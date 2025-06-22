21st June 2025
Hurts - “15 Years of Happiness - Performing The Album in Full”
HURTS are back to celebrate 15 years of their smash hit album ‘Happiness’! The duo HURTS, consisting of Theo Hutchcraft and Adam Anderson, made their debut in 2010 with their album ‘Happiness’ and became an overnight sensation. Their songs ‘Stay’ and ‘Wonderful Life’ immediately dominated the charts internationally. Both tracks remained in the Top 10 for months and earned multiple gold and platinum certifications. With their unique blend of New Wave and Synth-Pop, the two Britons brought the 80s back to life - but with their own interpretation. Through melancholic lyrics, emotional melodies, and striking music videos, they have consistently captivated fans.
Following ‘Happiness’, HURTS embarked on a nearly two-year tour, selling over 250,000 tickets. They went on to release four more albums: ‘Exile’, ‘Surrender’, ‘Desire’, and ‘Faith’. Their collaboration ‘Under Control’ with CALVIN HARRIS and ALESSO became a No. 1 hit. Their latest single, released in January this year, is a remake of ‘Wonderful Life’ featuring LUCIANO, which stormed the charts in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, staying at the top for weeks and achieving massive success. Now, after 15 years, they are finally returning with their hit album ‘Happiness’ to celebrate its anniversary with us! These special shows take fans on a nostalgic journey back to their early hits, honouring the success of their breakthrough album where ‘Happiness’ is played in its entirety.
Music & Performance
This concert could be headlined with “An evening of elegance, emotion, and euphoria”. With temperatures soaring over 30 degrees, a crowd of - slightly sweaty - HURTS fans gathered on Saturday evening in the heart of the Ruhr area. The British Synth-Pop duo is back - or rather, frontman Theo Hutchcraft is. Celebrating the 15th anniversary of their debut album ‘Happiness’, HURTS are currently touring across Europe, and Saturday night marked their stop in Bochum. What followed was a captivating and finely balanced live experience full of nostalgia, passion, and a healthy dose of stylish melancholy.
Without Adam - But Not Alone
At exactly 8pm, the concert began - no support act, no delay. Theo Hutchcraft took to the stage in a dark suit and white scarf. His musical partner, Adam Anderson, was once again absent from this tour due to ongoing mental health challenges. Theo addressed his absence openly, with sensitivity and clear respect. But anyone who feared HURTS without Adam might feel incomplete was swiftly proven wrong. Theo was joined on stage by an impressive live ensemble: an opera singer, two backing vocalists, two dancers, a string section, and a band comprising guitar, drums and keys. This lush, but never overdone, arrangement provided depth and richness from the very first note.
Happiness in full - A stylish time capsule
The evening was entirely devoted to ‘Happiness’, the album that catapulted HURTS to fame in 2010. The show opened with the atmospheric ‘Silver Lining’, followed immediately by the beloved classic ‘Wonderful Life’, which sparked the first wave of excitement through the crowd. Despite the heat, the audience danced, jumped and celebrated as if it were 2010 all over again. The oppressive temperatures didn’t seem to bother anyone. The stage design was subtle and elegant, perfectly fitting the evening’s concert-hall-like aesthetic. The lighting was moody and sophisticated, especially during emotional moments such as ‘Stay’, after which Theo cheekily thanked the audience in German: “Tausend Dank. Es ist mir heiß… I’m hot” - a line that drew amused reactions from the crowd.
Moments of Intimacy
A particularly moving moment came with ‘Affair’. Theo explained that he usually performs this song with Adam, and that it felt strange to be playing it solo. With just an acoustic guitar and a single spotlight, he delivered an intimate and heartfelt rendition. The audience responded by lighting up their phones - the modern-day version of lighters held aloft. Another highlight was ‘Illuminated’, where the powerful voice of the opera singer was showcased for the first time in full. The audience responded with enthusiastic applause - and rightly so. His voice added a rich, emotional layer to the song, elevating it far beyond its studio version.
From Opera to Ecstasy
‘Evelyn’ came crashing in with thunderous drums, while ‘Better Than Love’ evolved from a delicate piano intro into a full-blown Electro-Pop explosion. The dancers returned, Theo bounced across the stage, and the audience followed his lead with unbridled energy. “Bochum, one more time!” he called - and the crowd didn’t need asking twice. Visually, the concert continued to impress. ‘Mother Nature’ turned the focus to the dancers while Theo briefly left the stage, allowing a piano-and-strings instrumental to take centre stage. ‘The Water’ was bathed in blue light, giving the illusion of an ocean scene, while ‘Verona’ brought things back down to a more classical tone - with piano, strings and the opera singer once again in the spotlight. Afterwards, Theo stepped forward once more. “That was Happiness. We are Hurts. Good night.” - the clock read exactly one hour. The band exited the stage to thunderous applause.
The second act: Hits, euphoria and a rain of roses
Of course, that wasn’t the end. After a brief pause, a distorted computer voice announced the encore. A haunting ‘Redemption’ intro gave way to the explosive ‘Miracle’. The second act was notably different - no more opera, no strings, just drums, keys, guitar, and backing vocals. Theo had taken off his scarf, appearing more relaxed - and clearly ready to turn the evening into a dance party. “Let’s have a little dance,” he grinned before launching into ‘Some Kind of Heaven’. “Bochum, I can’t hear you!” he shouted, and the crowd roared back. ‘Voices’ drenched the stage in red light as Theo stood in a stark spotlight, while piercing white beams swept across the crowd. “Bochum, make some noise!” he shouted again as ‘Ready to Go’ kicked in. Mid-song, Theo tossed roses into the audience. “Danke, Bochum. Danke, Bochum. Danke schön.”
Then came the final stretch. “Ladies and gentlemen… we’ve got one more song.” Theo thanked the audience for 15 years of support: “This one is for you. Good night…” And then came ‘Nothing Will Be Bigger Than Us’ - a euphoric high point. Everyone jumped, the crowd sang a deafening “Ohohoh” chorus, and Theo threw more roses as the hall exploded in red and white light. Just when it felt like the evening had reached its emotional peak, a final surprise followed: HURTS’ cover of CALVIN HARRIS’ ‘Under Control’. It brought pure dancefloor energy to the already elated room. With blue and white lights flashing across a sea of sweaty, smiling faces, the concert reached its rousing conclusion.
A Night of dedication
After just under 90 minutes, Theo returned one last time to thank the fans, the crew, and his band: “Thank you for 15 years of support.” What remained were exhausted but euphoric faces, and the lingering sense of having witnessed something truly special. Though only half of HURTS stood on stage this evening, the performance in Bochum proved beyond doubt that their songs, their aesthetic and their bond with the audience remain as strong - and stirring - as ever. It was an evening suspended between opera and Pop, melancholy and ecstasy - a worthy celebration of ‘Happiness’ and all that has followed.
Setlist
---Happiness---
01. Silver Lining
02. Wonderful Life
03. Blood, Tears & Gold
04. Sunday
05. Stay
06. Illuminated
07. Affair (Theo solo on acoustic guitar)
08. Evelyn
09. Better Than Love
10. Devotion
11. Mother Nature (instrumental)
12. Unspoken
13. The Water
14. Verona
---
15. Miracle (with ‘Redemption’ Intro)
16. Some Kind of Heaven
17. Voices
18. Ready to Go
19. Nothing Will Be Bigger Than Us
20. Under Control (Calvin Harris cover)
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)