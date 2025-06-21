Live Review: Wave Gotik Treffen 2025 - Leipzig (Day 4)

Various Venues, Leipzig, Germany6th to 9th June 2025The fourth and final day of WGT always arrives with a strange emotional duality - how did time fly so quickly, and how can it already be almost over? As tradition demands, I packed my suitcase, got myself ready, and headed toward Leipzig main station to stow away my luggage. My instincts told me to plan for disruption, so I had my backup plans ready - marked in the Pfingstbote, in the app, and on old-school paper - especially along the familiar route of Line 11.What I hadn’t anticipated, however, was a genuine odyssey of delay and frustration. The situation at the main station exceeded anything I had experienced before: delayed access, locked storage systems, and general confusion cost me nearly two valuable hours. Thankfully, some fellow travellers - not WGT visitors, but simply kind strangers - offered me their locker space, allowing me to finally secure my belongings. Determined to make the best of it, I stayed inside the main station and visited the BESTARIUM exhibition - an impressive, darkly whimsical collection of surrealist and gothic art displayed right in the heart of the station. This unexpected detour turned out to be a rich and inspiring start to my final festival day.Of course, some plans still had to be scrapped: Sebastian Fitzek’s literary reading, the much-anticipated swordplay by the Norse reenactors, and the ‘Zwischen Aufbruch und Abwicklung - Die 90er in Leipzig’ art exhibition all slipped through my fingers. Once again, the elusive Friedhofsgeflüster at Südfriedhof remained unchecked on my personal WGT list (but one day, I’m convinced, I’ll make it!). Even the ‘Black Celebration’ gallery by 80s80s Radio had already closed before I could arrive. Still, Leipzig has its own way of rewarding flexibility. On the way toward Moritzbastei, I unexpectedly stumbled into a spontaneous mini-picnic gathering. A group of visitors dressed in styles reminiscent of 80s and 90s Goth fashion had laid out their blankets nearby. Lucky me. I naturally captured the moment with my camera - serendipity at its finest.Still eager to fulfil my cultural quota for the day, I got off the tram early to visit Haus Gestus. What I found there exceeded all expectations. Nestled within a quiet backyard, the exhibition featured photography from the WGT years 1994 to 2007. The combination of personal ambience, breathtaking visuals, and the pure authenticity of the venue itself created one of the most moving galleries experiences I’ve had. The people were open, the images nostalgic, and the space almost sacred. A true hidden gem.From thoughtful reflection back to full medieval immersion: HAGGEFUGG took the stage in the Heidnisches Dorf with their unique blend of bagpipes, drums, and bold humour. This Cologne-based formation doesn’t just play medieval-inspired music - they ignite it. Their set was rowdy, rhythmic, and filled with cheeky interaction, much to the crowd’s delight. The Dorf once again proved to be more than just a picturesque setting - it was a thriving cultural nucleus.On the other end of the Dorf, the Brunnenbühne welcomed VENTUS INFECTO, who offered a darker and more melancholic medieval Folk tone. Their atmospheric arrangements and mournful melodies wove through the forest air like smoke from a distant fire. With flutes, stringed instruments, and commanding vocals, they drew the audience into a contemplative trance - less rowdy, more reverent.I made my way to Agra to catch Austrian darkwave legends L’ÂME IMMORTELLE. The venue filled quickly with longtime fans, ready to sing, sway, and relive decades of emotional catharsis. Founders Thomas Rainer and Sonja Kraushofer delivered a stirring set full of classic tracks. Their interplay of harsh electronics and lyrical sensitivity remains as compelling as ever. With striking visuals and precise sound design, their performance resonated deep and wide.Back at the Dorf, it was time for a bittersweet farewell: the final performance of LETZTE INSTANZ at this year’s WGT. Known for their fusion of Rock, Folk, and orchestral elements, the Dresden-based band has announced the end of their journey, but not without a proper goodbye. Their final tour will take place later this year, closing the curtain after more than two decades of emotional, genre-blending music that carved a unique space in the German alternative scene.The WGT show felt like both a prelude and a premonition - raw energy surged through the crowd as they performed beloved anthems with undiminished force, while a layer of quiet reflection threaded every note. The air was charged, the crowd ready to celebrate, but emotion clearly hung thick. Voices cracked during choruses, arms waved in unity, and eyes shone with gratitude and grief. The final bow in Leipzig was as powerful as it was poignant - a worthy chapter in the lead-up to their ultimate farewell.I returned to Agra for the Finnish goth rockers THE 69 EYES, who lit up the night with their signature blend of glam and gloom. JYRKI 69’s baritone croon flowed effortlessly through hits like ‘Lost Boys’ and ‘Brandon Lee’. Their energy was sleek and self-assured, like the soundtrack to a black-leather road movie. The audience loved it, swaying in time to the vampiric rhythms.Next on the same stage, Synthpop icons CAMOUFLAGE took the crowd on a nostalgic journey. Tracks like ‘The Great Commandment’ and ‘Love is a Shield’ received roaring applause. The atmosphere turned dreamy and sentimental - lighting, vocals, and audience harmonised in perfect retro-futurist synergy. And as if that weren’t enough, later that night I would even cross paths with frontman Markus Meyn in the Agra Café. Friendly and unassuming, he greeted people warmly and shared in the evening’s relaxed vibe.Finally, NEW MODEL ARMY brought the curtain down on the main stage with fierce poise. Their politically charged lyrics and timeless post-punk style found deep resonance in a crowd that had already seen it all and wanted just a little more. The set was a cathartic march through decades of dissent, beautifully delivered and emotionally dense.The evening’s end was crowned not just by the last concert, but by a small private celebration: a birthday gathering at the Agra Café. Familiar faces, laughter, and a comforting closeness filled the night air. And then came one last surprise. While waiting at the bus stop for my late-night departure, I struck up a conversation with a fellow traveller - who turned out to be none other than Raol of AMDUSCIA. On his way back to Mexico, he told me about his upcoming project LUCIFERCHRIST, and we shared a warm, reflective chat before each heading off into the night.Wave Gotik Treffen 2025 was once again a masterclass in contrast and connection: poetry and noise, ritual and rave, farewell and reunion. No other festival manages to combine this much culture, identity, and emotion within such a grand yet intimate framework. For me, WGT is more than just a musical pilgrimage - it's my favourite place to be, my creative pulse, and a yearly anchor. Every streetcar ride, every encounter, every moment under Leipzig’s grey skies reminds me why this event is like no other. It’s where I meet friends, rediscover music, fall into unexpected conversations - and come home, at least for a while.And just like previous years, the festival was more than a spiritual recharge - it was also a physical one. My smartwatch logged nearly 60 kilometres over the four days, a testament to how much ground one can joyfully (and sometimes frantically) cover in pursuit of concerts, art, conversations, and everything in between. Until we meet again in black lace and neon dreams - WGT, you are always worth the journey.All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer