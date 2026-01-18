Live Review: Resolve - Cologne 2026

17th January 2026
Resolve - “End of the Human era” Europe / UK 2025 Tour - Special guests: Windwaker, Ashen, Tropic Gold
Last night, the Industrial backdrop of Cologne’s Essigfabrik served as the perfect pressure cooker for a line-up that felt like a glimpse into the future of heavy music. As the second stop on the “End of the Human era” final European trek, the energy was palpable from the moment the doors opened, with fans packing the hall for a quadruple-bill of modern Metalcore’s most exciting innovators.
Tropic Gold
Hailing from the East of England, TROPIC GOLD kicked things off with their signature “experience-driven” blend of Alternative Rock, Electronica, and Post-Hardcore. Formed in 2019, the trio has quickly carved out a niche with a discography centred around high-concept multimedia, notably their 2023 EP ‘What A Wonderful Experience’. https://tropicgold.co
Music & Performance
Starting super early at around 6.30pm, TROPIC GOLD’s performance was a technicolour explosion of energy; frontman Jacob Parris commanded the stage with a jittery, infectious charisma that bridged the gap between pop sensibilities and aggressive outbursts. The inclusion of new tracks like ‘Holy Horror’ showcased a band that isn’t afraid to embrace the “chaos and beauty of life”, successfully turning a cold Cologne evening into a vibrant, neon-soaked rave for the early arrivals.
Ashen
Representing the French contingent alongside the headliners, ASHEN brought a darker, more introspective weight to the stage. Since their formation in 2021, the Parisian Modern Metalcore unit has been gaining traction for their meticulous attention to detail and harrowing atmospheres, largely defined by their debut record ‘Chimera’. https://ashen.store
Music & Performance
ASHEN’s set was a masterclass in controlled tension. Between the jagged, djent-leaning riffs and the soaring, Rock-influenced vocals of their frontman, the band created a “wall-of-sound” that felt deeply cathartic. The crowd’s reaction to the glitchy, maximalist production of ‘Angel’ proved that ASHEN is a band obsessed with the nuances of modern trauma, delivering a performance that was as intellectually engaging as it was physically punishing. Definitely a band to watch out for.
Windwaker
Marking their highly anticipated first venture into the “old continent”, Australia’s WINDWAKER proved exactly why the Melbourne scene is currently the gold standard for innovation in down under. With a lineage stretching back to 2014 and a breakout album in 2022’s ‘Love Language’, followed by the hyper-kinetic ‘Hyperviolence’ in 2024, they brought a “anything goes” attitude to the Essigfabrik. https://windwakerband.com
Music & Performance
WINDWAKER’s set was arguably the most eclectic of the night, oscillating between Rap-infused verses, massive Pop choruses, and devastating breakdowns. With a ton of confidence, they kicked off their set with their uber hit “Sirens”. Vocalist Liam Guinane’s versatility was on full display, particularly during ‘Venom’, where the band’s ability to blend chaos with crystalline melody left the room breathless. It was a triumphant European debut that felt more like a victory lap than a support slot. By the time WINDWAKER walked off stage after 40 minutes, the bar was set high for RESOLVE.
Resolve
Since emerging from Lyon in 2016, the quartet RESOLVE has ascended to the top of the French Metalcore hierarchy, fuelled by the success of their sophomore masterpiece Human (2023), and their collaborations e.g. with LANDMVRKS. https://resolveofficial.co/
Music & Performance
RESOLVE’s headline set was a career-spanning celebration, designed as a “culmination of the journey so far.” From the crushing technicality of ‘Molotov’ to the anthemic, heart-wrenching ‘Smile’, the band played with a level of precision and emotional transparency that few of their peers can match.
Anthony Diliberto’s vocal performance was a standout, shifting seamlessly from guttural roars to fragile cleans. This became especially poignant during the start of the song ‘In Stone’, which Anthony performed solo only with his guitar. As they closed the night, it was clear that while this may be the end of the Human era, RESOLVE has cemented themselves as a definitive voice in modern heavy music.
Setlist
01. Sandman
02. Beautiful Hell
03. Seasick Sailor
04. Move to Trash
05. Death Awaits
06. Molotov
07. In Stone
08. Emerald Skies
09. Pendulum
10. Human
11. Smile
12. Forever Yours
13. Older Days
Pictures by Christian Beyermann