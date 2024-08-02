27th to 28th July 2024
Amphi Festival 2024 Day 1 with Alienare, Manntra, Schattenmann, Ost+Front, Hocico, Diary of Dreams, Project Pitchfork, Eisbrecher, Blackbook, Die Selektion, T.O.Y., Agent Side Grinder, Neuroticfish, Aesthetic Perfection, Bloody Dead And Sexy, A Projection, Principe Valiente, Minuit Machine, Je t’aime, Then Comes Silence
Summer time is festival time, and at the end of July, that mainly means it’s Amphi time. What once started as a smaller event at the namesake Amphi Theater in Gelsenkirchen grew into an annual meeting point for over 12,500 music lovers from around the world after moving to Cologne’s Tanzbrunnen in 2006.
Many visitors spend the entire weekend here, getting into the festival spirit the night before at the Opening Event “Call The Ship to Port”, the official pre-party at the theatre at the Tanzbrunnen, or one of the other events in Cologne. I’m also out with friends by the Rhine riverbank on Friday, and after a way too short night, we’re ready for the festival Saturday right on time for entry.
With three stages, there are always overlaps, and this year I have to make some painful decisions. Some bands I would really love to see are, of course, playing at the same time. Between half past five and eight, it hits me especially hard, and I wish I could be in front of all three stages. While DIARY OF DREAMS and PROJECT PITCHFORK take the Main Stage, T.O.Y., AGENT SIDE GRINDER, and NEUROTICFISH are performing in the theatre, and on the Orbit Stage, I’d love to see MINUIT MACHINE, whom I haven’t seen live yet. But I can’t split myself into three, so I’ll have to make a tough choice. Tomorrow, by the way, won’t be any easier. But that’s another story.
Today, after the first two acts of the day, who fortunately get to perform without any competition, it’s from the Main Stage to the Theater Stage. This turns out to be a good decision. Not because it rains heavily in the afternoon and we stay dry in the theatre. I would have been really annoyed if I had missed these great bands performing there. Saturday finally kicks off in front of the Main Stage at eleven in the morning with good weather. So, first things first, but not necessarily in that order.
Shortly after ten, we arrive at the wristband distribution. Despite a considerable line at the entrance, we’re already in front of the stage by a quarter past ten. Nothing to complain there. At the merch stand, located right next to the entrance, there’s also a long line. Many are eager to get the latest festival merch and the bands have also stocked their “souvenirs” here. On the Main Stage, ALIENARE are currently doing their soundcheck. ‘Fire’ echoes from the stage, and the first fans are already dancing to warm up. Here, I immediately run into some familiar faces, and gradually more friends trickle onto the grounds. No matter where you are, you always bump into someone you know.
On the Med Island, some have already made themselves comfortable and set up their “camp for the day”. Others are strolling through the many stands, where they can shop, eat and drink to their heart’s content. The variety is vast and there’s something for everyone. I’m particularly pleased with the many animal-free food options. This year, I even found vegan ice cream, and the vegan flavours at “Mr. N’Ice” are a dream - making “schobern” easy (if you don’t know what that means, just search for “schobern” in our review from last year’s Amphi Festival here. Unfortunately, you can’t rely 100% on the information on the Amphi website. Upon inquiring at the potato pancake stand, it turns out they only have potato pancakes with egg, even though the stand is listed as vegan / vegetarian on the website. It’s just inconvenient for me, but for people with allergies, this could be a big problem. It’s always better to ask if you want or need to be sure. Suggestion for Amphi 2025: Clear communication with the stall operators beforehand, so the website can accurately reflect the offerings. Also, a well-visible and clear label at all stands. Some of them already did this very well this year.
In the meantime, the fire brigade team has gathered on stage. The pyrotechnics are being tested, which will already be used for MANNTRA, and then it can finally start. The moderator team arrives on stage at a quarter to eleven. “The Four Musketeers” (Jens Domgörgen, Celene Nox, Dr. Mark Benecke, and Oliver Klein) along with their companions have brought something for the “early birds”. “Those who come early get gifts.” Thus, various (un)useful items find their way into the waiting crowd. We have a few more minutes until Celene Nox and Dr. Mark Benecke return and prepare the stage for the opener of the Amphi Festival 2024, ALIENARE.
Some have already noticed it during the soundcheck. Besides the two keyboards, there’s a brightly green coloured drum kit on stage. And it’s not just for decoration. T.Green and T.Imo have expanded the band line-up and brought a drummer on board. T.Drmx will also join ALIENARE on their “Lumen Tour” this autumn. After today’s performance, it’s definitely a valuable addition to the live line-up, providing an even richer and more authentic sound. The masked “newcomer” excels in his live debut and seems like he’s always been part of the band. With the new album ‘Lumen’ coming out on 16th August, it’s only logical that they kick things off with something new. ‘To Whom It May Concern’ and ‘Fire’ really get things heating up. The Tanzbrunnen is buzzing right from the start. I’m not surprised that ALIENARE can draw many out of bed this early in the morning, but the fact that it’s already this packed probably surprises even the guys on stage.
ALIENARE is an interactive band, and for this festival performance, they’ve chosen a particularly energetic set. Hands, feet, and voices are all required, and the audience participates (as always) enthusiastically. T.Green and T.Imo visibly enjoy the spectacle (with T.Drmx, you can only guess due to the mask). ‘Move’ is the program - both on and off the stage. T.Green leaps around the photo pit, letting the audience sing alone repeatedly. Forty minutes of “morning exercise with ALIENARE” is pure fun and gets the circulation going. A fantastic opening, concluding with ‘Emerald’ in a fitting finale. After a quick final photo, ALIENARE says goodbye from the stage at twenty to twelve. Looking forward to seeing them again on the ‘Lumen’ tour 2024. // Setlist: 01. To Whom It May Concern / 02. Fire / 03. Diamonds / 04. The Colour of my Soul / 05. Move / 06. Mission Abort / 07. Green Light / 08. Wrong / 09. #Neon / 10. Emerald
If you think the physical activities are over, you’re quite mistaken. “1-2-3-jump” - MANNTRA can do cardio too. “The band that eats the most”, as the hosts announced them, brings just as much energy and fun to the stage. The charismatic Croatians deliver solid Folk-Rock with a hot stage show. At ten past twelve, the intro starts, drummer Andrea Kert takes the stage and positions himself behind his instrument. Zoltan Lecei, Dorian “Dodo” Pavlović, and The King follow, and a heavy guitar sound fills the air. Singer Marko M. Sekul blasts “No Fear” at us with a distinctive rock voice. MANNTRA opens with ‘Heathens’ and gets the audience moving from the very first note. Marko fires up with the flame thrower, The King surfs over the crowd with a canoe, which safely manoeuvres him to where he wants to go and back to the stage. “Jump with me and hate me afterwards.” Hands go and people jump up and down, and hundreds of voices help Marko with the singing (“It’s just one word, Yelena”).
Shortly after half past twelve, an urgent notification from the Amphi app reaches me: “BLOODY DEAD AND SEXY concert cancelled!” The Psychedelic Deathrockers were supposed to open the day on the Orbit Stage at 13:45. As the band writes on their Facebook page, drummer Bjørn Henningson was injured in a fall during the soundcheck and had to be taken to the hospital. The band will still be on the ship, and you can meet them at the merch stand. The doors to the Orbit Stage will open as planned at one o’clock. However, the concert will not start until just after three with A PROJECTION. This is sad news. We don’t know how the musician is doing exactly, but it seems, he wasn’t seriously injured. At this point, our best wishes and a speedy recovery to Bjørn. At the Main Stage, none of that was noticed, and MANNTRA is heading into the final stretch. “Jump the fuck off”, demands singer Marko, and the “creatures of the night” jump one last time with MANNTRA. The Croatians also ask for a farewell photo and, to enthusiastic cheers, bid goodbye from the stage at ten to one. // Setlist: 01. Heathens / 02. Morana / 03. Yelena / 04. Ori Ori / 05. Barren King / 06. In The Shadows / 07. Königsmord / 08. Domain / 09. Nightmare
There’s still time until the next band. So, we look for something to eat. This will probably be our last chance for a while to eat in peace. After the failed attempt at the potato pancake stand, we quickly find a suitable option. Unfortunately, it takes a bit longer than expected, and SCHATTENMANN has already started on the Main Stage. Since it’s hard to eat while standing and using our fingers, we look for a spot on a bench. Thanks to the new beer garden area, there are plenty of seating options this year, and you can usually find a spot somewhere. So, we leisurely enjoy our meal near the Main Stage, where SCHATTENMANN is apparently rocking out. Then we head to the theatre, fighting our way through the partying crowd. There’s quite a lot going on here. // Setlist: 01. Dämonen / 02. Jeder ist schlecht / 03. Menschenhasser / 04. Chaos / 05. Licht an / 06. Generation Sex / 07. Cosima / 08. Komet / 09. Spring / 10. AMOK / 11. Dia de Muertos / 12. Hände hoch
Arriving at the theatre, we spot a few of our friends and join them. It’s still pleasantly cool in here. At the sight of the blue and red lights, my mood drops a bit. Based on last years’ experience, I fear that we might not see much of the artists today either. Well, hope dies last, and maybe things will improve once the show starts. Right on time at two, Jens Domgörgen takes the stage to introduce the Dutch-Swiss duo BLACKBOOK, making their Amphi debut today. “Ladies and gentlemen, tune your radios to a frequency that defies the ordinary, for you are about to embark on a journey like no other. Welcome to ‘Radio Strange’, the clandestine radio station that dares to celebrate the art of being different.” This is what BLACKBOOK wrote on their Bandcamp page about their second album, which was released last April. “Radio Strange” is displayed in large letters on the screen, very much in the style of the 80s, while the tuner works its way to "Radio Strange”, promising “strange music for strange people”. Singer Albert Den Dekker and drummer Matthias Kräutli are greeted with stormy applause and kick things off at a fast pace. People around me are already dancing and singing along to the opener ‘Normal’. Hands shoot into the air and clap to the rhythm.
Unfortunately, my concerns about the lighting are confirmed. The stage remains relatively dark during ‘Painkiller’, except for the screen projections. The red and blue spotlights do little to illuminate the darkness and the fog. However, every now and then, a few white beams break through the haze, and it gets better. Bad luck for the first group of photographers, who have to make way for the second group. The lighting for ‘Haunted Love’ is even quite beautiful. All this doesn’t dampen the audience’s spirits at all. Everyone is in a party mood, and BLACKBOOK provides the perfect soundtrack for it. The two musicians exude incredible energy and singer Albert is in a joking mood. The show is immensely fun, and we’re completely sweaty after a short time. Somehow, the set is over way too quickly, and it’s time for the last song. The entire hall seems to sing along to ‘My Darkest Memory’ one more time before the duo leaves the stage to loud cheers. What a wonderful end to this first concert here in the theatre. // Setlist: 01. Normal / 02. Painkiller / 03. Haunted Love / 04. I Dance Alone / 05. Emergency Love / 06. Out With a Bang / 07. My Beautiful Witch / 08. Minefield / 09. Lab Rats / 10. You Are Strange / 11. My Darkest Memory
While the stage is being prepared for DIE SELEKTION, the crowd thins out, and I move up to the front row, which I won’t leave for the next few hours. Outside, it has started raining heavily. OST+FRONT’s performance on the Main Stage is accompanied by a sea of umbrellas, and people under the large parasols in front of the stage are probably getting closer together. Those heading to the Orbit Stage, where A PROJECTION is about to start their performance, are also making preparations to stay somewhat dry. Here in the theatre, we are only getting wet from the inside. We’re ready for the next band, and DIE SELEKTION is ready at a quarter past three. So, it can start a bit earlier than planned. More time for Hannes Rief, Samuel Savenberg, and Luca Gillian to play their music, which they lovingly call Prosecco Wave.
Drawing from various musical influences of EBM, Wave and 80s Synthpop, the Stuttgart-based band has created a danceable, melancholic style that is unique due to the use of a classical trumpet. With their first album, ‘Die Selektion’, they deliberately chose German lyrics and have remained true to this principle ever since. Their third album, titled ‘Zeuge aus Licht’, was released in September. They start with the title track. And here it is again, my problem. The stage is heavily fogged throughout the entire show. The darkness is occasionally interrupted by flickering lights. The contrast is extremely straining. After a short time, my eyes start to hurt and a headache begins to develop behind my forehead. Consequently, I keep my eyes down or closed for much of the show. You can’t see anything on stage anyway.
I find it incredibly disappointing because the Swabians actually deliver a really cool show and would be truly worth seeing. Singer Luca jumps back and forth across the stage or in the photo pit, seeking contact with the audience. Hannes occasionally takes the microphone on stage and joins in on vocals. The music gets into your legs, and the audience celebrates every song. ‘Du rennst’ concludes the set at ten past four. Unfortunately, due to the lighting conditions, it’s not enjoyable for me. It would be great to see the guys again with a bit more light. Just a little front light, and it could be really good. // Setlist: 01. Zeuge aus Licht / 02. St. Leonard / 03. Drei Gesichter / 04. Was übrig bleibt / 05. Der rote Faden / 06. Ascheregen / 07. Unter die Haut / 08. Der Katalog / 09. Gottes Wille / 10. Muskelberg / 11. Du rennst
In the theatre, there’s a bit of breathing room while HOCICO takes the Main Stage. It’s still raining outside, and it doesn’t take long before the area in front of the Theater Stage gets crowded again. As we later find out, it was a good decision to stay here because otherwise, we might not have gotten in for T.O.Y. due to entry-stop. While we wait, PRINCIPE VALIENTE takes over on the Orbit Stage. After about half an hour, host Jens hands the Theater Stage over to good friends who have the “world’s best keyboardist” with them. Jens is referencing WIEGAND, because he usually shares the stage with their namesake, Helge Wiegand. Helge, drummer Marc Nathaniel, and singer Volker Lutz take the stage and finally, let there be light - Hallelujah! Unfortunately, there are issues with the sound, but more on that shortly.
It starts with the intro to ‘Neon Lights’ and loud cheers. T.O.Y. excel at creating effortlessly catchy Pop songs, which they bring to the stage with the same light-hearted energy. Volker wants to see if we can raise our hands during the first song, and every hand (even those in the back) goes up. The theatre is packed. Only two or three people are probably here just because of the rain. Most, however, just want to see T.O.Y. “Helge still needs to make himself look nice” and then the show continues with lots of energy. Variety is key, with club-ready tracks alternating with more reflective pieces. T.O.Y. ignites a fireworks display of emotions, and the crowd is electrified, singing, clapping, and dancing their hearts out. “It’s beautiful how everyone looks in love, in love with the music, just like us.” ‘For Gold’ - three red roses are thrown onto the stage. Volker collects them one by one and carefully sets them aside. “A little singer who’s received roses for the first time. Well, at a concert.” Somehow, the sound seems to become flatter during the song. It turns out that the piano has gone out, but the band on stage doesn’t notice it at all. Everything is fine in the in-ears. It’s also not entirely perceptible in front of the stage.
Only when Helge is apparently passionately playing the piano during ‘Do Dreams Bleed’ and we hear nothing of it in front of the stage does it become clear what’s happening. The band is just puzzled as to why the audience isn’t responding as expected at times. It seems that Volker singing a cappella here and there wasn’t planned either. But the audience compensates by singing loudly along. Despite the technical problems, the mood is excellent, and Volker’s warm, soft voice goes straight to the heart, while the beat moves the legs. The singer repeatedly seeks eye contact with the audience. Someone comments on “what old men are still capable of”. With ‘Virtual State’ the old men seem to make some people very happy. ‘My Way To You’ is unfortunately the last song. We “wave the bad air from this side to over there” one last time and give the gentlemen a loud and well-deserved applause as we bid them farewell at half past five. // Setlist: 01. Neon Lights / 02. The Darkness And The Light / 03. For Gold / 04. Welcome to Space Radio / 05. Dream With Me / 06. Now And Anytime / 07. True Lovers / 08. Silent Soldiers / 09. Virtual State / 10. Do Dreams Bleed / 11. Style / 12. My Way To You
The setup for AGENT SIDE GRINDER takes a bit longer. We are running behind schedule. To ensure that the subsequent bands still have enough playing time, the Swedes have to shorten their set and cut ‘Into The Wild’. While large illuminated “X” light elements are set up on stage, MINUIT MACHINE is performing on the Orbit Stage and DIARY OF DREAMS heats up the Main Stage. Here in the theatre, the intro begins with a 10-minute delay. Johan Lange, Peter Fristedt, and Emanuel Åström are joined today by Henrik Meierkord, who plays cello on four songs. Peter spends some time at the tape machine, and Johan impresses with flawless background vocals. Frontman Emanuel also captivates vocally and delivers a moving and extraordinarily expressive performance. The stage is relatively well-lit, yet the lighting design emphasizes the melancholic, emotional atmosphere and creates a very special ambiance.
AGENT SIDE GRINDER are deeply rooted in early Electronic and Industrial music as well as Proto- and Post-Punk. Suggestive beats, dissonant samples, and elegant melodies, combined with extraordinary instrumentation and an expressive, powerful voice, define the unique sound of the Swedes. Emanuel is an extremely charismatic frontman who frequently interacts closely with the audience, climbing on the speakers and the barriers, getting very close to the fans, and posing for their cameras. His energy and presence captivate the audience from the first to the last moment. ‘Giants Fall’ is sung particularly loudly, and during ‘Stripdown’, Hannes Rief comes back on stage with his trumpet. It’s a wonderful guest appearance for which Emanuel thanks him with a kiss. With that, this very impressive performance comes to an end, unfortunately and AGENT SIDE GRINDER leaves the stage at five to seven. // Setlist: 01. 210-395 / 02. Decipher / 03. Waiting Room / 04. Giants Fall / 05. Bloodless / 06. Mag 7 / 07. This is Us / 08. For the Young / 09. Stripdown
As already mentioned, DIARY OF DREAMS heathens up the main stage. And the band does very well today. The performance is absolutely energetic and there is a lot of interaction between the band members, today especially between Hilger and Adrian and between Felix and Dejan. Already the start of the set is full of energy and passion with ‘Viva la bestia’ and ‘Epicon’. With ‘the Secret’ a very personal song for Adrian Hates follows. When he then is handed some drink from his backliner, he wanted to hand back the guitar as well even though it still was needed… seems there was some confusion with the setlist and backliner Eike has to fix that, receiving an overwhelming acceptance speech from Adrian, mentioning that without him, the band is lost. The rest of the setlist is full of beloved hits, among them ‘MenschFeind’ and ‘the Curse’. The last song is decided once again by the audience. Decision has to be made between ‘Traumtänzer’ and ‘She and her darkness’.
Finally this time, ‘She and her darkness’ wins, much to my surprise. Lately, winner always was ‘Traumtänzer’. ‘She and her darkness’ is delivered as piano version where the wonderful voice of Adrian is just supported by Felix’ piano play. The band still has seven minutes left since they started a bit earlier and so, ‘Traumtänzer’ is up now… at least it was announced, but then some medical incident happens within the audience and Adrian is waiting until the paramedics are in place to help. Sadly, this takes a bit longer than it should be and so, there is not time for addinional ‘Traumtänzer’. Cudos to the band for their sensitivity. // Setlist: 01. Viva La Bestia / 02. Epicon / 03. The Secret / 04. Malum / 05. the Fatalist / 06. Undividable / 07. Endless Nights / 08. decipher me / 09. MenschFeind / 10. the Curse / 11. She and her darkness (Piano Version)
The cherry on my festival cake isn’t eaten yet. The performances by NEUROTICFISH are always a special highlight for me and a true rollercoaster of emotions. Today’s performance is especially emotional. But we’ll get to that shortly. While AGENT SIDE GRINDER is clearing their equipment from the stage, Henning Verlage is making the final adjustments to the synthesizers, and Sascha Mario Klein is helping to attach the two logo banners. My thoughts drift to the Main Stage, where my beloved PROJECT PITCHFORK is preparing for their performance. I will see the band, which has been with me for over 30 years, again in August, which is a bit comforting. In the meantime, the rain has stopped, and JE T’AIME is gearing up on the Orbit Stage.
In the theatre, it’s finally time for my personal headliner of this festival day. Fog sweeps across the stage, and Olli announces NEUROTICFISH, who have played at Amphi many times before and are also bringing a new album with them. ‘The Demystification Of The Human Heart’ was released in December, and the calm ‘Imposter Syndrome’ opens the set. After that, Henning and Sascha really turn up the heat. ‘Bring The Noise’ not only brings noise, but also movement to the place. Sascha finds it too quiet here, so he encourages everyone to sing along loudly. ‘Silence’ is, after all, our enemy. Meanwhile, there’s a lot of pressure building up and “something behind the stage went puff”. We must have a technical issue. Sascha suggests singing something together while they fix the problem, but by then, the issue is resolved and he has to continue on his own. However, he’s not completely alone; the audience sings along loudly. The theatre turns into a cauldron, and when NEUROTICFISH set off the ‘Bomb’, the air is electrifying.
Then the mood shifts, and Sascha becomes serious. “So, folks. Now we come to a somewhat different part of the program. I’d like to tell a brief story that is very important to me personally because it involves my family.” The room falls silent. At this point, I ask you to take a deep breath. Because this story is important. And so, I will try to recount it as accurately as possible. Sascha tells the story of Paul, who was a police officer. Paul went to work every day, and was an ordinary, happy, completely normal person. He lived with his family in Sascha’s hometown of Bochum. Paul had four daughters. One of them was Elisabeth. One day, people showed up at Paul’s door. People in black leather coats who wanted to come in. Paul didn’t know what they wanted and let them in. He went with them to his bedroom, and they talked. The door was partially closed, and loud shouting could be heard, cries of pain. Little Elisabeth heard this and wanted to go to her father. She was scared, opened the door and went into the room. One of the men drew a gun and aimed it at Elisabeth, saying, “one more step and I’ll shoot”. The girl froze with fear. She couldn’t even cry; she was so frightened. The men took Paul away and put him in the car. Elisabeth could see the car slowly leaving the yard and her father waving to her through the rear window. Elisabeth never saw her father again. Paul died three months later in the Sachsenhausen concentration camp.
“Nazis out!” from the audience, but Sascha is not finished yet. “Why am I telling you this? Paul was my great-grandfather. Elisabeth was my grandmother. Elisabeth passed away last year and was the last person in my family to experience what fascism can do.” I have tears in my eyes (like many others in the room). Sascha struggles to keep his composure. He is upset and he is angry. “And today, here and everywhere, the fascists are coming out of their damned holes again, even holding positions of power, thinking they need to contaminate our scene and spread their hateful crap into the world. That’s why I want all of you to go out and fight for our freedom, against these fucking Nazis!” And for this, I love and respect this person, this band, from the bottom of my heart. Sascha is absolutely right. “If history had played out a bit differently, none of us would be here. I couldn’t sing because I would never have existed. You wouldn’t be here because music like ours would probably not be appreciated. Before I get too worked up here, let’s continue. Thank you for listening.” It seems to me that ‘Everything’ is being sung even louder today.
I hope and wish that these personal and stirring words will reach the ears and hearts of as many people as possible, especially in our scene. I hope and wish that artists, organizers, clubs and dark music lovers will take a stand and show solidarity against hate, violence. That they contempt for humanity, stand up for our democracy and not hide behind being “apolitical”. Andre Steinigen (VERSUS) expressed this very aptly on his Facebook page. “Positioning oneself against racism, fascism, homophobia, and all this sh… is not political, but human.” We need lot more such artists - artists who are loud, who use their reach to advocate for humanity. Because those who divide, incite fear and hatred, spread bizarre conspiracy theories, have no scruples about using their reach for exactly that. And before I get too worked up here, let’s continue. Thank you for reading. NEUROTICFISH end their performance with ‘Fluchtreflex’ and ‘Velocity N20’ after an hour. I’m hungry, stirred up, deeply moved, and in desperate need of fresh air. // Setlist: 01. Imposter Syndrom / 02. Bring The Noise / 03. Silence / 04. Civilized / 05. Echokammer / 06. How To Suffer / 07. Bomb / 08. Everything / 09. Fluchtreflex / 10 Velocity N20
Please check out the video of Sascha’s speech:
It’s raining outside, and I still can’t think clearly. Returning to AESTHETIC PERFECTION later is not an option - the theatre is packed again and we won’t be able to get in. And I don’t have the energy to make the trek to the Orbit Stage, where THEN COMES SILENCE will close the evening. We find a covered seat at the new beer garden area and satisfy our hunger with fries with chili sin carne and EISBRECHER in our ears. Despite the rain, the Tanzbrunnen is packed and people are celebrating wildly. We, for ourselves, decide to head home early. // Setlist: 01. Zwischen uns / 02. Willkommen im Nichts / 03. Heilig / 04. Schwarze Witwe / 05. 1000 Narben / 06. Im Guten Im Bösen / 07. Leider / 08. Himmel, Arsch und Zwirn / 09. This is Deutsch / 10. Eiszeit / 11. Verrückt / 12. Was ist hier los? / 13. Miststück (MEGAHERZ cover) / 14. Ohne Dich
The night was short. A long day is behind us and another day full of music lays before us. For now, please check out our full gallery of the festival.
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet) except Agent Side Grinder with Die Selektion by Aileen Ritter
Comments powered by CComment