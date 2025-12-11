Live Review: Bad Omens - Oberhausen 2025

10th December 2025
Bad Omens - “Do You Feel Love - European Tour” - Special Guests: The Ghost Inside, Bilmuri
“We need a bigger boat”. Almost two years after their last tour stop in Germany, BAD OMENS are back on the road much to the delight of their rapidly expanding fanbase. While in 2024, the Palladium was big enough for the crowd (although it was sold-out two days in a row), now the Rudolf-Weber-Arena sold out in a heartbeat, which serves as a solid indication that TikTok not only can produce Trap artists.
The band from Richmond, Virginia around frontman Noah Sebastian has received lots of praise from critics and enjoys their spot in the limelight not only on social media, but also on tours with the likes of A DAY TO REMEMBER, BRING ME THE HORIZON, and BEARTOOTH. As special guests, BAD OMES are bringing two heavyweights: BILMURI, the musical project of American multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Johnny Franck, known for its fusion of pop-punk, metalcore, and R&B elements, as well as Metalcore titans THE GHOST INSIDE are joining the party to make sure this will be an unforgettable manifestation of energy and love.
The Ghost Inside
The task of opening up the evening fell to THE GHOST INSIDE. The band from El Segundo, California have formed back in 2004. They are on their sixth album ‘Searching For Solace’, which they released last year. www.theghostinside.com
Music & Performance
Those who came early to the party had no reason to be disappointed, as - at 7pm - THE GHOST INSIDE came out firing on all cylinders with the opener ‘Avalanche’ from their 2014 masterpiece ‘Dear Youth’. The crowd immediately responded by firing up the mosh pit, and THE GHOST INSIDE were more than up to the task to keep things going.
The energy levels they unleashed in the crowd certainly did not fail to impress. Singer Jonathan Vigil encouraged crowd surfers by handing them the band’s song lists once they arrived at the stage barriers. Last but not least, the music live performance and song selection were epic. Time flew by as the band drew a best of-selection from their albums. While the new album made up the majority of the setlist, it was the older hits that got the crowd going. Hymns like ‘Engine 45’, sent the crowd over the edge, and thoroughly warmed up the front of stage section. The end of the main set came a little early after only a good 40 minutes of playtime, but with the last song ‘Death Grip the crowd got a decent farewell.
Bilmuri
BILMURI, the brainchild of prolific artist Johnny Franck (formerly of Attack Attack!), is a genre-defying force, often characterized by its self-described “everythingcore” - a chaotic yet captivating fusion of post-hardcore, neon pop-punk, metalcore, and R&B with dashes of lo-fi and Indie-Pop. Franck launched the project almost a decade ago and has since maintained a relentless release schedule, putting out over a dozen albums, including works like ‘Rich Sips’ (2019), ‘Eggy Pocket’ (2020), ‘400Lb Back Squat’ (2021), ‘Goblin Hours’ (2022), and his latest effort, ‘American Motor Sports’ (2024). https://www.bilmuri.com
Music & Performance
On stage, BILMURI’s set was a masterclass in controlled chaos. Franck and his band delivered their eclectic material with visceral energy and a palpable sense of humour, bouncing between blistering Metalcore breakdowns and undeniably catchy Pop choruses in the blink of an eye. The instrumental precision, particularly the complex, riff-heavy guitar work blended with electronic elements, was striking. Despite the massive arena setting, which often swallows smaller acts, BILMURI commanded the space with a theatrical presence. Crucially, the audience reaction was surprisingly fervent.
Unlike some support slots where the crowd remains politely subdued, a significant portion of the Oberhausen floor was clearly familiar with the band, singing along enthusiastically to tracks like ‘BOUTTA CASHEW’ and the recent single ‘More Than Hate’. BILMURI successfully warmed up the colossal crowd, proving that their genre-clash masterclass is built for arenas and can convert newcomers into fans with their sheer, joyful unpredictability.
Bad Omens
So almost a year after their cancelled tour for the beginning of 2025, BAD OMENS - the other founder of the newly created genre “Baby-making Metal” besides SLEEP TOKEN - graced the Rudolf-Weber-Arena stage with its presence. For those fortunate enough to score a ticket to the sold-out show, it was time to be entertained by the quartet from the United States with their musical output. http://www.badomensofficial.com
Music & Performance
The change-over seemed to take ages, and the anticipation levels in the crowd reached sky-high levels. Shortly before 9pm, the lights went low, a video sequence depicting a tape recorder giving off a ‘Stranger Things’ appeared. Shortly after that, a knee-high blanket of dry ice fog appeared, and singer Noah started the solo introduction of the melancholic song ‘Specter’, being gradually joined by the other band members.
The tension built up through two more songs, before with ‘THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND’, the band put out a first uber hit to send their audience over the edge. The huge stage production, coupled with pyrotechnics, the occasional confetti cannon, and acoustic precision made the gig a worthy spectacle. The audience was absolutely here for it.
BAD OMEN’s collaboration song with POPPY - ‘V.A.N.’ - was a visual and acoustic highlight of the set, even though POPPY’s parts were covered by a vocoder effect by Noah and by tape in absence of the original musician. In terms of visual entertainment, the light show was soundly exceptional. The genre-defying musical art performance of BAD OMENS can only be described as a wild ride.
From neck-breaking circle pit action during ‘Artificial Suicide’ to the melodious, tear-jerking emotional ‘Just Pretend’, the band managed to take the audience with them through the complete emotional spectrum, which is probably the root cause for the band’s massive success and their cult-like following. All good things had to come to an end after 90 minutes of playtime after the strangely anti-climactic song ‘Impose’.
The audience - through frantic screaming and clapping - managed to extract one more song from the band ‘Dethrone’ as an encore, and the spent but happy audience was sent off into the night.
Setlist
---Tape 1---
01. Specter
02. Glass Houses
03. THE DRAIN
04. THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND
---Tape 2---
05. Dying to Love
06. CONCRETE JUNGLE
07. Nowhere to Go
08. Limits
---Tape 3---
09. ARTIFICIAL SUICIDE
10. V.A.N.
11. Left For Good
12. ANYTHING > HUMAN (with Jonathan Vigil)
13. What Do You Want From Me?
---Tape 4---
14. What It Cost
15. Like a Villain
16. Just Pretend
---Tape 5---
17. Impose
---
18. Dethrone
All pictures from previous shows of the tour © by Bad Omens’ Bryan Kirks