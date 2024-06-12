7th June 2024
Rock im Park Day 1 with reviews of Pendulum, Babymetal, Green Day
After months of anticipation finally the time arrived: This year’s edition of ROCK IM PARK, the slightly smaller twin of storied festival behemoth ROCK AM RING was about to start. The arrival in Nuremberg and the check-in procedure on Friday early afternoon went surprisingly smooth. The weather was nicely warm and sunny, and everything boded well for a perfect festival start.
Pendulum
First up on today’s selection list was PENDULUM, the Australian Electronic Rock band founded in 2002. Their last appearance was six years ago, so there was a lot of pent-up demand to see them performing live. Despite the very regrettable overlay with BILLY TALENT performing at around the same time on the largest Park Stage, lots of eager fans appeared in front of the Mandora Stage to get mesmerized by huge stage production and the immersive video sequences playing on the large screen in the back of the stage. The opener ‘Napalm’ made them instantly feel validated for their decision as PENDULUM showed a remarkable cohesiveness, and delivered their songs with captivating passion. PENDULUM didn’t waste any time, diving straight into a heady mix of their classic anthems and newer productions. Fan favourites like ‘Halo’, ‘Propane Nightmares’, and ‘The Island Pt. 1’ had the entire field jumping, fists pumping, and basslines vibrating through chests. The visuals were equally impressive, with a dazzling display of lights and strobes synchronized to the music’s intensity. The band themselves were on fire. Rob Swire’s stage presence was captivating, effortlessly switching between hype man and conductor, leading the crowd through the intricate sonic journeys PENDULUM is known for. The rest of the band, whether laying down the breakneck drum patterns or weaving in atmospheric synth lines, were perfectly in sync, delivering a tight and flawless performance. As the final notes of ‘Watercolour’ echoed through the night, the crowd erupted in cheers, leaving no doubt that Pendulum had delivered an unforgettable performance. It was a potent reminder of their ability to craft dancefloor anthems that transcend genre and time. If you have the chance to catch them live on their current tour, don’t hesitate - PENDULUM is still a force to be reckoned with. www.pendulum.com
Babymetal
The band kicked off their set with ‘Babymetal Death’ from their self-titled debut album. The backing Kami Band also deserves a mention. Their technical proficiency and tight performance provide a solid foundation for the girls’ vocals, enhancing the overall sound without overpowering it. While staying mostly in the background, toward the last third of the setlist, the band members got their moment to shine in the spotlight, while playing instrumental solos. BABYMETAL’s stage production is also a sight to behold. From the mesmerizing projections and lighting to the elaborate stage design and costumes, every element is meticulously planned and executed to enhance the overall concert experience. Also the recorded video appearance of the band’s guest stars during songs, such as Tom Morello for the song ‘Metali!!’ felt incredibly in synch. And the audience loved every bit of it. A lot of people knew the choreographies and sang along to the songs, even though Japanese would not be their best spot. In conclusion, a BABYMETAL concert is a more than welcome addition to any festival line-up, as it's an experience. It's a unique blend of music, performance, and culture that leaves concert-goers eagerly awaiting their next opportunity to see BABYMETAL live. https://www.babymetal.com
Green Day
Rock im Park witnessed a masterclass in Punk Rock energy as GREEN DAY took the main stage as headliners. With a crowd of 70,000 pulsating with anticipation, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool exploded onto the scene, proving that time truly has no hold on these Punk veterans. The set was a potent blend of nostalgia and celebration. Fan favourites from ‘Dookie’ like ‘Basket Case’ and ‘Burnout’ ignited a mosh pit frenzy, while deeper cuts like ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’ sent long-time fans into a singalong. GREEN DAY didn’t shy away from their latest offerings either, with ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ from their recent ‘Saviors’ album finding a welcome home in the live set. Billie Joe Armstrong - comme toujours - was a charismatic frontman, his voice retaining its signature snarl as he bounced across the stage. Mike Dirnt anchored the band with his solid basslines, while Tré Cool was a human drum machine, keeping the frenetic energy at a fever pitch. The stage itself was a visual feast, with a barrage of lights and video screens amplifying the anthemic nature of the songs. But GREEN DAY are not only masters of their genre Pop Punk, they are also super-emphatic human beings. During the performance of ‘Jesus of Suburbia’, a young man went unconscious and fell to the ground in the mosh pit. The neighbouring persons waved frantically to the security and the band, and Billie signalled the band to stop playing, so that the wild thrashing and moshing subdued, and emergency helpers could get into the area quickly to the rescue. But the true magic of the night came from the connection between band and audience.
GREEN DAY wasn’t just performing; they were leading a 70,000 strong singalong, a moshing, fist-pumping celebration of Punk Rock spirit. As the final chords of the only encore ‘Good Riddance’ rang out, and the band embraced on stage, a sense of camaraderie filled the air. GREEN DAY didn’t just deliver a concert; they delivered a Punk Rock experience that left the crowd exhilarated and begging for more. Rock im Park may see many headliners come and go, but GREEN DAY’s performance will undoubtedly be remembered as a night where punk rock reignited a stadium full of hearts. https://www.greenday.com
Summary of Day 1
The first day of ROCK IM PARK 2024 definitely could not have been any better. The weather was excellent for the whole the day, no major infrastructure or sound issues occurred, so this is what I call a perfect festival start.
Pictures by Cheyenne Kueffner, Daniel Dostal, Marius Kempf, Milan_Risky
