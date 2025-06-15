Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Andrew “Aro” Owen from Xenobeat, Renoized and Tankard Haus

Today I had the chance to bombard Andrew “Aro” Owen with my tattoo questions. Andrew lives in the UK and is part of three different music projects with a dark electro influence. In each of these projects, he manages to showcase a different facet of this music style. Just as creative as his music are his tattoos. Let’s take a look.: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?: I actually got my very first tattoo at the age of 15 of a tiny scorpion, this was a completely random decision that was made on the spot when an old friend offered it to me for the absurdly low price of £10. Needless to say, this was not one of my better ideas and has now since been covered up successfully. My friends and I still make jokes about it affectionately referring to it as “Pinchy - The manliest tattoo in the World”.: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?: As of this interview, I currently have over 30 tattoos that form sleeves on both of my arms, as well a stray tattoo on the back of my right calf. The idea behind my tattoo sleeves is to showcase the two sides to my musical personality, with my left arm being orientated towards my love of metal music, heavily inspired by album artwork of the band ‘Disturbed’ and their mascot “The Guy”. They are the first band I ever discovered on my own and single-handedly paved the way for the taste I would develop over the years. My right arm is themed towards my passion for Industrial and Dark Electronic music, FUNKER VOGT being the primary example and my biggest musical influence to date. I have always loved the military aesthetic ever since a very early age from playing games like ‘Half-Life’ and ‘Command & Conquer’, so this was a very natural fit for an Industrial / military themed tattoo sleeve. My right sleeve is currently my favourite of the two.: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?: I am a very long way away from getting all of the tattoos that I want, there is still much work to be done. My neck, back, chest and legs are all planned in the near future.: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?: With the exception of four tattoos which were done by various people, all of mine have been done by the same artist over the space of 15 years, Anthony Kirby of SKINNY’S INK in Birmingham, UK. Ant is an old friend of mine from our teenage years. I chose Ant as I was much more comfortable getting tattoos from someone I know, with work that I was already familiar with, a style that is exactly to my taste and of high quality. Some of my tattoos were designed and sketched by myself, but the majority were designed by Ant, some of which were completely free-handed. I have always trusted his judgement and know I am in good hands.: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?: Every tattoo I’ve ever had was painful, anybody who claims they do not hurt are simply lying (my elbows were definitely the worst ones to sit through). I am very talkative and enjoy having conversations to keep my mind occupied, which comes very naturally when your artist is someone you already know, so this is the primary way I keep my mind off of the pain.: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?: I do not regret any of my tattoos, but if I had the opportunity to start from scratch, I would plan things out slightly differently. As previously mentioned, some of my early tattoos were covered up as they didn’t fit in with the ideas I developed over time and didn’t really work with fitting into a sleeve. Thankfully, my artist was able to cover these perfectly.: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?: Personally, I would never get my face tattooed, I also wouldn’t get the name of a partner or portraits of real-World individuals done as these are notorious for aging poorly for many reasons. It isn’t my place to judge other people for what tattoos they have. While I have seen many that I would never get for myself, every person likely has a story and a reason behind them, which is the most important factor.: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?: There is definitely truth to the stigma that tattoos and body modification is addictive. I never originally planned to get as many as I currently have, but here we are. I wouldn’t say stopping is impossible, but in my experience, you absolutely begin to crave a new tattoo. If they weren’t so expensive, I would likely have everything I want completed by now.: Currently, tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?: I believe that, after a certain point, you stop caring too much about getting tattoos with meaning behind them. In the UK there is a common trend across tattoo parlours called ‘Friday 13’ where they will offer a selection of stock tattoo designs for £13 a piece. I’m not certain if this is common practice around the World, but it is popular here. It is entirely up to the consumer what tattoos they wish to get, as long as they understand the fact that a tattoo is for life, I don’t see any problem. It is the artists responsibility to ask somebody if they are sure before proceeding, not to decide on behalf the consumer that it is a good idea. I simply do not agree with the statement implying that tattoo artists are no longer artists. As with any form of art, it is completely subjective.: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a “good” job. Have this state of mind and people’s perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?: This has definitely gotten better over the years, but there are still lines of work that will not hire you under any circumstances if you have visible tattoos. I believe that as time goes on and tattoos become even more common, the rules will likely relax further where this will no longer be a major obstacle. I have both of my hands tattooed and am working what I believe to be a fantastic job that I enjoy doing. I would prefer not to name my employer, but they are very inclusive and the best company I have ever worked for.: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?: The best advice I could offer somebody is to think very thoroughly about what you chose to get first and to ensure your tattoos are future-proof, while you may only intend to get one, you will more than likely end up getting more which people do not tend to consider. Ensure that you thoroughly research your artists and chose someone who’s style resonates the most with you. If someone offers a tattoo for a ridiculously low price, there is probably a reason for it, as I discovered myself at a young age. I feel black and white tattoos age better than coloured tattoos, but it is entirely up to personal preference and style. If you have the skills or abilities to create a mock-up of how a tattoo would look on yourself using a photo, this is definitely worth doing. Always go in for a consultation first before pulling the trigger as impulsive decisions are very rarely a good idea.Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria TessaPortrait Fotos by Daud Wright, Tattoo Fotos by Andrew “Aro” OwenTattoo Artist: Anthony Kirby