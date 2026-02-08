Gallery: Manntra - Leipzig 2026

Täubchenthal, Leipzig, Germany6th February 2026What a night in Leipzig! When MANNTRA takes the stage, Folk influences merge with brutal Metal to create an irresistible energy. The Täubchenthal venue shook as the Croatians delivered their powerful show. Once again, MANNTRA has impressively demonstrated that they are an outstanding live band. WISBORG provided the perfect opening act, warming up the crowd with their atmospheric Darkwave. Here are the highlights of the evening - click through the gallery and relive the show!Setlist01. Titans02. Morana03. Yelena04. In The Shadows05. Teuta06. The Hunter07. Barren King08. Unholy Water (Voda)09. The Heart of the Storm10. Nur das leben11. Slave12. Higher13. Skal14. Ori Ori15. Heathens16. Lipsa17. Domain18. NightmareAll Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer