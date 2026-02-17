Interview: Auger - February 2026

Interview withIn the autumn of 2025, just after an intense co-headline night with DIARY OF DREAMS in Dresden, I caught up with AUGER while the adrenaline was still very much in the air. The show felt sharper, heavier and more emotionally exposed than anything the British duo had brought to continental stages before, a perfect moment to talk about growth, stagecraft and what “AUGER 2025” really means. What followed was a conversation about deliberate evolution, cinematic tension, the art of live catharsis and the slow, stubborn work of becoming the band you hear in your head.: Your return to the stage in Dresden this year felt sharper, heavier, and more emotionally charged than ever. What changed in the band’s creative or personal landscape since 2022 that shaped this new intensity?: Thank you! Above anything, I’m just pleased our efforts to improve are being noticed. After every show I reflect and think about how I could improve, what else we could do on stage, and what areas need attention. And bit by bit the shows can get better. For this tour specifically, I was very aware that we were just two people on stage and the stages, and rooms, we’re big ones. So emphasis was put on being sharp, being big and being as captivating as we can to ensure we could be remembered. I think we did a pretty good job at that, and next time, we’ll do it even better... Or at least, that’s the idea.: Since your last interview with Reflections of Darkness in 2022, you’ve expanded your sound dramatically. What elements do you feel define “AUGER 2025,” and how consciously are you steering this evolution?: Everything we do is deliberate. It’s all meticulously planned out to ensure things grow... at least on stage, off stage we’re hopeless. I think we left something vitally important at every single show - and are still tracking down lost lights to this day!: A recurring theme in your recent performances is the interplay between cinematic atmosphere and Industrial aggression. How do you balance these contrasting energies when writing new material?: I want to write and perform music that moves people, not just emotionally but somehow physically. That means soft verses and big, dramatic choruses. A tricky thing to pull off without being too formulaic, so choosing the set to maintain the dynamic is key. Every time I write something I always close my eyes and imagine what it would be like to say a line, or play a chord at a given moment.: Your live shows this year seem to operate on two planes - as tightly executed performances and as emotional exorcisms. How intentional is this duality when you’re on stage?: Oh super important. I’ll only ever write music that I love. Doing that ensures when I’m on stage, I’m emotionally tied to the every line, and the audience can (hopefully) feel that delivery a lot more than if it was words for the sake of words.: The Dresden audience responded intensely to your newer material. Does audience reaction influence the direction of your songwriting, or do you prefer to stay insulated from expectations?: It sure makes me panic less! It’s always reassuring to hear that a crowd responds well to the newer tracks because we can’t ever go backwards if we want to grow. So it’s a relief when they’re enthusiastic.: You’ve always embraced strong visual identity. How are aesthetics, staging, and visual atmosphere evolving in your upcoming projects and live shows?: We have lots of different senses that contribute to how we feel about a moment. So the music is only one aspect of a much larger experience when performing live. It’s the sights, the atmosphere, the vibration, the friendly people. You’d be a fool to discount these things as anything less than they are.: The new singles hint at a darker, more theatrical phase. Is this a preview of a larger narrative arc on the next album?: Lyrically, for sure. But musically, it was picked to help balance out the singles so I didn’t paint a picture of an album that was all floaty and sad. The lyrics in the new album are super important this time round, I’ve really poured myself into them. Musically, what’s naturally accompanied my words are soft, melodic tones with long builds and big crescendos.: After years on the road, what have you learned about yourselves as performers that might shape your next chapter - musically or personally?: That you can’t get everything right on day one, day one-hundred or day one-thousand. What’s “right” comes with slow implementation, lots of getting it wrong, and lots and lots of passion and belief.: Looking ahead to 2026: are there cities or countries you’re determined to play next year, whether because of fan demand, personal dreams, or unfinished business on previous tours?: Finland for sure is high on the list. We’ve played there very early in the AUGER story, so it’s about time we returned to show them how far we’ve come.: Can fans expect brand-new material or reimagined versions of older tracks on the next tour cycle , any surprises you’re willing to tease?: Of course! I’ve been making careful notes about what worked well, what didn’t, throughout the last year and we’re hitting 2026 with a different tactic and lots of new, old and reimagined songs.: Touring can be both exhilarating and draining. What keeps you grounded and inspired as you prepare for an even more ambitious touring schedule next year?: The idea that if I've convinced one person in the room to be a fan, then next year, I might just see them again at an Auger show and I'll get to welcome them to a friendly, fun and inclusive community.