Gallery: Manntra - Leipzig 2026

6th February 2026
Manntra - “Titans Tour 2026” - Special Guest: Wisborg
What a night in Leipzig! When MANNTRA takes the stage, Folk influences merge with brutal Metal to create an irresistible energy. The Täubchenthal venue shook as the Croatians delivered their powerful show. Once again, MANNTRA has impressively demonstrated that they are an outstanding live band. WISBORG provided the perfect opening act, warming up the crowd with their atmospheric Darkwave. Here are the highlights of the evening - click through the gallery and relive the show!
Wisborg
https://wisborg-band.com
Manntra
Setlist
01. Titans
02. Morana
03. Yelena
04. In The Shadows
05. Teuta
06. The Hunter
07. Barren King
08. Unholy Water (Voda)
09. The Heart of the Storm
10. Nur das leben
11. Slave
12. Higher
13. Skal
14. Ori Ori
15. Heathens
16. Lipsa
17. Domain
18. Nightmare
https://manntra.hr
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer