Interview: Ash Code - August 2025

Interview withDark times are behind Italian Dark Wave band ASH CODE. After several successful years, everything suddenly threatened to collapse. Events such as the COVID pandemic and personal tragedies almost led Claudia, Alessandro and Adriano to give up on continuing as a band.But now a lot has changed, fears have turned into hope with new life - and with ‘Synthome’, a new album will be released on 5 September 2025. The fears, despair and losses of the past years are evident in songs like ‘Scar’ and ‘Angel Oscuro’. This record means something very special to the three of them, more than just a new beginning. In the interview, they talk about what moves them personally and why they see it as a new side of ASH CODE.: You said yourselves that the new album is “the sound of a band surviving its own end.” That implies that you went through hard and dark times. What happened?: Our fourth album was supposed to be released in 2020, but the pandemic disrupted everything. We lost focus, shelved the songs, and instead released the ‘Fear’ EP. The new album was born after a year marked by drastic personal and professional changes.: In what way did those times change you individually?: Covid forced a full stop. After years of non-stop activity, we realized that family is just as vital as music.: What was the big change? How did you get the sign to start again?: For a while, I was making demos without any real goal. Then, the news of a child on the way reignited everything. In just a few weeks, we had new songs and a clear direction.: Can you tell us more about the genesis of ‘Synthome’?: Years ago, we chose Lacan’s concept of the “sinthome” as the album’s theme. We twisted it into “synthome” to include the word “synth”. At first, we thought only in terms of singles, then gradually shaped it into a full album.: In the last few months there were a lot of changes. New lives have come into being... What can you tell us about that?: I became a father a year ago. It changed everything. We paused as a band, but now we aim to balance music and family.: Becoming a parent six months ago gave me strength and inspiration. We’ve found a new balance and want to grow both our family and the band together.: Claudia, you left your other band NEILA INVO. Why?: Balancing two bands was always hard. After the baby, it became impossible. I chose to focus on ASH CODE my main project, and wish NEILA INVO the best.: How did these intense months influence the album ‘Synthome’?: Like every ASH CODE record, we poured everything into it. This one was more complex, many tracks evolved over time. We struggled to find satisfaction, but Claudia’s pregnancy helped all the pieces fall into place, even lyrically.: Did the last years change your cohesion within the band?: Like any family, we had highs and lows. But becoming parents almost all at once helped us understand what truly matters: music and family. Now we want to keep both in harmony.: How would you describe the album compared to the previous ones?: It’s hard to be objective, but this album feels like the most balanced synthesis of who we are now. It captures our classic sound with a renewed inspiration. I’d call it a mature work showing a new side of ASH CODE.: Does the album now mean something very special to you as a band?: Absolutely. It marks our comeback after nearly a decade and reflects a renewed desire to make music.: Which song on the album is the most personal track for you?: ‘Fire’, ‘Run In The Dark’ and ‘Living For The Sound’ are deeply personal, they speak about motherhood and new life.: For me, it’s ‘Angel Oscuro’. It’s about loss, but also hope. We switched the lyrics from Italian to Spanish, and that gave it a darker, more intense feel. It truly embodies ASH CODE today.: The album is mixed and mastered by Doruk Ozturkan from SHE PAST AWAY. Is there a special bond between your bands?: Definitely. Our first concert was supporting SHE PAST AWAY. That show inspired us to create our debut album ‘Oblivion’. We’ve always been on the same wavelength, and working with Doruk is easy and fast, which is what we needed.: Do you already have any tour plans?: We’ve confirmed about ten shows for 2025 and are planning more for 2026. The key date is September 6th at NCN Festival in Deutzen, it’s the album release weekend, and we’ll finally meet fans with the new record in hand.: What are your biggest hopes for the next months?: We want to stay musically active, release more often, and play live as much as possible. Being parents makes it more challenging, but it also fuels us. Our fans keep us going, and we’ll give them our best.: Would you like to say some personal words to your fans?: You mean the world to us. Without your support, none of this would be possible. We’re deeply grateful and hope to share this new chapter with you on the road. See you soon!: Thank you very much for the interview!Promo Pictures by Ema Kaiser Matassa, Cover by Sandra Roczeń