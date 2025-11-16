Live Review: Rasmus, The - Hamburg 2025

11th November 2025
The Rasmus - “Weirdo Tour” 2025 - Support: The Funeral Portrait, Block of Flats
On November 11th, 2025, Hamburg’s legendary Markthalle shook once again as Finnish Rock icons THE RASMUS kicked off the German leg of their “Weirdo Tour”. The show was completely sold out, and the atmosphere heated up long before the headliners took the stage thanks to support performances from THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT and BLOCK OF FLATS, who delivered powerful sets and set the tone for an unforgettable night.
The crowd was beautifully mixed: longtime fans nostalgic for the songs of their youth stood alongside a new wave of younger listeners who only recently discovered the band’s music. United by the same excitement, they filled the venue with anticipation for the long-awaited return of THE RASMUS.
When the band finally appeared, the room erupted. Lauri Ylönen, slightly under the weather and performing in a warm beanie, quickly mentioned that his voice wasn’t in perfect shape that night yet from the very first notes it became clear that he could still hit everything flawlessly. Hamburg welcomed the band with overwhelming warmth, and THE RASMUS responded with the signature mix of fresh energy, atmospheric melancholy and timeless hits that have defined them for over two decades.
But let’s take it step by step.
Block of Flats
BLOCK OF FLATS is a Finnish Alternative / Modern Rock band based in Helsinki (originally Porvoo). Their sound is described as a bold mix of melodic pop choruses, imaginative arrangements and electronic elements, topped with the attitude and energy of Rock and even Punk / Metal. They signed with the Finnish label Ranka Kustannus in mid-2022, and their debut full-length album ‘No Hope For The Hopeless’ was released in late 2023. Their latest single (as of 2025) is ‘Darkest Days’, which sees the band further honing their blend of alternative rock, modern metal riffs and electronic touches. The band is known for highly energetic live shows that engage the audience and make them feel part of the “BOF universe”. The band consists of Jonne Nikkilä (vocals), Jesse Kataja (guitar), Kauri Koponen (bass), Ossi Ågren (drums). https://www.wearebof.com / https://www.facebook.com/blockofflats
Music & Performance
BLOCK OF FLATS hit the stage with confidence and immediately set the tone for the night. They opened their set with the powerful ‘Darkest Days’, a track whose sharp guitar lines and electronic tension instantly energized the room. The crowd reacted fast - heads started moving, people stepped closer to the stage, and the atmosphere shifted from anticipation to real excitement within seconds.
Frontman Jonne Nikkilä, with his striking, model-like Finnish features and natural charisma, held the audience’s attention effortlessly. His vocals were clean, expressive and full of drive - the kind of delivery that makes their music hit even harder live. They followed with ‘Lake of Fears’ from their album ‘No Hope For The Hopeless’. The song’s darker, atmospheric mood created a cinematic moment inside Markthalle; the audience listened intently, pulled in by the dense sound and emotional intensity. It showcased how skillfully the band blends Alternative Rock, modern Metal elements and electronic textures.
Later in the set, BLOCK OF FLATS brought out ‘Nothing Is Gonna Be Ok’, a long-time fan favourite. The reaction was immediate: older fans cheered at the first familiar notes, while newer listeners quickly picked up the rhythm and energy. By the time the chorus hit, the entire front section of the venue was fully alive. By the end of their performance, BLOCK OF FLATS had done exactly what the perfect support act should do - ignite the room. Their dynamic sound, charismatic presence and high-energy delivery left the crowd warm, buzzing and completely ready for the headliners.
The Funeral Portrait
THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT formed in Atlanta, Georgia in 2014 and consists of Lee Jennings (vocals), Cody Weissinger (lead guitar), Caleb Freihaut (rhythm/auxiliary guitar), Robert Weston (bass) and Homer Umbanhower (drums). Their sound is described as a theatrical blend of emo, post-hardcore and alternative rock, drawing inspiration from 2000s icons like MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, THE USED and MOTIONLESS IN WHITE.
In 2024 they released their studio album ‘Greetings From Suffocate City’, which features collaborations with artists such as Spencer Charnas of ICE NINE KILLS, Bert McCracken of THE USED and Danny Worsnop of ASKING ALEXANDRIA. Their lyrical themes often explore mental health, outsider identity and emotional catharsis, and the band sees itself as a voice for the “weirdos” and misfits - creating a safe space for fans who feel less than part of the mainstream. https://www.thefuneralportrait.com / https://www.facebook.com/TheFuneralPortrait
Music & Performance
THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT hit the stage with a burst of energy, their sound - equal parts punk-drive and emo heart-on-sleeve emotion - immediately charging up the crowd. They opened with ‘Generation Psycho’, a high-voltage anthem that instantly got the room jumping. The audience responded with fists in the air, feet stamping, and the front rows moving up closer to the stage. Frontman Lee Jennings stepped out in pure charisma mode: sporting a vintage wind-breaker, he grabbed a hand-held fan and waved it theatrically between songs, jumping from one end of the stage to the other, rallying the crowd with each gesture.
His voice soared and cracked in all the right places - perfectly matched to their raw-edge sound. The energy in the room soared. They moved seamlessly into ‘Dark Thoughts’, a darker favourite with a driving beat and melodic hook, and the crowd sang along even before the chorus hit. When the band launched into ‘Holy Water’, the intensity peaked: hands clapped in rhythm, bodies bounced, and the whole venue felt like it was shaking.
Mid-set, they slowed the pace just slightly with ‘Blood Mother’, giving the audience a moment to breathe - but still charged with emotion - before diving back in. As the end of their set approached, THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT closed with ‘Suffocate City’ - their most-played live song in 2025. The chorus exploded into the crowd: sticky waves of voices singing, jumping, arms raised. It felt part mosh-pit, part celebratory crowd-sing-along. The set transformed the room from expectant to electric.
The band’s style - fast and punchy punk chords, emotional emo lyrics, anthemic hooks - had the perfect support-band arc: they arrived, took over, and left the audience roaring. What might have elevated it even more? A shower of balloons, a burst of bubbles, maybe a confetti cannon - something playful and exuberant to match the youthful energy in the hall. The crowd left animated, buzzing, ready for what came next. In short: THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT crushed their support slot - fast, loud, emotional - and left the venue primed for the headliner.
The Rasmus
Formed in Helsinki in 1994, THE RASMUS began as a high‐school Rock project. Their rise to international fame came with the 2003 album ‘Dead Letters’, powered by the mega‐hit single ‘In the Shadows’. Over the years they’ve sold over 5 million albums worldwide. Their latest album, titled ‘Weirdo’, was released on 12 September 2025 via Better Noise Music and Playground Music Scandinavia. From that album, standout singles include ‘Rest in Pieces’ (released 25 Oct 2024) and ‘Break These Chains’ (featuring Niko Vilhelm of Blind Channel) released May 2025.
A key line-up change: founding guitarist Pauli Rantasalmi left in 2022 and was replaced by Emilia “Emppu” Suhonen. They represented Finland at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022 with the song ‘Jezebel’. The band describe their new era under ‘Weirdo’ as embracing misfits, dark melodies and anthemic Rock - a renewed chapter for the group. https://therasmus.com / https://www.facebook.com/therasmusofficial
Music & Performance
By the time THE RASMUS stepped onto the Markthalle stage, the room was electric. The air was thick with nostalgia, anticipation, and the strange magic that only a band with more than 20 years of history can summon. Many in the audience had grown up with these songs - some even brought their own teenagers with them, proudly passing the music down like a family heirloom. And although Lauri performed wrapped in a cozy beanie due to a light cold, his voice cut through the venue with surprising clarity and emotion. The visual production added depth to the concert - warm lights, shadowy contrasts, and atmospheric projections created an elegant, moody Scandinavian aesthetic that fit perfectly with their sound.
They opened the night with ‘Rest in Pieces’, one of the standout singles from their 2025 album ‘Weirdo’. Dark, powerful and emotionally charged, the song immediately set the tone for the evening - a mix of fresh material and the band’s signature melancholic Rock. Without pause, they dove into ‘Guilty’ and ‘No Fear’, both from the early 2000s era. The crowd erupted - these were the songs many had grown up with, the ones that had lived on mp3 players, first iPods and burned CDs. Each chord seemed to unlock a shared memory.
With ‘Time to Burn’ and ‘Justify’, the band leaned deeper into their atmospheric catalogue, blending their alternative rock roots with the cinematic, emotional qualities that made them internationally known. The guitars, now driven by Emilia “Emppu” Suhonen, added colour and precision, while Eero and Aki kept the rhythm pulsing with warmth and force. ‘Bullet’ and ‘Still Standing’ brought that familiar early-2000s angst back into the room - the kind of songs that made you want to shout every lyric and remind yourself you survived your teenage years.
The midsection of the show - ‘Shot’, ‘Break These Chains’, and ‘Immortal’ - balanced the band’s evolution. ‘Break These Chains’, another recent single, showed how well their new material sits beside their classics: anthemic, melodic, heavy with emotion. Fans embraced the new era wholeheartedly. Even first-time listeners were instantly swept into the chorus. A particularly emotional moment followed with ‘October & April’, the beautiful duet originally released in 2009. Performed live with backing tracks supporting Lauri’s vocals, the hall swayed gently - couples holding hands, fans wiping tears, parents lifting their kids so they could see the stage. This was memory meeting the present in the most poetic way.
The energy surged again with ‘First Day of My Life’ and ‘Not Like the Other Girls’, two staples from ‘Dead Letters’. Judging from the volume in the hall, nearly everyone knew every word. The visuals brightened, the lighting swirled, and the venue felt unified - a single voice carried by hundreds of throats. A big highlight came with ‘Creatures of Chaos’ and ‘F-F-F-Falling’, the latter triggering an explosion of nostalgia. People jumped, laughed, screamed. Suddenly everyone looked younger - as if the song pulled them back into the early 2000s.
‘Banksy’ and ‘Livin’ in a World Without You’ kept the energy sharp and modern. Lauri, despite the cold, maintained an impressive vocal performance, hitting both the soft melodic passages and the stronger rock-driven lines. As the concert neared its finale, ‘In My Life’ brought a moment of reflection before the unmistakable opening of ‘In the Shadows’ shook the room. The reaction was lightning-fast: the hall erupted, phones shot into the air, and for a few minutes, everyone - absolutely everyone - was singing. This was the song that introduced so many to the band, the song that defined a generation, and hearing it live again felt like coming home.
The encore kept the emotional rollercoaster going. ‘Weirdo’ - the title track of their new era - was embraced fully by the crowd, especially the younger fans who seemed to identify with its outsider anthem energy. ‘Sail Away’ brought a dreamlike calm, its soft melancholy floating across the venue like a collective sigh. And finally, they closed the night with ‘Love Is a Bitch’, a raw, honest and slightly cheeky track that ended the show with both humour and fire. The crowd danced, clapped, shouted - nobody wanted it to end.
By the time the last notes faded, Markthalle felt transformed. It wasn’t just a concert - it was a reunion of past and present selves. A reminder of how music can grow with you, heal you, follow you through decades… and still feel just as powerful as the first time you heard it. THE RASMUS delivered a show that celebrated everything they’ve ever been - and everything they are becoming.
Setlist
01. Rest in Pieces
02. Guilty
03. No Fear
04. Time to Burn
05. Justify
06. Bullet
07. Still Standing
08. Shot
09. Break These Chains
10. Immortal
11. October & April
12. First Day of My Life
13. Not Like the Other Girls
14. Creatures of Chaos
15. F-F-F-Falling
16. Banksy
17. Livin' in a World Without You
18. In My Life
19. In the Shadows
20. Weirdo
21. Sail Away
22. Love Is a Bitch
All Pictures by Iryna Kalenska