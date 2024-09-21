6th to 8th September 2024
NCN 17 Day 2 with Antiage, Morphose, Beborn Beton, A Life Divided, Eivør, IAMX, Minusheart, CNVX, Lights Of Euphoria, Bloodsucking Zombies from Outer Space, Signal Aout 42, Hocico, Capital X, Jesus Lives In Vegas, Astari Nite, End Of Transmission, Bragolin, Die Selektion, GULVØSS, Heimstatt Yipotash, Kaelte, Kim Larsen, Stormfågel, XOTOX, Dernière Volonté, Simone Turini, Torsten Low und Christian von Aster
The NCN Saturday kicks off with a hearty breakfast at our base camp in Borna. About an hour later, we head towards the Kulturpark, where the first mission is finding a decent parking spot. Around half past eleven, we pass through the entrance.
The gates are already open, and some early guests have settled in on benches in the shade, sipping coffee and enjoying ice cream. The atmosphere is super relaxed - people are taking it easy. The thermometer is already hitting 27°C and it’s only getting warmer. Once again, the music program is happening simultaneously on two of four stages, and there are several readings scheduled as well. So, there will be some overlap, which means it’s all about setting priorities. With today’s line-up, that’s easier said than done.
Before we dive into today’s festival activities, let’s take a closer look at the stages across the festival grounds. The program is spread out across five stages in total, but you won’t have to walk far since they’re all relatively close to each other, making quick changes between them easy. Let’s start with the Lesebühne (reading stage). Nestled among various vendor and catering stalls, this small stage was set up in 2022. The benches in front of it are perfect for lingering and listening. It’s a great spot to meet authors and fellow readers and listeners. As I mentioned in my NCN 16 report last year and in yesterday’s NCN Friday coverage, the sound from the two main stages carries over, which can be a bit disruptive during readings. Sometimes, it can be hard to hear the authors clearly, which can make listening a bit challenging. Hopefully, the organizers will find a solution for this issue next year.
The largest stage, and the main one, is the Amphibühne. This stage has seen some big acts over the years, including APOPTYGMA BERZERK, CAMOUFLAGE, VNV NATION and DIE KRUPPS. Its design, resembling an amphitheatre, ensures a great view of the stage from almost anywhere. The tiered seating in a semicircle, framed by trees, provides a fantastic open-air setting. This year, highlights on this stage are definitely the performances by KLANGSTABIL, IAMX, and NORTHERN LITE. The second major stage at the NCN is the Waldbühne. It’s set up in a large, flat area surrounded by trees. There are several food stalls around, and plenty of seating with umbrellas for resting. The stage was inaugurated in 2022 by acts like FORCED TO MODE and GIRLS UNDER GLASS. Last year, KIRLIAN CAMERA and S.P.O.C.K. performed here among other bands. This year, you can catch performances from WELLE:ERDBALL, HOCICO, and ZERAPHINE and many others.
Both the Amphibühne and the Waldbühne, despite the many surrounding trees, offer little shade during the afternoon hours. The sun is too high and shines either directly on or from the side of the stages. With the summer temperatures we’re experiencing this year, good sun protection is essential. It’s a good idea to use plenty of sunscreen, maybe bring an umbrella, wear sunglasses, and stay hydrated. The smaller Kulturbühne, on the other hand, is in the shade much earlier. While it does get direct sun around midday, the shade starts to kick in by early afternoon as the sun moves behind the surrounding trees and buildings, providing at least some relief later in the day. The Kulturbühne is located right next to the Parkbühne, on the site of the barbecue area. You can reach the stage via a path from the campsite or a small trail that leads directly from the Parkbühne. Since 2013/14, this stage has mainly featured artists from Neofolk, Industrial, Avant-garde, and Experimental genres. Additionally, this is where the after-show parties with various DJs are held.
The final stage of NCN is the Parkbühne. This stage is completely surrounded by trees on three sides, providing the most shade. It has been part of the festival grounds since 2007, originally as a small 4 x 3-meter stage. It has since been expanded to 8 x 7 meters, making full use of the space between the trees. Since 2016, the stage has been dedicated to Synth and Cold Wave, Minimal, and Post-Punk. In 2024, performances include ABU NEIN, DIE SELEKTION, and NNHMN. The Parkbühne has also become the venue for the Midnight Special, which concludes the concerts on Friday and Saturday and leads into the after-show party. But first things first, but not necessarily in that order.
The day kicks off at ten to twelve on the Parkbühne with some serious girl power from CAPITAL X (CX) from the UK. “A straight-from-the-shoulder eclectic collection for dark dancefloors everywhere. Hard, fast, experimental, electronic... Dance, Darkwave, Breakbeat, Electronica, Techno. DIY.” That’s how Jewels and Ruth describe their music on Bandcamp. Their debut album ‘Wild Life’ came out in 2013, followed by ‘Unlocked’ in 2019. In 2021, they released the remix EP ‘Go’, and in 2023 and 2024, they dropped two more EPs, each named after the initials of their four tracks. The crowd is still relatively small this early in the day, but the duo kicks things off with plenty of fog, an eclectic musical mix, and some seriously cool vocals. They even mix in some Hip-Hop-style delivery at times. As their performance goes on, more people are drawn to the Parkbühne and the UK duo gets a well-deserved round of applause. The two women impress with their charisma and unique style - surprising, fresh, and truly distinctive.
At the same time on the Waldbühne, the day kicks off with MINUSHEART from Aachen. Founded in 2007, they’ve developed their own style that blends Industrial, Electronic, and Rock. So far, only a few spectators have gathered in front of the Waldbühne, but more fans slowly start to arrive, and start dancing. Some prefer to watch the action from the shade, while a small, energetic group is fully engaged right in front of the stage. On our way back to the Parkbühne, we end up chatting here and there, but eventually head straight to the Kulturbühne, where things pick up rhythmically and noisy at twenty past twelve.
Thomas Niedballa, a.k.a. HEIMSTATT and André Matthes, a.k.a. YIPOTASH, had been active solo under their individual aliases since 1998. In 2001, they began performing live together under the name YIPOTASH VS. HEIMSTATT. Their joint debut album was released in 2003, and since 2006, their Rhythm’n’Noise project HEIMSTATT YIPOTASH has been part of the core lineup at the Dortmund-based genre label Hands Productions. At the Kulturbühne around midday, most people are sitting comfortably in the shade, enjoying the occasional breeze. Only a few are waiting in front of the stage for the duo, but the two men from Dresden push through undeterred. Gradually, they manage to motivate some people to step out of the shade and come closer to the stage. As for us, we head off to catch ANTIAGE on the Amphibühne.
The German Synth Rock band ANTIAGE blends soft piano-driven melodies with loud guitar riffs, creating a fusion of delicate Pop sounds and sweeping Synth walls. Their songs take listeners on a lyrical journey. By the time we arrive at the Amphibühne, a good number of music enthusiasts have already gathered. Having won newcomer contests from Sonic Seducer and M’era Luna, the band has steadily grown its fan base over the past months. The “blossoming Avantgarde-Synthrock band” from Thuringia is already known for their captivating and entertaining live performances. So, it’s no surprise that people are already dancing when we get there. Joined by their two “Bunnies”, Veto Lestard, Finton Connedy, and Kaa Soleil are putting on a high-energy show. The band, with its colourful performance, feels perfectly at home on the big stage. Black roses are being tossed into the crowd from the stage, with fans eagerly picking them up. A particular highlight is Veto’s impressive array of keyboards. Whether hung from a swing, mounted on a spring, or slung around his neck as a keytar, he knows how to put both himself and his instrument in the spotlight. Most of the action in front of the stage is on the side that still has some shade, but overall, it’s a fantastic opening act for the main stage at NCN. // Setlist: 01. Intro / 02. Mental Cave / 03. All Flowers Dead / 04. Serenade / 05. Lone / 06. Insania / 07. Barefoot In The Hurricane / 08. Divine / 09. Magnet Valley / 10. You Keep Me Hangin’ On
The first reading of the day starts at one at the Lesebühne, focusing on ‘Filme, Bücher, Platten, Menschenhass’ (Movies, Books, Records, and Misanthropy). Author Simona Turini writes and reads stories about unhappy people and irritated gods, dysfunctional families in homes that become prisons, drug trips, and the dangers of flora and fauna. Sometimes, she presents classic horror, other times, it’s more the horror of everyday life - but it’s always macabre.
Back at the Parkbühne, we’re greeted by Post-Punk from France. JESUS LIVES IN VEGAS describe themselves on Bandcamp as follows: “JESUS LIVES IN VEGAS is Electro-Cold / Darkwave / Post-Punk. Two boys, guitars, bass, synthesizers, drum machine, and a mesmerizing voice. With coldness and melancholy, JESUS LIVES IN VEGAS takes you away, far away...” The duo from Nancy gathers a decent crowd in front of the stage. People sway to the rhythm, and a few are even singing along. After ‘Strange Paranoid’, we take our leave and head over to the Waldbühne, following a recommendation. // Setlist: 01. A Way With You / 02. Strange Paranoid / 03. City Boy / 04. Sex Tape / 05. Death Eve / 06. Aïna / 07. Lady Danger / 08. Sunset, Dream
The band CONVEX (CNVX) from Chemnitz impresses on the Waldbühne with their blend of Electronic Dark Rock and a captivating female voice. Unfortunately, most of the audience remains huddled in the limited shade, as the area in front of the stage feels almost unbearable - like an oven. It’s easy to understand why only a few brave souls venture up front. Despite this, a handful of people respond to singer France’s call to "come closer". Her clear vocals paired with energetic beats and rocking guitars feel fresh and invigorating. We enjoy the quartet’s powerful performance for a while longer before heading back to the Amphibühne. // Setlist: 01. Unfolding / 02. Restlessness / 03. Shady Illusions / 04. Free Bird / 05. Eiskalt / 06. Intermediate World / 07. Secret Signs / 08. Dämonen in mir / 09. Panick Attacks
Upon arriving back at the Amphibühne, I bravely endure the blazing sun. Along with many others, I’m eagerly waiting for MORPHOSE. I just have to be right up front for this, because this band is truly something special. We’ve covered Christoph Schauer’s project quite a bit on RoD, and for me, MORPHOSE is one of the most exciting projects our scene has to offer right now. Christoph describes MORPHOSE as “a hybrid, electronic, band-like project, where dark electronic vibrations, soundtrack-like arcs, catchy vocal lines, and dynamic drums and loops come together to create something that ideally evolves, expands, and constantly changes through its form and the people involved”. The core line-up includes Christoph himself (guitar, bass), Arc Morten (vocals, keyboard), Marius Lürig (drums), and Max Filges (keyboard). The project is further enriched by various featured artists who add depth with their lyrics and vocals.
The concept, along with the core line-up, has attracted renowned artists like Sascha M. Klein (NEUROTICFISH), Viktorija Kukule (VIKKE), Lennart A. Salomon (SONO), Krischan Jan-Eric Wesenberg (ROTERSAND, WESENBERG), Sven Friedrich (SOLAR FAKE, ZERAPHINE) and Christian Schottstätt (FORCED TO MODE, PART, FORCED MOVEMENT), who add their unique touch to the project. Every MORPHOSE concert is different, with the live line-up depending on the availability of these artists and how their other commitments align. This is my fourth MORPHOSE concert, and I’m absolutely thrilled for this performance. The four core members will be joined today by Lennart and Sven, and I can’t wait to hear what songs they have in store for us. I’m as excited as can be! MORPHOSE seems to be shedding its "hidden gem" status, as a surprisingly large crowd gathers in the sun in front of the stage. Some are intently watching the soundcheck, clearly excited for the show. At twenty minutes to two, it finally starts. ‘Open Shutter’ plays as the band takes the stage. Max, Marius, Arc, and Christoph are greeted with applause as they take their places at their instruments. Sven throws a quick, assessing glance from the side of the stage into the crowd, though his moment to shine will come later.
For now, it’s Arc’s unique voice that captivates us. Arc Morten is a truly remarkable artist with an incredible voice. His expressive, emotional performance amazes me every single time. When he grabs the mic, it’s hard to focus on anything else around. As we’re pulled into the music, Lennart steps onto the stage for the chorus. While the rest of the band is dressed entirely in black, Lennart stands out, glowing in bright white. With him, it always feels like the sun rises the moment he sets foot on stage - and today, he seems to be in direct competition with the sun. Lennart not only adds his bright, clear vocals to the project but also his guitar, which makes the sound even fuller and richer. From the very start, the audience is clapping along, with many singing along as well. The energy is infectious, and the crowd is fully engaged.
With a cheerful “Mahlzeit”, Lennart greets us to a “little dark-electronic brunch”, clearly delighted to see so many people already gathered in front of the stage at this hour. They dive into ‘Encounter’, ‘Sounio’ and ‘Spin The Wheel’ - all songs for which Lennart is responsible for both lyrics and vocals on the previous releases. After that, Lennart steps to the side of the stage with his guitar, while Arc Morten takes centre stage and grabs the mic for ‘Control’. I could listen to this man for hours. He sings with such energy, power, passion, and emotion. It truly moves me to my core. The audience shares the sentiment, responding to his performance with loud cheers and enthusiastic applause. Up next is ‘Surrender’, originally sung by Sascha. Arc’s interpretation had already blown me away in Göttingen, and it’s one of my all-time favourite songs. I love it when Sascha performs it, but Arc Morten’s version is just as captivating. Lennart re-joins the band on guitar, and with Christoph up front as well, Arc delivers his performance with all his heart and soul.
“Who’s that coming?” It’s time for Sven Friedrich, who will be back with ZERAPHINE tomorrow, though not at this stage. With Sven, today’s band line-up is now complete. The multi-instrumentalist and vocalist seamlessly integrates into the group and, as always, captivates with his charismatic presence, energy, and voice. Naturally, he performs "his" two MORPHOSE songs, which are met with loud applause and audience sing-alongs. In between these familiar tracks, we’re treated to a world premiere. At least, it’s a world premiere for Sven and, in this context, for me as well. Sven announces he’s “basically taking a song from Sascha, who can’t be here today”. What a delightful surprise! I had hoped Sven’s set wouldn’t be limited to just his two songs. He delivers a unique rendition of ‘Undertow’ in his own style. The premiere is a resounding success, with Sven’s voice fitting the song perfectly. The audience is thrilled, clapping along and dancing with abandon.
And then, it’s already time for the final track. Forty minutes are simply too short for this band. I hope there will be more live dates soon, with opportunities for Arc Morten to shine even more. Next time you can see MORPHOSE is in November at Dark Dance Treffen, Mannheim. Sascha and Lennart will also be around that weekend with their own projects, NEUROTICFISH and SONO. Whether they’ll join MORPHOSE on stage, I don’t know. But what I do know is that, in the end, it doesn’t really matter. You can definitely look forward to wonderful music and a high-quality performance. But for now, we get ‘All Comes Back To You’ with Sven Friedrich on vocals. The song unleashes a burst of energy, with Lennart and Christoph joining up front to further hype the crowd. The audience sings along loudly, dances vigorously, and cheers and claps with enthusiasm. After this performance, I’m in desperate need of some shade and an oxygen tent wouldn’t hurt either. // Setlist: 01. Open Shutter / 02. Encounter / 03. Sounio / 04. Spin The Wheel / 05. Control / 06. Surrender / 07. Disappointing / 08. Undertow / 09. All Comes Back To You
A quick stop at the Kulturbühne during MORPHOSE’s set wasn’t an option for me. So, for KAELTE, you’ll have to rely on Dani’s photos and the band’s own words. Hailing from Leipzig, KAELTE describes themselves as “a German-speaking duo whose style is often classified as Dark Folk. Their generally dark sound is completed by the melancholic vocals of singer Sven Martin and vocalist Franziska Martin. Since 2006, S. Martin has been developing his music. Inspired by a variety of artistic influences, the duo has released eight albums, two EPs, and a best-of compilation.”
While ASTARI NITE take the stage at the Parkbühne, I desperately need a short break and something to cool me down. I only catch bits and pieces of their performance while waiting for my refreshment at the Klatt Ice Cream stand nearby. Today’s flavours are pineapple and blackcurrant. ASTARI NITE from Miami, Florida combines a dark blend of Gothic Rock and Post-Punk, exploring themes like death, love, and the occult. So, it is written at their Bandcamp page. // Setlist: 01. Tongue Tied Galore / 02. What A Rainbow Feels Like / 03. All Else Is a Curse / 04. Bowie in Daydreams / 05. The Inevitable Crocodile / 06. Necessity Meal / 07. Cut Here for Dialogue / 08. Double Feature Matinee / 09. Ashtray Ballet / 10. Gloomy Witch / 11. Capulet Loves Montague / 12. Unfulfilled Promise
With my ice cream in hand, I head back to the Waldbühne. Next up is the German-Danish electro act LIGHTS OF EUPHORIA. Had I known the soundcheck here would take a bit longer, I would have spent more time paying attention to ASTARI NITE or visited Torsten Low at the Lesebühne, where today’s theme is ‘Phantastik meets Humor - Kaninchen, Drachentöter und Schatzsucher’ (Fantasy meets Humour - Rabbits, Dragon Slayers, and Treasure Hunters).
But now that I’m already here, I might as well wait. The heat seems to be giving the technic a hard time, and we’ll need a bit more patience until Jimmy Machon and Thomas Gaarn finish their soundcheck. Finally, with a 10-minute delay, it’s time to begin. Host Manya jokes that NCN should add a “Sun Fugitive” shirt to their merch line-up. Before handing the stage over to LIGHTS OF EUPHORIA, she makes an important announcement: someone’s ID was found and can be collected at the entrance, and a car needs to be moved within the next hour and a half, or it’ll be towed. And then, the stage is set for the “electronic lightness of LIGHTS OF EUPHORIA”. Most people are still hanging out in the shade. The two to seven fans in front of stage who were definitely there for the band are quickly joined by more. Unfortunately, the heat continues to mess with the equipment. Although they’ve already placed the laptop on cooling packs, it keeps cutting out.
‘True Life’ only manages to finish with a few interruptions. Singer Jimmy thanks the crowd for their patience, and they take it in good humour. A ventilator is brought in to help cool things down, and that seems to do the trick. But it’s not just the gear struggling with the heat. Jimmy prefers to stay in the shaded part of the stage. He jokes that he’s still “goth a little bit” or, as I’d call it, a fellow “Sun Fugitive”. Despite the circumstances, the energy isn’t quite catching on today. Still, some people aren’t letting the challenges kill their vibe and are dancing away. ‘Emotional’ even manages to pull a few more out of the shadows and closer to the stage. Due to the delay, our time with LIGHTS OF EUPHORIA is cut short, and soon we’re off to the Amphibühne. But there’s still time for one more song before we have to say goodbye. // Setlist: 01. True Life / 02. Hallo Hallo / 03. emotional / 04. man and machine / 05. access denied / 06. euphoric light / 07. puppeteer / 08. here comes the rain / 09. Waiting
While the program at the Kulturbühne focuses on Neofolk with Kim Larsen, I make my way back to the Amphibühne, where BEBORN BETON is about to deliver “finest German Synthpop”. The band was founded in 1989 by vocalist Stefan Netschio, keyboardist and drummer Stefan Tillmann, and keyboardist Michael Wagner. Their mission was to keep Synthpop relevant and meaningful. In 1993, they released their debut album ‘Tybalt’, followed by several others until the release of ‘Tales from Another World’ in 2002. After a gruelling US tour, they took a long break, returning 13 years later with ‘Worthy Compensation’ in 2015. Last year, they dropped their ninth album, ‘Darkness Falls Again’, a collection of catchy songs infused with melancholy, irony, and a hint of anger. Their next release, ‘To The Stars’, is already set for November. As the shaded areas in front of the stage fill up, the middle stays a bit emptier due to the heat. Even I opt to watch the trio from the side in the shade. Stefan’s call to “come down into the sun” is answered by a few, and a small group gathers at the front to dance. Some even bring umbrellas for sun protection.
Songs like ‘The Colour Of Love’, ‘24/7 Mystery’, and ‘I Watch My Life On TV’ keep the good vibes going, with people dancing even in the back. Stefan, though, would prefer if everyone moved closer to the stage. Among the crowd, a small group in yellow T-shirts, reading “Ich fühl mich heute so Eierlikör” (I feel like eggnog today), sparks curiosity. Could they be part of a bachelor party? We may never know. Stefan thanks those enduring the heat in front of the stage and occasionally heads to the shady side to motivate the rest of the audience. His rough Ruhrpott humour doesn’t land with everyone, but those familiar with the band know not to take it too seriously. Stefan may come off as a bit grumpy at times, but trust me, he’s a kind guy and gives his all on stage. ‘Another World’ gets the crowd moving again, with many fans singing along. ‘Dancer In The Dark’ feels like it should be renamed “Dancer In The Sun” today. As the sun moves across the horizon, more of the area falls into shade, and I move closer to the centre, along with others. The front rows become a bit fuller just before BEBORN BETON closes their set after 13 songs and an hour of music. // Setlist: 01. The Colour Of Love / 02. 24/7 Mystery / 03. I Watch My Life On TV / 04. Another World / 05. I Believe / 06. Electricity / 07. Dancer In The Dark / 08. Daisy Cutter / 09. She Cried / 10. Mantrap - A Wish Come True / 11. Burning Gasoline / 12. Im Innern Einer Frau / 13. Mantrap - The Seduction
Just before half past four, Christian von Aster is once again the one to deliver the final reading of the day. Today, it’s ‘Die Boar Boys’, a bold goblin tale that blends tank busters with craft scissors. Unfortunately, we can’t make it to the reading today. At the Waldbühne the BLOODSUCKING ZOMBIES FROM OUTER SPACE (BZFOS) are about to take the stage - or at least, they should be. Meanwhile, at the Parkbühne, END OF TRANSMISSION is definitely ready to go. This Electro-Wave duo from Central Germany, consisting of Sven Schröder (instruments/programming) and Jens Schubert (vocals), seems to be gathering an ever-growing fan base. The area in front of the Parkbühne has gotten quite packed. END OF TRANSMISSION has promised to introduce a few new songs, and they "kick off with one". The mood is fantastic, and the duo is being celebrated with enthusiasm as we head back towards the Waldbühne. // Setlist: 01. Arrival / 02. No God We Trust / 03. Back And Forth / 04. Why? / 05. Silent Screams / 06. Cause And Effect (Remix) / 07. Spot Noise Figure / 08. My Guiding Light / 09. Transmission (JOY DEVISION) / 10. Torment / 11. Close To You / 12. Resist / 13. All Or Nothing / 14. Nightcall
At the Waldbühne, just before five, there’s still no action. The power is out due to a malfunctioning generator, which now needs repairs. No one knows exactly when or if things will resume. Sensing that this might take a while, I decide to grab some food. This might be our best chance for dinner. As we dig into our Handbrot, there’s some movement on stage, sparking a bit of hope, but it’s quickly dismissed. By 15 minutes past five, the band was supposed to soon finish their set. But we hear that the spare parts for the generator are at hand and repairs are underway. With the wait likely to continue, we decide to head over to the Amphibühne for the time being. At around half past five, A LIVE DIVIDED will take the stage. The Dark and Synth-Rock band from Geretsried, Bavaria, has previously toured with bands like APOCALYPTICA, EISBRECHER and UNHEILIG. They have established themselves as a staple at festivals such as M’era Luna and the Amphi Festival. In January, A LIVE DIVIDED will tour Germany, presented by Radio Rock Antenne.
The tour is promoted as follows: “A bit of darkness meets rocking guitars. Add in some synths, and you have a fantastic musical mix from Germany. Of course, the band members also have their best songs packed in their hand luggage.” Today, there’s a little preview. The Amphibühne is now mostly in the shade. Despite this, many choose to take a seat in front of the stage. One saves their energy for as long as possible. When the Bavarians take the stage, the crowd rises, and the dancing starts right from the start. Jürgen Plangger (vocals), guitarist Tony Berger, bassist Tobias Egger, and drummer Manuel Di Camillo really bring it. Berger and Egger are often at the forefront, heating things up alongside Plangger. The guys are pumped, and so is the audience. People dance, sing, and clap along. // Setlist: 01. Hello Emptiness / 02. Drive / 03. Best Time / 04. Enemy / 05. Could you / 06. Right where I belong / 07. Sounds like a melody / 08. Thanks for Nothing / 09. The Lost / 10. Last dance / 11. Heart of Fire / 12. Send me an Angel
Shortly before six, it looks like something is finally happening again at the Waldbühne, so we head over to check it out. BZFOS are in the middle of a final sound check. The first three rows in front of the stage have apparently remained steadfast, patiently waiting for the program to continue. There’s one advantage to the delay: there’s finally some shade in front of the stage. As the Austrians kick things off at six in the evening, the area quickly fills up. It’s time to have some fun. The band, formed in 2002, is known for their flashy costumes and loud music with a Punk attitude. The shock rockers from Vienna pay homage to the B-movie classics of the horror genre with their show. It’s all about zombies, mummies, serial killers, graveyard parties, and vampires. Their resemblance to bands like THE MISFITS or MAD SIN is unmistakable. BZFOS deliver a flashy, entertaining show that is simply a blast. They constantly interact with the audience, and even the photographers aren’t spared. The heat and the waiting are quickly forgotten, and it’s all about celebrating now. // Setlist: 01. This Ain’t No Halloween Costume / 02. Shock Rock Romance / 03. Bela Kiss / 04. Werewolf In A Girls Dormitory / 05. Nice Da For An Exorcism / 06. Off With Their Heads / 07. Sonic Reducer / 08. Night Flier / Nightmare In A Damaged Brain / 09. Mister Barlow / 10. Teenage Antichrist / 11. Zentralfriedhof / 12. Dancing With Myself / 13. Monsters Mutant Boogie
Due to the delays, we don’t have time for a detour to the Kulturbühne, where STORMFÅFEL already started their set at half past five. Instead, we head straight to the Parkbühne, where BRAGOLIN are set to perform at 7:40 p.m. The Dutch Post-Punk / Dark-Wave project by Edwin van der Velde had to cancel their performance last year, and they’re making up for it today. Many seem to have been eagerly awaiting this show. As the last rays of sunlight disappear behind the trees, the area in front of the Parkbühne fills up quickly. The band is named after the Italian painter Giovanni Bragolin, known for his “crying boys” paintings. Their debut album, ‘I Saw Nothing Good So I Left’, was released in 2018. In the same year, Maria Karssenberg joined the band for live performances. The duo played over 40 shows at various festivals and parties across Europe. Since 2020, Edwin Daatselaar has been part of BRAGOLIN as a synthesizer player, forming the current live duo with Van der Velde. “The music contains influences from various decades, including baritone guitars from the 80s, synthesizers and drum machines, organs from the 60s and 70s, as well as shoegaze guitars from the ‘90s. The lyrics are inspired by post-apocalyptic and horror films”, BRAGOLIN describe themselves on their website. The two Edwins come across as very likeable - somewhat reluctant, rather low-key, but musically top-notch. Their mellow Post-Punk sounds invite the audience to dance. People enjoy the music and the slowly cooling evening air.
We take the opportunity to visit Pawel’s fruit wine stand. Here, not far from the Parkbühne, we find a spot to sit and enjoy the music with a delicious Federweißer (this year we’re trying the rhubarb flavour). Due to the technical issues earlier, the schedule at the Waldbühne is quite mixed up, so we almost missed SIGNAL AOUT 42. In the end, it’s a good thing the sound carries over here, so we realize just in time that things are continuing over there. When the band started back in 1981, school friends Jacky Meurisse, Damien, and Luc Vandamme simply called their band SIGNAL. According to their website, they didn’t have proper compositions at the time but instead focused on audio-visual performances (industrial noises, chainsaws, metal barrels…) played to the rhythms of drum machines and synthetic soundscapes. Everything was done in a DIY style, with homemade or borrowed instruments. They were often teased about their band name - you might know the toothpaste brand “Signal”. So, they eventually changed the name to SIGNAL AOUT 42. With their first pay checks, they were able to invest in equipment, and the first serious tracks were created. Some became EBM classics, like ‘Pleasure and Crime’, which we hear today. In front of the stage, the crowd is swept away by the driving EBM beats. People dance and jump around. We take this moment to say goodbye and head off to the next act. // Setlist: 01. Memories / 02. Submarine Dance / 03. Welcome to Reality / 04. Dead is Calling / 05. Haunted Souls / 06. Insurrection / 07. Waterdome / 08. Technocrazy / 09. Pro Patria / 10. Man Woman / 11. To Talk Nonsense / 12. Freundschaft / 13. Vae Victis / 14. Pleasure and Crime
While XOTOX keeps things “rhythmically electronic” over at the Kulturbühne, we head to the Amphibühne. The singer and musician Eivør Pálsdóttir from the Faroe Islands, mostly known simply as EIVØR, is blending traditional Faroese Folk music with modern elements of Pop, Indie, Electronica, and Jazz. I was completely unfamiliar with her work before, making this a huge surprise for me. Her performance is set to become one of my absolute highlights of the weekend. Eivør Pálsdóttir began singing and making music at a young age, releasing her first album in 2000 at the tender age of 16. She sings in Faroese, Icelandic, English, and sometimes Danish. Her songs are often inspired by nature and the legends of the Nordic lands. Her music can also be heard in soundtracks, such as for the TV series ‘The Last Kingdom’ and the video game ‘God of War: Ragnarök’. At a quarter to eight, the song ‘Ein klóta’ begins to play, and the singer steps onto the stage accompanied by her band. Dressed in a flowing black robe and with her long, light blonde hair down, she is a striking presence. I am immediately captivated by the singer’s clear, delicate yet powerful voice.
Her gentle, soft singing instantly touches and mesmerizes. A charming and beautiful woman with an amazing voice - I’m simply fascinated. The ethereal melodies carry EIVØR’s voice through the evening air. The rhythm, however, still makes you want to move and people are dancing in the stands. For ‘Hugsi bert um teg’, the musician picks up the guitar. It’s a lovely pop song that puts a smile on your face. “Moving slowly can sometimes be the fastest way to get to where you want to be.” That’s what the next song, ‘Skyscrapers’, is about. The artist truly knows how to use her voice as a versatile instrument. Whether it’s soft and gentle, like in ‘Skyscrapers’ or rough and powerful, like in ‘Trøllabundin’, it’s simply a joy to listen to her. Traditional Faroese instruments are also featured in her music, creating an atmospheric mood. The strong connection to nature resonates in every note. In my mind’s eye, the artist paints pictures of icy landscapes. My inner gaze sweeps over a barren, rugged land, and I can almost feel the cold wind on my face. Each of her songs is met with enthusiastic applause and loud cheers, and rightfully so. For most of the tracks, I have no idea what this woman is singing about. Yet her music, her wonderful and unique voice, deeply touch my heart and soul.
I feel tears streaming down my cheeks - there’s no holding them back. And why should I? The music carries my thoughts and spirit away, and I simply surrender to it. I haven’t been this moved and captivated by a performance in a long time. The music envelops me, embraces me like a loving hug. Listening to EIVØR makes you feel at one with yourself somehow. You feel safe and warm, as if wrapped in a cocoon. Whatever comes after this performance is bound to fall short. For live performances in Germany, EIVØR will be touring in October 2024, with confirmed dates in Hamburg, Cologne and Berlin. She will be performing with SYLVAINE, who is supporting her on this tour. If you have the chance to attend one of her concerts, you should definitely take it. // Setlist: 01. Ein klóta / 02. Jarðartrá / 03. Hugsi bert um teg / 04. Skyscrapers / 05. Trøllabundin / 06. True Love / 07. Enn / 08. Upp Úr Øskuni / 09. Salt / 10. Í Tokuni / 11. Gullspunnin / 12. Falling Free
After this stirring and emotional performance, a visit to the Waldbühne isn’t an option for me. They’re almost back on schedule there, and I’m sure HOCICO from Mexico City is putting on a high-energy show. However, the contrast to the high-speed EBM with Techno and Goth influences from the Mexican Electro-Industrial duo is just too much for me right now. // Setlist: 01. Intro / 02. A Symphony of Rage / 03. Bite Me / 04. Psychonaut / 05. Acts of Aggression / 06. Fallen Paradise / 07. Hacked Society / 08. Poltergeist / 09. Dead Trus / 10. N.W.O. (MINISTRY) / 11. Damaged / 12. Tiempos de Furia / 13. Dark Sunday
For the moment I prefer somewhat calmer sounds and head to the Parkbühne. “Techno Goth, Prosecco Wave & Arena EBM”, as DIE SELECTION describes their style on Bandcamp, might suggest that things here aren’t necessarily quieter than next stage with HOCICO. However, alongside EBM, the Stuttgart band’s sound is heavily influenced by Wave and Synthpop. From this mix and Hannes Rief’s classical trumpet, the band creates a danceable, melancholic style that is truly unique. I only saw the band recently at the Amphi festival. However, the lighting conditions in the Theater were difficult: lots of fog, hardly any light. I’m curious to see if we’ll get a better view of the musicians today. While they were a trio on stage in Cologne, today Hannes and Luca Gillian are performing as a duo. Samuel Savenberg is not joining them today. I don’t make it to the Parkbühne on time. As I arrive, the opener ‘Zeuge aus Licht’ is just fading away. I still feel somewhat out of sorts and barely able to take anything in. There’s plenty of fog on stage today as well, but the lighting is at least a bit better.
They’re mainly sticking to red and blue again, but occasionally there’s some white light in between, and it’s not quite as dark as during the Amphi performance. At least you can see a bit more. Luca and Hannes remain mostly visible only as silhouettes, though. The area in front of the Parkbühne is packed, and there’s a lot of dancing. I also let myself drift for a while. Somehow, it’s just the right thing to clear my head again. Hannes and Luca are happy to be back here among many friends. Luca wants to know who was here in 2019 when they last played on this very stage at NCN. To his delight, there are quite a few. The sound of the trumpet actually helps calm me down a bit, and I start to find my “red thread” (reference to the song ‘Der rote Faden’) again. The “Schwäbische Eisenbahn” picks up the pace. Luca asks us to fasten our seat belts tighter for ‘Der Katalog’. ‘Mein Fundament (Uns gehört die Welt)’ is the last song of the main set.
Since it’s up to us whether they continue after the main program, Luca takes the opportunity to first thank NCN, the technicians, and the organizers and asks for a big round of applause for everyone involved. The title is played by the guys from Stuttgart for their friends from KLANGSTABIL, “who gave a wonderful concert yesterday” and for sound technician Krischan, “who ensures that we all have a wonderful audio experience”. We can only agree with that. The continuous applause and calls for an encore are heard. The gentlemen have “overcome the battle with gravity” and happily play a few more songs. The setlist ends with ‘Du rennst’. Unfortunately, we can’t say whether they played one or two more songs afterwards, as we bid farewell to the Parkbühne with this song. Let us know if the setlist needs to be updated. // Setlist: 01. Zeuge aus Licht / 02. St. Leonard / 03. Drei Gesichter / 04. Ascheregen / 05. Was übrig bleibt / 06. Der rote Faden / 07. Der Katalog / 08. Herzschlag der Figur / 09. Mein Fundament (Uns gehört die Welt) / 10. Unter die Haut / 11. Gottes Wille / 12. Muskelberg / 13. Du rennst
It looks like we won’t be catching anything more at the Kulturbühne today. We’ll also be skipping DERNIÈRE VOLONTÈ (what is “last will” in English). Instead, we’re heading to the Amphibühne to see the headliner. There, we can expect “a multimedia spectacle packed with top-notch musical dramaturgy.” Now it’s time to “Buckle up! Have fun! Dance! Celebrate! And now, make some noise for IAMX!” I haven’t had the chance to see IAMX live yet. In the NCN program booklet is written: “Transformation is at the core of Chris Corner’s music and perspective. The working-class kid from a small British town became an international pop star in the late 1990s. After leaving the Trip-Hop group SNEAKER PIMPS, Corner transformed into IAMX in 2004 - a creator of raw art, turning gender and genres upside down. Known for his androgynous and visceral elements, he composes electronic experiments with Punk energy and confessional lyrics...” So, my excitement and curiosity for the cult electronic project IAMX are high, and I can hardly wait for the performance of the British artist.
While the pounding EBM beats of HOCICO still resonate from the Waldbühne, we give IAMX a rousing welcome at a quarter past ten. Chris Corner is wearing a silver mask that covers his eyes, crowned by an intricate structure reminiscent of a thorn crown. He has on a short, tight-fitting jacket, revealing his otherwise bare upper body beneath it. His lower body is much more scantily clad, with only a sort of G-string covering him, paired with heavy boots over his otherwise bare lower extremities. His light blonde hair and pale skin stand in stark contrast to the dark clothing. Drummer Jon, on the other hand, opts to go shirtless behind the drums. Keyboardist Sarah is wearing a black, sheer lace dress, with a black bra and slip underneath. The dress reveals more than it conceals, yet it still looks elegant and stylish. Three platforms are set up at the front of the stage, with two additional screens installed behind them, each positioned diagonally behind Sarah and Jon. From my position at Sarah’s side of the stage, I don’t have a good view of the screens. The stage is dimly lit, and wisps of fog drift from the back of the stage towards the audience.
The concert begins with ‘Disciple’, the first track from the latest album ‘Fault Lines1’. The follow-up, ‘Fault Lines2’, has just been released, but it’s by no means the focus of tonight’s full-band set. Intersecting sound structures, echoing effects, and Chris’s voice, filled with anguish, resound through the night. Corner has an incredible presence and charisma. The audience is captivated from the very first moment, almost hypnotized. The Brit, who lived in Berlin for some time, thanks the crowd in German - “dankeschön”. Just a week ago, IAMX played their only nationwide club show as part of their “Fractures Tour” at the Kulttempel in Oberhausen. Keyboardist Sarah had her first performance with Chris and Jon during that show. She’s stepping in for Queen Janine, who is taking a break from live performances for personal reasons. For her first festival performance with the band, Sarah is doing an amazing job. It seems as if she’s been doing this forever. The keyboardist supports Jon with perfectly timed hits on a drum standing next to the keyboard and complements Chris’s vocals beautifully. I’m particularly impressed by the harmony of their voices during ‘Aphrodisiac’. The song unleashes a tremendous energy. Chris ends the track with the words “I fucking love you”. And the fans love him too.
“NCN! Ich wollte mein Deutsch üben. Wir haben nicht so viel Zeit hier...” (NCN! I wanted to practice my German. We don’t have much time here…) The rest is drowned out by cheers and applause. Corner actively seeks to connect with his fans in the front rows. He repeatedly stands on the monitors at the front of the stage, leaning down to his fans and reaching out his hands. The fans respond ecstatically, reaching back towards him. They clap, dance, and jump to the rhythm of ‘After Every Party I Die’. From time to time, Chris takes off his mask, gently sets it aside, and reveals his delicate face before putting it back on for the next song. The lights sweep over the heads of the audience, casting beautiful patterns on the surrounding trees. „Kinder und Sterne küssen und verlieren sich / Greifen leise meine Hand und führen mich...“ The intro, which almost sounds like a nursery rhyme, leads into ‘I Come With Knives’. Hundreds of hands are raised in the air. The audience claps to the beat and sings along loudly to this song as well. One of my highlights comes with ‘Spit It Out’ - such a fantastic song. Once again, all hands are reaching towards the sky. Deutzen sings and sways in ecstasy. “You’re beautiful!” The main set ends with ‘The Alternative’. “Show me those hands. Come on!” Once more, Deutzen claps rhythmically in time - “oh yeah!”
At 20 minutes past eleven, the musicians leave the stage to the cheers of the audience. The music immediately starts playing again, which wasn’t planned, and is quickly turned off. A little more applause is definitely in order before IAMX returns to the stage for an encore. “I am happy! Are you happy?” ‘Happiness’ seems to make especially some fans in the front row very happy. Chris comes down into the pit and leans as far as he can over the barrier, “hugging” the fans. After ‘No Maker Made Me’, he says once more, “NCN, I fucking love you! Thank you, good night.” The audience still can’t get enough. And indeed, there’s another encore. Chris has swapped his silver mask for a baseball cap, which he’s wearing backward. “What a privilege. I love you, all of you.” The singer even sings part of ‘Bernadette’ in German - “I try”. Shortly before midnight, it’s finally “Thank you, good night.” The cheers haven’t died down at all as we arrive over at the Parkbühne for the midnight special. // Setlist: 01. Disciple / 02. The X ID / 03. Sailor / 04. Aphrodisiac / 05. After Every Party I Die / 06. Break the Chain / 07. I Come With Knives / 08. Neurosymphony / 09. Fault Lines / 10. Spit It Out /11. The Alternative / 12. Happiness / 13. No Maker Made Me / 14. Bernadette
No one knows yet what to expect here at midnight. A look at the stage reveals a blue guitar, casually resting on its stand. Next to it, a keyboard stand adorned with a small disco ball on top. This can only mean one thing. But more on that in a moment. First, let’s talk about the band that was originally supposed to perform next. As I already mentioned in my report on the first day of the festival, the NCN had several cancellations beforehand. Unfortunately, today’s scheduled ART OF NOISE / REVISION / VJ set was also affected. A few days before the festival, THE ART OF NOISE posted the following statement on their Facebook page: “It is with regret that the forthcoming Art of Noise/ Revision/ AV shows at NCN Festival, Leipzig and KOKO, London are cancelled. Thank you to everyone for their support which is greatly appreciated, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
This naturally led to some disappointment. Although they promised to come up with a good replacement, NCN chief Holger kept it a secret until just before midnight. Unfortunately, I must say. Is it worth hanging around longer, or is it better to head back to the accommodation? An extra hour or two of sleep before the last festival day isn’t a bad idea, after all. That’s probably what some thought and left the festival grounds after IAMX’s magnificent performance. Perhaps it wouldn’t have hurt to give a brief hint of what was still to come after this performance. More people might have stayed instead of regretting not having waited. Those who trusted the festival and stayed were certainly rewarded with a wonderful conclusion to this festival evening. Seven minutes before midnight, Holger steps onto the stage to announce tonight’s midnight special. But first, he expresses his and THE ART OF NOISE’s regret about the last-minute cancellation. He mentions that they are working on rescheduling the performance for next year. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that it works out in 2025.
“Finding a midnight special on such short notice is really tough.” Holger explains that there’s one person he met here two years ago. His performance on the Amphibühne was so impressive that he was invited back last year and booked as the midnight special. By now, some people know what’s coming and start cheering. It’s (of course) GULVØSS, who seems to be becoming a regular at the NCN. A delightful surprise, and I think they could hardly have found a better replacement. The Berlin-based Sven Wittmiß founded the Pop / Wave / Indie project only in 2019. Almost three years ago, the debut album ‘Sinners vs. Saints’ was released and caused quite a stir. Since then, Sven has been touring with his band at various festivals and has already supported acts like FORCED TO MODE, BLIND PASSENGER, MELOTRON, and COVENANT. In July, their second album ‘The Perfect Symphony’ was released, which topped the GEWC for several weeks. With his music and his calm, introverted manner, Sven has played his way into people’s ears and hearts and is steadily growing his fan base. I’ve had the pleasure of seeing GULVØSS live several times, most recently in July at the Black Lower Castle Festival, where the band kicked off the festival’s Saturday program brilliantly. Yeah, call me fan girl. I don’t mind. It’s simply a fact.
Guitarist Ralph is the first to take the stage to the intro, followed by Sven. The two are greeted with enthusiastic applause. Sven is wearing a black sequin-embroidered T-shirt under a black blazer, while Ralph sports a black shirt and the obligatory sunglasses. The guys kick off energetically with ‘WDYLTPS’. The audience immediately starts singing along and dancing. “Good evening, NCN. Or should I say good morning? Are you still awake? Are you already awake? Do you still have energy?” After more than 12 hours of music, the question is definitely justified. “Do you still want more? Can I see you?” Hands are in the air, and everyone is clapping to the rhythm of ‘Running With The Light’. “Dancing in the night like we were lovers... you follow and I will lead” - despite the long day and the late hour, the atmosphere is jubilant - “I wanna dance with you.” Sven effortlessly captivates the audience with his natural, likeable manner and his warm, expressive voice. “Holy shit! Can I say that? Holy shit, NCN!” ‘Highs And Lows’ is dedicated to Tina - “no one lives music like Tina”. I love this song, and apparently, I’m not the only one.
The crowd sings along loudly. I’m soaking up the atmosphere while Helge and Dani go backstage to grab their backpacks. Just like last year, I have to say goodbye earlier than I’d like. For the photographers in our little travel group, the work isn’t over yet, and we won’t get to bed until around three in the morning... But it’s not time to go just yet. I still have a bit of time to enjoy the show. Sven and Ralph are visibly enjoying the atmosphere as well, and Sven thanks all the fans and supporters. ‘Highs And Lows’ was “in the top 3 of the GEWC for eight weeks... Thank you so much for the support! It warms our hearts to see this, to see all of you. Thank you!” And then, the moment comes. As GULVØSS says ‘Welcome To The Sun’, I reluctantly say goodbye to Sven, Ralph, and the celebrating crowd. // Setlist: 01. Intro / 02. WDYLTPS / 03. Running With The Light / 04. Highs And Lows / 05. Welcome To The Sun / 06. Welcome To My World / 07. Afterglow / 08. Lord Of The Game / 09. Walking On Water / 10. My Salvation / 11. Apple Of Eden / 12. Freelove
For those who still haven’t had enough at one in the morning, there’s again an after-show party at the Kulturbühne. This time featuring DJ ALEX and DJ Bruno Kramm (DAS ICH).
All Pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
