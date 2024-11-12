Live Review: Project Pitchfork - Berlin 2024

Huxleys, Berlin, Germany8th November 2024The iconic Electro-Industrial band PROJECT PITCHFORK brought their “Elysium Tour - Unity Pt. II” to Huxleys in Berlin, delivering a performance that mesmerized the crowd. The tour, celebrating their acclaimed ‘Elysium’ album trilogy’s final instalment, has drawn audiences across Europe. With a mix of nostalgia, raw energy, and innovative soundscapes, this show was unforgettable. Setting the perfect mood for the evening, synthpop outfit Beyond Obsession opened the concert with a powerful performance.Opening the night, the German synthpop band BEYOND OBSESSION demonstrated why they’re such a compelling choice as tour support. Known for a style that blends emotive lyrics with pulsating synths, Beyond Obsession brought an energy that resonated immediately with the crowd.Music & PerformanceKicking off around 7:30 pm, BEYOND OBSESSION created a haunting yet uplifting atmosphere. With Nils Upahl at the helm, their songs explored melancholy and hope in equal measure, as he captivated the audience with his distinctive vocals. The band showcased both recent material and fan favourites, creating a soundscape that was both rich and dynamic, perfectly preparing the crowd for Project Pitchfork’s intensity.RatingMusic: 7Performance: 7Sound: 7Light: 7Total: 7 / 10PROJECT PITCHFORK took the stage just after 9:00 pm, and from the first beats, the crowd was transported into a world of dark electronic melodies and driving rhythms. With their latest release, Elysium, hitting the top 3 in the charts earlier this year, anticipation was high for both fresh material and iconic classics - and the band did not disappoint.Music & PerformanceOpening with ‘Revolution Now’, PROJECT PITCHFORK set a thrilling tone. Lead singer Peter Spilles commanded the stage with his charismatic energy, drawing fans into each song’s narrative. The setlist moved seamlessly from new hits like ‘Unity’ and ‘Titânes’ to iconic tracks such as ‘Timekiller’ and ‘Souls’. Spilles’ deep vocals and electrifying stage presence drove home the emotion behind every lyric, creating a raw, almost otherworldly energy that united the crowd in song and dance. The visual setup was as powerful as the sound, with synchronized lights and projections enhancing the otherworldly quality of the music.The demand for encores was loud and insistent, and the band returned twice to perform a climactic, thrilling conclusion, ending with ‘Rescue’. By the end of the night, the entire venue was buzzing with euphoria and excitement. PROJECT PITCHFORK’s concert at Huxleys transcended the usual concert experience, delivering an intense, unforgettable journey through sound, light, and emotion. Coupled with Beyond Obsession’s powerful set, the night underscored the incredible impact and depth of today’s electronic music scene. For everyone present, this was a triumphant celebration of PROJECT PITCHFORK’s ongoing evolution and enduring power.Setlist01. Revolution Now02. Conjure03. Timekiller04. K.N.K.A.05. Requiem06. Der Tanz07. Titânes08. Acid Ocean09. Melancholia10. The Queen of Time and Space11. Blood-Diamond (See Him Running)12. I Am (A Thought in Slowmotion)13. Souls14. Rain15. Endless Infinity16. Endzeit17. 2069 A.D.18. Beholder---19. Mine (Beast of Prey)20. God Wrote21. Ascension22. Unity---23. Blood-Stained (Give Me Your Body)24. Steelrose25. Final Words26. RescueRatingMusic: 10Performance: 10Sound: 9Light: 9Total: 9.5 / 10All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer