19th July 2025
Amphi Festival 2025 Day 1 with Vlad in Tears, Hell Boulevard, Eisfabrik, Bloody Dead And Sexy, Gulvøss, Nachtblut, Ductape, Unify Separate, Letzte Instanz, The Nosferatu, Rein, Die Krupps, Traitrs, Ashbury Heights, Camouflage, Xandria, Rome, Project Pitchfork, Spiritual Front, Skynd
Folks, I’m definitely too old for that shit... And yet - “I’m gonna go to the end of the world - come on, come on - to the end of the world - come on, come on - to the end of the world...”. Those lines are still echoing in my head after Amphi-Saturday, and I’ve got a feeling they’ll be putting a blissed-out smile on my face for quite a while. But first things first, but not necessarily in that order.
We’re heading into the 19th Amphi Festival after a night that was, let’s be honest, far too short. Echoes of Rebellion is still running through our veins, and after just four hours of sleep, the alarm rudely drags us out of bed at 7 a.m. A quick freshen-up, a bite to eat while dashing around, and we’re off towards the Tanzbrunnen venue in Cologne. We manage to park up just before ten. While my friend Marc gets in line at the entrance (which is already getting seriously long), I go grab my press wristband and join him shortly after.
Just a few minutes later, the gates of Amphi Festival 2025 swing open for over 12,500 music lovers from all over the world. Since 2005 (and since 2006 here in Cologne at the Tanzbrunnen), Amphi has been the meeting point for like-minded souls - a place to dive into the music, forge friendships, and soak up the unique atmosphere. And there’s really nothing quite like it. Right on the banks of the Rhine, with a beer garden, beach club and a view of the Cologne Cathedral, the Orbit Stage aboard the MS RheinMagie, and of course, the Tanzbrunnen itself - it all makes for a setting that’s pretty hard to beat. A perfect backdrop for a weekend full of music and community.
This year’s line-up brings a whole range of acts that aren’t often seen on the bigger festival circuits - and, excitingly, a load of Amphi debutants. Which I’m absolutely here for, especially since some of them are right at the top of my must-see list. Making their Amphi debut today are VLAD IN TEARS, DUCTAPE, XANDRIA and SKYND, as well as GULVØSS, UNIFY SEPARATE and REIN - my personal three highlights this Saturday. Of course, big international names from the Gothic, New Wave, Post-Punk, NDH, EBM, Synthpop and Industrial scenes are here too. But I really hope Amphi keeps being bold and continues to shine a light on the smaller, lesser-known gems from within the scene.
Forty bands, two days, three stages - so yeah, it’s not just the usual set clashes that make you want to plan ahead and get your priorities straight. Step one: dive into the line-up and highlight your personal must-sees. Step two: keep a close eye on the news. And unfortunately, that brought a real downer for fans of VNV NATION. On Friday morning - super last minute - Ronan Harris had to cancel their headline show for today due to illness. He lets us know, he’s currently in hospital with a nasty infection. So there’s just no way he could perform. We’re wishing Ronan all the best and a speedy recovery! Finding a last-minute replacement headliner isn’t exactly a walk in the park, but luckily PROJECT PITCHFORK, who are already in town for Call The Ship To Port, step in to fill the slot - with a special set to let no room for boredom here.
The low water level of the Rhine has also thrown a bit of a spanner in the works - though many had already expected it. The MS RheinMagie will be docking on the opposite side of the river. That means either a 20-minute walk or a ride on one of the shuttles running every ten minutes between the dock and the Tanzbrunnen. For quite a few, that’ll mess with the day’s plans - mine included. So the Orbit Stage is pretty much out of reach for me today. Luckily, I’m not too heartbroken about it - I only had two bands on my list there anyway, and DUCTAPE would’ve clashed with UNIFY SEPARATE.
I’ve seen both bands before, and while I’ll catch DUCTAPE again this year, who knows when I’ll get the chance to see Andrew and Leo live again? Same goes for TRAITRS - seen them a few times and will again later this year. So today, I’ll be spending most of my time in the Theater, kicking things off just after two. GULVØSS, UNIFY SEPARATE and REIN are top of my list. Beyond that, I’m planning to go with the flow. My backup plan includes DIE KRUPPS, ASHBURY HEIGHTS, CAMOUFLAGE, ROME, SKYND and, naturally, PROJECT PITCHFORK.
But there’s some good news too. A quick look at the site map and the list of food stalls brings a lovely surprise: “Die Vegane Fleischerei” is here with their own stand! So that’s my catering sorted for the weekend. Under the motto “friends not food”, this small business specialises in animal-cruelty-free sausage and meat alternatives, all vegan and very delicious. Originally from Dresden, they’ve now opened branches in several cities - with another one launching right here in Cologne on 16th August. Of course, there’s plenty to discover for every taste across the wide range of food and market stalls.
But first things first - we’re starting, as you’d expect, at the Main Stage, where VLAD IN TEARS are officially opening the 19th Amphi Festival. Not exactly my usual cup of tea, but I’ve got no better plans, and I do sometimes enjoy something a bit more guitar-heavy. We make our way past what feels like a mile-long merch queue and head to the Main Stage. A decent crowd has already gathered, and more and more people are arriving by the minute. The seating area around the Main Stage is already filling up - and especially those shady spots are in high demand. Around a quarter to eleven, hosts Celene Nox and Dr. Mark Benecke step on stage, continuing the yearly tradition of handing out small gifts to early birds. If you’re one of them, you might just be rewarded with a useful (or at least amusing) little something. One last deep breath - and just before eleven, the two officially open the festival and announce the first act of the day.
Vlad in Tears
As international as the crowd, so too the acts. With roots in Italy and Romania, the members of VLAD IN TEARS are now based in Berlin. Since their reboot in 2013, they’ve built up an impressive fanbase - and they’re welcomed to the stage with enthusiastic applause. If you’re wondering about frontman Kris’ outfit, all you need to do (according to him) is give their latest single a listen. It’s called ‘The Monster Inside’, and of course, it makes an appearance later in the set. Kris’ powerful, raw vocals thunder through the air, backed by driving guitars that carry their sound far across the grounds.
Despite the early hour, the band seem absolutely bursting with energy. Whether it’s the coffee they reportedly downed in industrial quantities before the show, or just sheer passion for their craft - who’s to say? Either way, they come across as seriously likeable. Throughout the set, the band are constantly interacting with each other - jumping all over the stage (well, everyone except the drummer, obviously) and reaching out to the crowd. And the audience? Fully on board from the very first note. People gather under the giant parasols to get some shade, but by now the crowd is so big there’s hardly room for everyone.
One moment that really sticks with me is their stunning cover of Kate Bush’s classic ‘Running Up That Hill’ - an absolute standout that gets a huge response and well-earned cheers. The mix of their raw performance, the band’s warm, down-to-earth vibe, and Kris’s strong stage presence make VLAD IN TEARS a genuinely brilliant opening act. If your taste leans toward the heavier, more metal-influenced side of the spectrum, you’re in very good hands here. Just after half past eleven, the charming lads thank the stage crew, the organisers, and of course, the fans - many of whom will no doubt swing by later to say hello again at the signing session. // Setlist: 01. Intro / 02. Living Nightmare (new song) / 03. Lies / 04. Running up that hill (Kate Bush cover) / 05. Empty / 06. Fight for another day / 07. Hear me out / 08. The Monster Inside / 09. I want this Pain (new song)
While the crew gets busy setting up for the next act, we take the chance to wander around the site for a bit. Things are looking wonderfully chilled over at the Beach Club, where people are lounging in deckchairs and enjoying the relaxed riverside vibe. Some festival-goers still seem to be shaking off the after-effects of Friday night - which is no surprise, given the packed warm-up programme. Between the official pre-opening event Call The Ship To Port on board of the MS RheinMagie, the official pre-party at the Theater am Tanzbrunnen, the Echoes of Rebellion festival at Club Volta, or one of the many other parties dotted around, there was no shortage of ways to kick off the Amphi weekend in style. Who can blame them? And let’s face it - not everyone’s quite back at full battery yet. I’m not exactly feeling fresh as a daisy myself. We make it back to the Main Stage just in time for a quick wave for the Amphi story and then HELL BOULEVARD is already getting ready to go.
Hell Boulevard
We’re sticking with the heavier stuff now. By midday, you’re working up a proper sweat - temperatures are flirting with the 30 °C mark and only occasional clouds drift by. Even though HELL BOULEVARD, formed back in 2014, weave in quieter piano passages between the riffs, there’s still plenty for metal heads to sink their teeth into - and there are plenty of them out here. Anyone who’s heading to the stage this early in the afternoon is bright-eyed, in high spirits, and ready to party.
The band themselves even thanked everyone for turning up so early (or as they cheekily put it, “too early”). As I mentioned before, my tastes lean more towards electronic sounds, so halfway through their set we make our excuses and head off to my favourite food stall, leaving the “weirdos” to carry on rocking out. // Setlist: 01. Intro + Guillotine / 02. She Just Wanna Dance / 03. Satan in Wonderland / 04. Weirdos / 05. Not Another Lovesong / 06. Dead Valentine / 07. I Got What I Want But I Lost What I Had / 08. Zero Fucks Given / 09. In Black We Trust
After our stop at DIE VEGANE FLEISCHEREI, I hand Marc over to the care of some mates we’ve just bumped into. Together, they head off to the Main Stage to catch EISFABRIK. I, on the other hand, make my way straight to the Theater Stage, where my personal highlights of the day are lined up. Just before 1pm, the first fans are already queuing up for entry. Like me, they’re aiming for a front-row spot - and sure enough, there are some familiar faces among them. My timing turns out to be spot on: only a few minutes after I arrive, the doors open. Front row, centre-ish - secured. The air-con is running, and it’s pleasantly cool inside for now. Andrew and Leo from UNIFY SEPARATE are mingling with the slowly growing crowd, chatting with fans and friends alike. By the time host Jens Domgörgen steps onto the stage shortly before two, the place looks absolutely packed. Seems like GULVØSS are no longer much of a hidden gem.
Gulvøss
Right on the dot, the house lights go out and the intro kicks in. Jens Mauermann (e-drums) and Ralph Ehlert-Fiedler (guitar) take their places. Frontman and GULVØSS mastermind Sven Wittmiß’ keyboard - easily spotted thanks to the little disco ball perched on top - remains empty for just a moment longer. But the crowd’s already cheering like mad. A semicircle of beautiful light pillars on stage flashes in sync with the music. And when Sven finally steps into the spotlight, things go off.
The room is instantly clapping along and breaking into full-on dance mode. The chorus of ‘WDYLTP’ is belted out with joy, the energy is through the roof. If you ask me, that’s how you nail an opening. It’s been a little while since their debut album ‘Sinners vs. Saints’ dropped, and I’ve seen the band at a number of smaller festivals since then. But you’d never guess this was their first time on a big festival stage. These Berliners radiate so much unfiltered energy - it hits the crowd like a shockwave and has the entire venue shaking. “You ready? Because we sure are!”
I’ve got to say, the lighting in the Theatre this year has been top-notch - maybe all that moaning finally paid off. During ‘Running With The Light’, beams dance across the stage and refract through that little disco ball on Sven’s keyboard, while his smooth, powerful vocals weave their magic. “Dancing in the night” - or in broad daylight - “thanks for getting up early!” And right on cue (‘Welcome To The Sun’), the temperature in here spikes to match the blazing sun beamed on the screen behind them. For ‘Killer Of Love’, Sven shows off not just charisma and stage presence, but a genuinely stunning voice. And when someone like that also writes genuinely brilliant songs, you’ve got us totally entranced.
The next few tracks? Just an explosion of energy. The place goes wild - dancing, clapping, singing at full volume - and all of this for an early afternoon slot, and the very first act on this stage! If you didn’t know any better, you’d think we’d already hit the headliner. And honestly? GULVØSS have headliner written all over them. I’m genuinely thrilled for them - this room is absolutely rammed. So packed, in fact, that Marc can’t make it in after EISFABRIK and ends up stuck out in the foyer. GULVØSS aren’t just up to the task of playing for a big crowd - they deserve every bit of this adoration.
“How you doing, Amphi? Ready to dance?” You bet. The entire venue is in motion. “Let’s see you, Amphi!” Every hand in the room goes up, clapping in time. The energy is unreal. “Holy shit, you lot are amazing!” They close out their set with ‘Freelove’ after 45 minutes that flew by in a heartbeat. What a show! It’s not just Sven who’s got goosebumps at the end. // Setlist: 01. Intro / 02. WDYLTP / 03. Running With The Light / 04. Welcome To The Sun / 05. Killer Of Love / 06. Lord Of The Game / 07. Walking On Water (Remix) / 08. My Salvation / 09. Apple Of Eden / 10. Freelove
Unify Separate
I use the changeover break for a quick sprint to the loo. The crowd thins out a bit. Those who’ve stayed - or are already streaming back into the hall - are cheering enthusiastically even during the soundcheck. When Leo Josefsson and Andrew Montgomery sneak onto the stage almost unnoticed, 17 minutes past three, the place is packed again and erupts into cheers. The Scottish-Swedish duo based in Stockholm are making their Amphi debut today - also their first major festival show in Germany. And once again, it’s clear: these two were made for the big stage.
‘Closure’ builds slowly - “and then it breaks through.” Andrew’s incredible voice fills the space, the beats hit deep and there’s no way your feet are staying still. “Yeah, come on!” Andrew circles the stage, restless, practically daring the crowd to join in. Hands shoot up to clap, cheers echo around the room, and your humble reviewer couldn’t be happier. I just love these guys. I don’t just listen to their music - I feel it in the depths of my heart. Andrew’s stunning voice weaves its way through every corner of my brain. I can barely put into words what this music does to me, what it unlocks emotionally. It’s pure magic - and just a little bit therapeutic.
The lighting design perfectly complements their unique sound. Both the mic and keyboard stands are fitted with fluorescent tubes, glowing in white or shifting colours. Leo and Andrew wear small LED lights around their necks that shine up onto their faces. The stage lights stay subtle, accentuating the music with delicate patterns. ‘Dying on the Vine’ bursts with infectious energy. What really gets me are those moments when Leo joins in on vocals, adding another layer to the sound. The two of them just click - vocally, emotionally, musically. It’s beautiful to witness. Not everyone in the theatre might’ve known UNIFY SEPARATE before today, but I get the feeling they’re gaining more than a few new fans right now. Those who do know them? They’re here for a reason - and loving every second.
My personal highlight of the set? Hands down: ‘Solitude & I’ - already one of my all-time favourites, but live, it hits on a whole other level. That slow, shiver-inducing intro. Then Andrew’s voice pushing through, filling the room with this intense glow - unbelievable, the effect this song has on me. And then that outro that knocks you flat all over again: “You and me v tomorrow / Living off joy and sorrow / And the dreaming in our eyes / We keep our dreams alive.”
My friends and I glance at each other - every one of us with tears in our eyes. “You alright?” Not even close. Time for a ‘Detox’. And you can almost see Andrew trying to shake the poison out of his system. ‘Dark Heaven’ sends the crowd into one final frenzy before this incredible set comes to a close. “Guys, are you ready for the voyage to the end of the world?” Judging by the roar that follows, the answer is a very loud yes. The band and the audience give it everything one last time.
“Come on, come on - to the end of the world - come on, come on - to the end of the world…” Everyone’s singing along at the top of their lungs, and Leo and Andrew are beaming with joy. “To the end of the world,” Andrew calls. “Come on, come on,” the crowd replies. UNIFY SEPARATE take their final bow to thunderous applause and a chorus of cheers. “Vielen Dank! Dankeschön! Enjoy yourselves!” A quick goodbye selfie - and still, people keep singing. “Come on, come on - to the end of the world…”
The whole room joins in again, clapping along in rhythm. Leo can’t help himself - he starts conducting the crowd before finally stepping offstage. It’s ten past four. I’m emotionally wrecked - and seriously wondering how anything else today is supposed to top that. If my life ended right now, I’d die a happy human. // Setlist: 01. Closure / 02. Dying on the Vine / 03. Embrace the Fear / 04. Technicolor / 05. Never Get Over / 06. Slow Armageddon / 07. Solitude & I / 08. DETOX / 09. Dark Heaven / 10. Voyager
Rein
I really needed that changeover break - time to pull myself together. I’ve got to calm down a bit before things kick off again. Joanna Reinikainen, aka REIN, makes that surprisingly easy with her charming vibe. Even during soundcheck, the Swedish artist is already joking around with the crowd. “Ich kann ein bisschen Deutsch. Meine Aussprache ist toll.” (I can speak a little German. My pronunciation is amazing), she teases - classic compliment fishing, but super sympathetic. And even this soundcheck is already a whole lot of fun. I just know this’ll going to be good.
With REIN, we’re getting our third Amphi debut in a row today. While she’s already played major festivals back home in Sweden, she’s still a rare sight on German stages. And honestly? I’d love to see a lot more of her around here. Celene Nox now has the pleasure of introducing REIN. “She’s from Stockholm and made her musical debut back in 2016.” REIN is forging her own path, tackling themes like desire, identity, and social norms - pushing boundaries and questioning conventions. In doing so, she’s built a passionate global fanbase. Before the show, Celene had a quick chat with her - and yes, REIN brought some merch along, including a vinyl edition of her latest album ‘God Is A Woman’.
REIN kicks off her set with ‘Reincarnate’, which we already got a little preview of during soundcheck. Her logo spins on the screen behind her, while this petite Swede has absolutely no trouble owning the entire stage. The room is packed once again, and the crowd is moving straight away. Great energy, killer attitude, a cool voice, and music that makes your body move - sounds like a winning combo, and it absolutely is. REIN tears across the stage, striking bold poses and throwing herself into the performance - no, scrap that - she’s living it. It’s a powerful set, and the crowd’s loving it: cheering, clapping along, and dancing hard.
Even during the slower ‘Automation’, REIN radiates a stunning presence. Her voice really shines here - this one gets a particularly big round of applause, and I have to say, I love it too. Things pick up speed again right after. The lights start pulsing with the beat, and for a second I think I’m seeing double - the logo on the screen has been replaced by video footage of REIN in action. “My God, it’s so hot!” she says. She’s not wrong - sweat is literally pouring off me, and my clothes are sticking to my skin. ‘Refuse the Pressure’ hits with rage and raw energy, and then it’s straight into “this is some party!” ‘Bodyhammer’ pushes the energy to the max. People are jumping, dancing, shouting - the place is going off.
REIN’s next EP drops on 27th August, and it’ll include the final track of today’s set. She blows kisses to the crowd, clearly beaming with happiness. A quick thank-you to Djedjotronic - “the man on the machines” - and a final wave before she disappears off stage. // Setlist: 01. Reincarnate / 02. Accelerate / 03. Concrete Jungle / 04. Mutual Satisfaction / 05. Puppetmaster / 06. Reactivity / 07. Automation Techno mix / 08. Dystopia / 09. Bruises / 10. How’s it gonna be? / 11. Refuse the pressure / 12. Bodyhammer / 13. Missfit / 14. C.a.p.i.t.a.l.i.s.m / 15. Power & passion (wax wings remix)
After that performance, we seriously need some fresh air. We’re drenched in sweat and totally worn out, so we treat ourselves to a portion of chips to recharge. To replenish my electrolytes, I switch – temporarily - from water to alcohol-free beer. My legs are burning like fire and I desperately need to sit down and rest for a bit. Outside at the Tanzbrunnen, LETZTE INSTANZ have already wrapped up their set. So all I can offer you here is the setlist: // Setlist: 01. Intro + Für immer und ewig / 02. Maskenball / 03. Kalter Glanz / 04. Wir stehen hier / 05. Wir sind eins / 06. Finsternis / 07. Komm / 08. Entzündet das Feuer / 09. Geigenschüler - Egotripp - Trommelstelle (medley) / 10. Kettensäge / 11. Rapunzel / 12. Noch einmal
Meanwhile, DIE KRUPPS are tearing it up on the Main Stage. It’s completely packed - no chance of getting through. Armed with our chips, we find a free spot on a bench and listen from a distance for a while. My brain needs a break too, so once again you’ll have to make do with just the setlist: // Setlist: 01. Nazis auf Speed / 02. Schmutzfabrik / 03. Der Amboss / 04. Dawning Of Doom / 05. Blick zurück im Zorn / 06. Crossfire / 07. Fatherland / 08. Metal Machine Music (inkl. intro) / 09. To the Hilt / 10. Robo Sapien / 11. Machineries of Joy / 12. Bloodsuckers
Somehow, I just don’t have the energy to throw myself back into the chaos, and ASHBURY HEIGHTS quietly drops off my schedule. Fighting my way back into the theatre doesn’t seem like an option right now. So instead, we seize the opportunity to check out the small fan meet-up happening in the beer garden, organised by the admins of the UNIFY SEPARATE Facebook group. A few friends have joined in too - and Andrew and Leo are there as well, signing autographs, chatting with everyone. It kind of feels like the perfect way to wind down the evening.
On the other hand… there are still bands I wanted to catch. ROME and SKYND were on my list for the theatre. And the Main Stage still had a lot to offer with CAMOUFLAGE and PROJECT PITCHFORK. So what to do? Truth is, I just don’t have it in me to stand around anywhere else tonight. My legs have filed for early retirement, and with Amphi Sunday looming, I reluctantly decide to call it quits - hopefully catching up on sleep and making it through day two in one piece – “come on, come on - to the end of the world - come on, come on”.
Check out the full galleries HERE
All Pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)