Live Review: Pendulum - Cologne 2025

23rd October 2025
Pendulum - “European Tour 2025” - Special guests: Alt Blk Era
PENDULUM, the Australian Electronic Rock band founded back in 2002, released a new album after a whopping 15 years. Their new album is called ‘Ineartia’, and it has been released 22nd of August 2025. In order to promote their new record and to rekindle the connection with their long-deprived fans, PENDULUM have announced four gigs in Germany as part of their upcoming European tour this autumn.
Their appearance at Rock am Ring / Rock im Park in 2024 indicated that they still have got it in them, so the anticipation levels were sky high among the roughly 4,000 fans in the sold-out Palladium.
Alt Blk Era
First up were the English fellows ALT BLK ERA from Nottingham. This is duo formed by the two sisters Nyrobi and Chaya Becket-Messam back in 2020. So far, they have released one EP ‘Freak Show’ in 2023, and their debut studio album ‘Rave Immortal’ in 2025. Check out https://www.altblkera.com for more info.
Music & Performance
The band kicked off their set at 8pm with the energetic opener ‘Come Fight Me For It’. In the following 30 minutes, the sister duo together with touring musicians Alex Plant on guitar and Sam Brooks on drums entertained the crowd with their mixture of Rock, and electronic genres such as Drum’n’bass, Dancehall, Trap and spiced up with some jungle vibes.
The vocalists, one dressed in all white, and one dressed in black, did a good job entertaining and hyping up the crowd for the things to come. This left the crowd screaming for more after the 30 minutes of playtime flew by. The only slight thing to criticize was the reduced volume level of the set, which could have been more pronounced by adding a little more punch to the guitar.
Pendulum
At the beginning of this millennium, PENDULUM was one of the leading bands in the electronic rock scene along the likes of THE PRODIGY and CHEMICAL BROTHERS. Their latest album ‘Inertia’ from summer 2025 represents their latest output so far, and it feels like a long overdue revitalization for this genre. Check out www.pendulum.com.
Music & Performance
Then at 9pm, it was time for the headliner of the evening. The area in front of the stage was super packed with lots of eager fans looking to get mesmerized by huge stage production and the immersive light show on the stage. The opener ‘Napalm’ made them instantly feel validated for their decision, as PENDULUM showed a remarkable cohesiveness, and delivered their songs with captivating passion.
PENDULUM didn’t waste any time, diving straight into a performance of their classic anthems and newer productions. Fan favourites like ‘Halo’, ‘Propane Nightmares’, and ‘The Island Pt. 1’ had the entire field jumping, fists pumping, and basslines vibrating through chests. The visuals were equally impressive, with a dazzling display of lights and strobes synchronized to the music’s intensity. The band members themselves were on fire. Rob Swire’s stage presence was captivating, effortlessly switching between hype man and conductor, leading the crowd through the intricate sonic journeys PENDULUM is known for.
The rest of the band, whether laying down the breakneck drum patterns or weaving in atmospheric synth lines, were perfectly in sync, delivering a tight and flawless performance. As the final notes of ‘Watercolour’ echoed through the night, the crowd erupted in cheers, leaving no doubt that Pendulum had delivered an unforgettable performance. Steady screaming and clapping brought the band back for a two-song encore. It was a potent reminder of their ability to craft dancefloor anthems that transcend genre and time.
Setlist
01. Napalm
02. Save the Cat
03. Propane Nightmares
04. Come Alive
05. Blood Sugar / Voodoo People (Pendulum Remix)
06. Crush
07. Granite
08. Colourfast
09. Encoder
10. Cannibal
11. Nothing for Free
12. The Island - Pt. I (Dawn)
13. The Island - Pt. II (NEW)
14. Silent Spinner
15. Halo
16. Archangel
17. Witchcraft
18. Watercolour
---
19. Cartagena
20. Tarantula
Pictures by Christian Beyermann