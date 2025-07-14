CD Review: Bush - I Beat Loneliness

Artist: BushTitle: I Beat LonelinessGenre: RockRelease Date: 18th July 2025Label: earMUSICThe British Rock band BUSH has been making music since 1992. With their debut album ‘Sixteen Stone’ in 1995, BUSH has reached international success right away. Despite a hiatus between 2002 and 2010, the band toured, released music and received awards for their work. Now, BUSH has released their tenth full length studio album ‘I Beat Loneliness’, which comes with twelve songs and lasts for forty-seven minutes.The album begins with ‘Scars’ and lets you feel the pain. The honest lyrics and captivating arrangements will dig deep underneath your skin right away. With bittersweet melodies and the brilliant voice of GAVIN ROSSDALE will make you feel every second of it. The album continues with the title track ‘I Beat Loneliness’. Picking up the pace, this song brings along beauty and passion. The lyrics spread hope and are full of love. ‘The Land Of Milk And Honey’ keeps it catchy and thriving, spreading positivity to everyone hearing this song.‘We’re All The Same On The Inside’ speaks a truth that comes with a hint of despair, and yet it sounds as if the song is trying to pull it together and be rational instead of giving up hope. That pretty much reflects mankind and the current situation on this world. ‘I Am Here To Save Your Life’ comes back powerful, energetic and persistent, ready to save the day. ‘60 Ways To Forget People’ is an interesting song for sure, not only because of its title. So, give it a close listen and let the melody lull you in. ‘Love Me Till The Pain Fades’ continues smooth and passionate. ‘We Are Of This Earth’ reminds us, that we are all in this together. With arrangements so passionate and full of love, this song definitely sticks out and digs deep once again. ‘Everyone Is Broken’ gets you swaying along with its catchy, yet melancholic melodies.‘Don’t Be Afraid’ is an intensely melancholic and thoughtful song that is absolutely going underneath your skin. The arrangements are filled with emotions that are hard to ignore. ‘Footsteps In The Sand’ adds some hope and determination again, and maybe - only maybe - this song might even be able to let you release a sigh while listening. ‘Rebel With A Cause’ closes the album with another beautifully heartfelt song, that will warm your heart and maybe even release some butterflies. It is such a beautiful love song and a beautiful ending to a brilliant album.BUSH is back with new music. Passionate and heartfelt music, wrapped in amazing Rock arrangements. Caution! This album is highly addictive. Each song is telling its own story, that are somehow all connected. From heartbreak, mending of the heart and regaining new strength, hope and learning to love again, this album has it all. Packed with all kinds of emotions, BUSH is taking you on a journey through your heart and mind. This album will not go by unnoticed and will leave its mark on your heart and soul. So be prepared. ‘I Beat Loneliness’ is out now, for you to fall in love with.01. Scars02. I Beat Loneliness03. The Land Of Milk And Honey04. We’re All The Same On The Inside05. I Am Here To Save Your Life06. 60 Ways To Forget People07. Love Me Till The Pain Fades08. We Are Of This Earth09. Everyone Is Broken10. Don’t Be Afraid11. Footsteps In The Sand12. Rebel With A CauseGavin Rossdale – VocalsChris Traynor – GuitarCorey Britz – BassNik Hughes – DrumsMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10