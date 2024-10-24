19th October 2024
Camouflage - “Rewind To The Future And Goodbye Tour - 40 Years Of Camouflage” - Special Guest: DJ André Winter
On October 19th, 2024, the legendary Synth-Pop band CAMOUFLAGE took to the stage at Grosse Freiheit 36 in Hamburg for their “Rewind To The Future And Goodbye” tour - marking an incredible 40 years of musical legacy. As the title suggests, this tour is more than just a celebration of their past; it hints at what could be their final chapter, a farewell to the era that began in the 80s with hits like ‘The Great Commandment.’
DJ André Winter
Special guest DJ André Winter set the tone for the evening with his atmospheric soundscapes, perfectly warming up the crowd for what was to be an unforgettable night. André Winter is a well-established German producer, DJ, and artist hailing from Hamburg. Known for his Minimal Techno and Tech House sound, he has made a significant mark in the electronic music scene since the 1990s. His style is characterized by deep, dark, and hypnotic grooves that are crafted with precision. His music often focuses on a combination of complexity and functionality, making his tracks stand out in the Techno scene. André’s career has included numerous solo releases as well as collaborations with well-known names in electronic music. He has worked with the likes of Oliver Huntemann and has produced remixes for iconic acts like UNDERWORLD and THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS. Winter is celebrated for his attention to detail in production, and his live performances and DJ sets are known for their immersive, futuristic atmospheres. His passion for electronic music stems from the early days of the rave culture, and over the years, he has gained a reputation for blending techno with other electronic genres like House and EBM (Electronic Body Music). This versatile and forward-looking approach has kept his sound relevant and engaging across decades. https://www.facebook.com/AndreWinter808 / www.soundcloud.com/andrewinter
Camouflage
CAMOUFLAGE’s journey has been one of evolution, and as frontman Heiko Maile explained, this tour symbolizes a look back and a release of old structures, paving the way for new ideas. Yet, as fans know all too well, even so-called farewell tours can surprise - perhaps echoing the story of SOFT CELL’s unexpected return. With new material in the works for the first time since 2016, this evening wasn’t just a trip down memory lane, but a glimpse into the future of a band that has never been afraid to evolve. CAMOUFLAGE is a German Synth-Pop band formed in 1983, best known for their international hit ‘The Great Commandment’. Often compared to DEPECHE MODE, the band has developed a unique sound that blends Electronic, Darkwave, and Pop influences. Their music succeeded significantly in the 1980s and 1990s with albums like ‘Voices & Images’ and ‘Methods of Silence’. Over the years, they have maintained a loyal fanbase and continued to evolve musically, releasing albums into the 2010s, such as ‘Greyscale’ in 2015. https://www.camouflage-music.com / https://www.facebook.com/CamouflageMusic
Music & Performance
On October 19, 2024, CAMOUFLAGE’s concert at Grosse Freiheit 36 in Hamburg was nothing short of spectacular. As part of their “Rewind To The Future And Goodbye” tour, celebrating 40 years of their iconic sound, the band performed to a sold-out venue packed with long-time fans, many of whom have followed the band’s journey since the 1980s. The excitement was palpable from the very start as the lights dimmed and the band took the stage for a nostalgic yet forward-looking performance that spanned their entire career. The set opened with an ‘Intro’, setting a reflective tone that mirrored the tour’s theme of revisiting their past. This was followed by the title track of the tour, ‘Rewind To The Future and Goodbye’, a song symbolizing the band’s deep connection to their history, while also hinting at possible farewells, evoking emotions of nostalgia and bittersweet reflection.
The atmosphere shifted as ‘That Smiling Face’ brought early 80s vibes, evoking memories of CAMOUFLAGE’s rise during the era of Synth-Pop’s dominance. Songs like ‘Fade in Memory’ and ‘Thief’ leaned into more introspective moods, showcasing their ability to convey complex emotions such as longing and loss, while tracks like ‘You Turn’ and ‘Me and You’ offered a more personal, intimate feel. A highlight of the evening was ‘The Great Commandment’, the band’s biggest hit and the song that everyone eagerly awaited. When the first notes filled the room, the crowd erupted in excitement, and by the time the chorus hit, it was clear that this song was still as impactful as it was decades ago. The energy in the room was electric, and fans sang along, celebrating this iconic anthem that has come to define CAMOUFLAGE’s legacy.
Other standouts included ‘Everything’, a brand-new song that demonstrated the band’s continued creative vitality, and their cover of NEW ORDER’s ‘Blue Monday’, which brought a fresh, danceable element to the set. The emotional closing songs, including ‘Love Is a Shield’, left fans with a sense of unity, evoking the powerful emotions of love and protection, themes central to many of the band’s hits. With covers like THE CURE’s ‘Cold’ and classics like ‘Strangers’ Thoughts’ and ‘Neighbours’, the band wove a rich tapestry of sound that blended the past with the present, evoking both melancholy and euphoria. Fans, many of whom have grown up with CAMOUFLAGE’s music, embraced the journey through the years, marking this concert as a deeply emotional and celebratory farewell - or perhaps just another chapter in the ongoing legacy of CAMOUFLAGE.
The sold-out crowd reflected the band’s enduring influence, with lifelong fans experiencing the full spectrum of emotions from joy to nostalgia, proving once again that CAMOUFLAGE’s music still resonates powerfully across generations.
Setlist
01. Intro
02. Rewind to the Future and Goodbye
03. That Smiling Face
04. Fade in Memory
05. Thief
06. You Turn
07. Me and You
08. Suspicious Love
09. Perfect
10. Everything (new song)
11. We Are Lovers
12. Blue Monday (New Order cover)
13. I’ll Follow Behind
14. Leave Your Room Behind
15. Shine
16. The Great Commandment
---
17. Cold (The Cure cover)
18. Strangers’ Thoughts
19. Neighbours
20. End of Words
---
21. Handsome
22. Love Is a Shield
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9.5 / 10
All Pictures by Iryna Kalenska
