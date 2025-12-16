Live Review: Molly Nilsson - Berlin 2025

11th December 2025
Molly Nilsson - “Amateur Forever” Tour 2025 - Support: Karl D’Silva
A completely sold-out SO36 welcomed MOLLY NILSSON for the final concert of her “Amateur Forever” Tour 2025. The venue was packed from front to back, filled with fans ready to celebrate not just a show, but the closing chapter of a tour that has resonated deeply with many. From the very beginning, the night felt intimate, emotional and special.
Karl D’Silva
British-born musician Karl D’Silva opened the evening with a concise warm-up set. He presented a performance that allowed his instrumental skills to stand out. He moved confidently between sounds and textures, creating an interesting and engaging opening that quietly drew the audience in. Karl’s performance felt thoughtful and restrained, offering space rather than demanding attention. His instrumental approach was particularly interesting, adding depth to his songs and setting an exciting, focused tone for what was to follow. https://www.instagram.com/karldsilva/
Setlist
01. On The Outside
02. Wild Kiss
03. Entropy
04. Flowers Start To Cry
05. The Crucible
06. Nowhere Left To Run
07. Love Is A Flame In The Dark
Molly Nilsson
Berlin-based Swedish singer, songwriter, and producer MOLLY NILSSON has long established herself as one of the most significant female artists in contemporary independent music. Through her own label, Dark Skies Association, she has shaped a distinctive sound combining minimal Synthpop with sharp, poetic lyrics and a voice that feels both distant and deeply personal. https://mollynilsson.bandcamp.com/
Music & Performance
MOLLY NILSSON appeared on stage at 20:45, welcomed by loud applause and a sea of familiar faces. The atmosphere inside SO36 was intense yet warm - every corner of the venue filled, every listener fully present. As the last show of the “Amateur Forever” Tour 2025, there was a clear sense of shared awareness between artist and audience. From the first song, Molly demonstrated her ability to hold a room effortlessly. Her distinctive voice floated over minimal synth arrangements, sometimes joined by the crowd singing along passionately, sometimes met with complete silence as people listened with full attention.
One particular moment stood out when “how much is the world” turned into a collective chorus, underlining just how deeply her music connects with her audience. Between songs, Molly revealed a perfect sense of humour and an honest, direct connection with the crowd. Her short speeches ranged from genuinely funny remarks to more reflective and political thoughts, touching on hopes for a brighter future without wars, violence, or fear. These moments never felt forced; instead, they strengthened the bond between artist and audience, making the performance feel personal and human.
The entire dancefloor listened with “all ears,” completely focused and emotionally aligned with what was happening on stage. The concert flowed naturally and lasted about an hour, closing the main set to enthusiastic applause. As Molly left the stage, the crowd immediately called her back for a bis. Answering the request, she returned and performed two additional songs, bringing the evening to a gentle yet powerful conclusion. It felt like a final shared breath between artist and audience - an intimate farewell to the entire tour.
All Pictures by Giorgi Kiknadze