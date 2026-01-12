Live Review: Scarfest - Mumbai 2025

AntiSocial, Mumbai, India28th December 2025Even though the new year had already begun and the first days of January were slowly unfolding, it felt more than appropriate to take one last look back at the final days of the old year. On 28th December 2025, Scarfest once again took over AntiSocial in Mumbai and delivered a night that perfectly captured everything the city’s Heavy Music scene stands for: Intensity, community and uncompromising passion.Starting around 20:15 and running until close to 01:00, the festival turned the venue into a tightly packed, sweat-soaked space unlike anything I have experienced there before for a Rock or Metal show. Scarfest has firmly established itself as one of the key festivals within Mumbai’s metropolitan underground scene, and this edition only reinforced that status.REVERRSE POLARITY opened the evening and immediately set the tone for what was to come. Representing the newer wave of Indian Metal, the band blends Modern Metal and Hardcore influences with groove-driven riffs and an aggressive delivery. Accompanied by Kiss Nuka, who added additional weight and presence to the opening slot, REVERSE POLARITY made sure the night began with momentum rather than a slow build-up.Music & PerformanceFrom the first breakdown onwards, the crowd reacted instinctively. Early mosh pits formed, bodies pressed closer to the stage, and the intimacy of AntiSocial amplified every riff and shout. As an opener, REVERSE POLARITY delivered a convincing and energetic performance, warming up both the room and the audience for the long night ahead.Next up were GUTSLIT, one of India’s most internationally recognised Extreme Metal acts. Known far beyond the country’s borders, GUTSLIT have built a reputation for their uncompromising Death Metal sound and relentless touring, representing the heavier and more brutal side of the Indian Metal spectrum.Music & PerformanceWith GUTSLIT, the intensity level rose significantly. Crushing riffs, blast beats and sheer sonic force pushed the crowd deeper into chaos. The pit expanded rapidly, stage divers appeared in quick succession, and the physicality of the music fully took hold of the room. Their performance was tight, aggressive and confident, underlining why GUTSLIT are considered one of the strongest Extreme Metal exports from India.ZYGNEMA followed, and their presence carried particular significance. Originating from Mumbai, ZYGNEMA are widely regarded as one of the driving forces behind Scarfest itself. The band has played a crucial role in shaping and sustaining the local Metal scene over the years, and Scarfest was born directly out of their vision to create a dedicated platform for Heavy Music in the city.Music & PerformanceTheir Groove- and Thrash-influenced Metal filled AntiSocial with a dense, powerful sound that resonated deeply with the crowd. The connection between band and audience felt especially strong, rooted in mutual respect and shared history. A special highlight of the set came with guest appearances by Shashank Bhatnagar, known for his involvement in multiple projects within the Indian Metal scene, as well as founding member RAVI, whose presence added an emotional and symbolic layer to the performance. These guest moments underlined the sense of continuity and community that defines both ZYGNEMA and SCARFEST itself. This was more than just another festival slot - it felt like a celebration of the roots, the present and the future of Indian Heavy Music, embodied on one stage.Closing the night were SCRIBE, one of India’s most respected Hardcore acts. Tasked with bringing SCARFEST 2025 to its conclusion, they delivered exactly what the moment demanded.Music & PerformanceFrom the first note, SCRIBE unleashed pure Hardcore chaos. AntiSocial was pushed to its absolute limits as the pit erupted one final time. Sweat dripped from the ceiling, voices were hoarse, and exhaustion mixed with exhilaration. SCRIBE’s relentless energy and uncompromising delivery made for a fitting and powerful finale, leaving the audience spent but deeply satisfied.All pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer