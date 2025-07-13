13th July 2025
The Hooters - “45 ALIVE - 45th Anniversary Tour 2025”
Even after 45 years, THE HOOTERS are still a fantastic live band that can captivate their audiences from the very first song. It was a wonderful evening with the band. As always, the fans clapped enthusiastically to many of the songs, and of course, they sang along to many of them too.
If THE HOOTERS are playing a concert near you, you should definitely go. It’s guaranteed to be an outstanding evening. I hope the band continues to delight their fans for years to come. I was happy to see and hear them again. With excellent sound and lighting, it was a very enjoyable event for all guests at the Alter Schlachthof Dresden. https://www.hootersmusic.com/
Setlist
01. I’m Alive
02. Silver Lining
03. Hanging on a Heartbeat
04. Day by Day
05. Why Won’t You Call Me Back
06. Brother, Don’t You Walk Away (Rocking & Swing version)
07. Engine 999 (Rocking & Swing version)
08. The Boys of Summer (Don Henley cover)
09. Keyboard Interlude (Rob Hyman)
10. 500 Miles (Hedy West cover)
11. South Ferry Road
12. Johnny B
13. Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds (The Beatles cover)
14. All You Zombies
15. Boys Will Be Boys
16. Karla With a K
17. Twenty-Five Hours a Day / Jigs & Reels + Drum Solo
18. Satellite
19. And We Danced
---
20. Pendulum
21. One of Us (Eric Bazilian song)
22. Time After Time (Cyndi Lauper cover)
23. Private Emotion (second half sung in German)
24. Major Tom (Völlig losgelöst) (Peter Schilling cover)
25. Good Night
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer