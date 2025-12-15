Live Review: Danko Jones - Cologne 2025

11th December 2025
Danko Jones - “Is what you need Tour” - Special guests: Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts
The Canadian band DANKO JONES is back and headed to Germany for a whopping seven dates as part of their “Is what you need” Tour. Formed in 1996 in Toronto, the three-piece band has dedicated itself to the noble art of riffs, melodies, and life-affirming Rock anthems. Over the past 25 years, DANKO JONES has built a massive international fanbase and become one of the most celebrated live bands - loved by mainstream radio rock fans and die-hard metalheads alike.
Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts
Hailing from Nashville and fronted by the former BITERS leader, Tuk Smith, the band deals in a potent blend of high-octane, unapologetic Rock’n’Roll. Their sound is often described as a bare-knuckled mix of AC/DC’s swagger, CHEAP TRICK’s melodicism, and the twin-guitar wizardry of THIN LIZZY, all steeped in a solid, retro-Rock aesthetic. After the initial delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw their first album plans and a major tour fall through, the band released their official debut ‘Ballad of a Misspent Youth’ in 2022. They followed this with their sophomore album ‘Rogue to Redemption’ in 2024 and the recent EP ‘Troubled Paradise’, which dropped in late 2025. www.tuksmithandtherestlesshearts.com
Music & Performance
From the moment the band hit the stage around 8pm, TUK SMITH & THE RESTLESS HEARTS exuded an aura of pure, swaggering Rock’n’Roll. The people in the audience felt transported back in time by around four to five decades, as all the band members sported the same 70ies Glam Rock hair style. Tuk Smith, a magnetic force with an undeniable stage presence, won over the room with his characteristic vocals and confident guitarwork.
On top of that, he proved to be a good entertainer, as he - in a light-hearted banter session between the songs - revealed that the band members are neither related nor do they have the same hairdresser, even though they look indeed very similar. The quartet’s playing style was built on huge, anthemic hooks and razor-sharp guitar riffs, delivered with a sense of urgent, joyous abandon. Tracks like ‘Glorybound’ and ‘Little Renegade’ translated perfectly to the live setting, showcasing their commitment to old-school rock craftsmanship.
The crowd of around 2,000 people, which filled the Carlswerk Victoria early for the sold-out show, responded with increasing enthusiasm. Initially, a mix of curious onlookers, the audience was quickly won over by the band’s sheer energy and tuneful, straightforward Rock. The chorus-driven songs prompted head-bobbing and rhythmic clapping, demonstrating that TUK SMITH & THE RESTLESS HEARTS are more than capable of winning over a crowd primed for hard-hitting rock. They provided the perfect, high-voltage warm-up, leaving the room buzzing and ready for the main event.
Danko Jones
With their newly released album ‘Leo Rising’, DANKO JONES have achieved what very few bands have ever achieved. Releasing twelve albums and still going strong after almost 30 years is a worthy accomplishment. Check out www.dankojones.com.
Music & Performance
The band’s performance, as with every stop on the ‘Is What You Need’ tour, was a demonstration of raw, unvarnished power. Eschewing flashy stage gimmicks such as laser beams and confetti cannons, the focus remained squarely on the music: sharp, anthem-ready rock songs performed with maximum commitment.
The setlist was a perfectly balanced assault, weaving new, punchy tracks from the recently released album ‘Leo Rising’ - like the ferocious opener ‘What You Need,’ ‘Diamond in the Rough,’ and the infectious ‘Everyday Is Saturday Night’ - seamlessly alongside essential classics. Hits like ‘Full of Regret,’ ‘Had Enough,’ and the fan-favourite closer ‘My Little RnR’ turned the sold-out hall into a unified, sweating mass of movement and shouting.
Danko Jones himself was in typical magnetic form, filling the large stage with his sheer presence and trademark self-aware, humorous banter between songs. He engaged the audience directly tongue-in-cheek style, treating the spoken-word segments as vital to the experience as the roaring guitars. The trio’s chemistry was palpable. The rhythm section comprised of base player “JC” and drummer “Rich” proved to be an unshakeable force, providing the massive, grooving backbone for Danko’s razor-sharp riffs and commanding vocals.
Songs like ‘I’m in a Band’ and ‘Good Time’ showcased the band’s knack for writing hooks designed to be shouted back by hundreds of fans. In short, DANKO JONES delivered exactly what the crowd at Carlswerk Victoria needed: a loud, high-octane Rock show that left no doubt that the spirit of loud, heavy, and fun rock and roll is alive and well. And the hook line “I came here to fuck shit up and have a good time” continued to linger in the heads of countless audience members.
Setlist
01. What You Need
02. Diamond in the Rough
03. I’m in a Band
04. I Gotta Rock
05. Everyday is Saturday Night
06. First Date
07. Forget My Name
08. I Think Bad Thoughts
09. Fists Up High
10. Get High?
11. Good Time
12. You Are My Woman
13. I Love it Louder
14. Full of Regret
15. Had Enough
---
16. Guess Who’s Back
17. Lovercall
18. My Little RnR
All Pictures by Dietmar Seifer