the Atelier to its foundations.Finally, MASTODON paid tribute to one of the greats by performing a cover of BLACK SABBATH’s ‘Supernaut’. This emotional performance was in honour of the recently deceased metal legend, Ozzy Osbourne, and the tribute lingered long after the song ended. Many of the musicians on this tour have shown their solidarity by wearing T-shirts or performing cover versions, and MASTODON sent a powerful message here, too. Despite the changes in personnel, MASTODON presented themselves as stronger than ever that evening, playing with precision, passion and enthusiasm.Anyone who doubted whether the band could function without Brent Hinds got their answer at the Atelier. MASTODON lives on - and how!Setlist01. Tread Lightly02. Ghost of Karelia03. The Crux04. The Motherload05. Pushing the Tides06. Crystal Skull07. Black Tongue08. I Am Ahab09. Megalodon10. Ember City11. More Than I Could Chew12. All the Heavy Lifting13. Spectrelight14. Mother Puncher15. Steambreather---16. Blood and Thunder17. Supernaut (Black Sabbath cover)All Pictures by Elena Arens