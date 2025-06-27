CD Review: Rotoskop - Passive / Aggressive

Artist: RotoskopTitle: Passive / AggressiveGenre: Dark Wave / Electro Goth / Dark RockRelease Date: 27th June 2025Label: Infacted RecordingsOne-man show Klaus Gratzl, aka ROTOSKOP, unveils his latest - and perhaps strongest - work to date with ‘Passive / Aggressive’, out on 27th June. This is not an album that aims to please, but rather one that stands out through unflinching honesty and artistic depth. ROTOSKOP continues to defy stylistic boundaries. The 13 tracks stubbornly resist categorisation, aligning themselves with neither Wave, nor Gothic, nor Electronica in full. Add to that a hint of blues, gritty guitar riffs and a touch of Pop - it sounds like a wild mix, but it works surprisingly well and gives the album its unique tension.At times forceful and driving, at others introspective and oppressive - the songs thrive on an atmospheric density, where every line and every melody carries weight and meaning. Gratzl’s dark, distinctive voice is far more than just a vehicle for the lyrics. It’s the emotional epicentre of ‘Passive / Aggressive’, a consistent thread running through the album. It lends even the most abrasive structures a sense of emotional impact - unmistakable, intense, at times menacing, always present. thematically, ‘Passive / Aggressive’ doesn’t go easy on the listener either - there’s no sugar-coating, no cuddly version of darkness. This is a demanding, no-nonsense listening experience - raw, honest, layered and unafraid to be uncomfortable.Conclusion: ‘Passive / Aggressive’ is no rushed release, but the statement of a mature artist - raw, sincere, intense, and deliberately uncompromising. ROTOSKOP delivers a complex body of work full of shadows, sharp edges and unexpected glimmers of light - an album that challenges, but rewards deeply.01. Faith02. Body Spirit Soul03. Toxic Men04. Won’t get me out05. Eternity06. Birthschoolworkdeath07. I Give Up08. Old White Men09. Too good to be true10. Anthem11. We’re watching you12. Fight!13. Never SurrenderKlaus Gratzl - Music & VocalsMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10