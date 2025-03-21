19th March 2025
Heilung - “Albion, Eiru ok Erop Ferdhast” - Support: Eivør
With the resounding chants of Christopher Juul, Maria Franz, and Kai Uwe Faust, HEILUNG does not merely perform; they invoke. Their rituals, veiled in the essences of forgotten landscapes, pull you into a realm where the primordial and the modern collide. Their sonic enchantments, crafted with ancestral breath and iron’s cold kiss, transcend the mere act of listening, pulling you into a communal trance born of earth and stars. Prepare, kindred spirits, as the Nordic collective declares their recent voyage, “Albion, Eiru ok Erop Ferdhast”, an odyssey through the mists of history and the echoes of old. The evening was opened by phantastic Eivør, always a wonderful live experience.
Eivør
The singer and musician Eivør Pálsdóttir from the Faroe Islands, mostly known simply as EIVØR, is blending traditional Faroese Folk music with modern elements of Pop, Indie, Electronica, and Jazz. I’ve seen them last year at NCN for the first time and was flashed by her performance. Eivør Pálsdóttir began singing and making music at a young age, releasing her first album in 2000 at the tender age of 16. She sings in Faroese, Icelandic, English, and sometimes Danish. Her songs are often inspired by nature and the legends of the Nordic lands. Her music can also be heard in soundtracks, such as for the TV series ‘The Last Kingdom’ and the video game ‘God of War: Ragnarök’. At a quarter to eight, the song ‘Ein klóta’ begins to play, and the singer steps onto the stage accompanied by her band. Dressed in a flowing black robe and with her long, light blonde hair down, she is a striking presence. I am immediately captivated by the singer’s clear, delicate yet powerful voice. https://www.eivor.com / https://www.facebook.com/eivormusic
Music & Performance
Faroese musician EIVØR opened the concert for HEILUNG at the Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen. As a special guest on the “Albion, Eiru ok Erop Ferdhast” tour, she presented her unique blend of Nordic folk and modern sounds. Her performance began at 7:50 PM in the packed hall. With her powerful voice and virtuosic playing on traditional instruments, she immediately captivated the audience. Traditional Faroese instruments are featured in her music, creating an atmospheric mood. The strong connection to nature resonates in every note. Particularly impressive was her rendition of the song ‘Trøllabundin’, through which she conveyed the mystical atmosphere of Faroese folklore in a striking way. The artist masterfully built a bridge between traditional melodies and modern arrangements. Her performance was marked by intense emotionality and a deep connection to her Nordic roots. The audience honoured this with enthusiastic applause and was visibly moved by the intensity of her performance.
Overall, EIVØR delivered an unforgettable opening for HEILUNG’s subsequent performance, once again proving why she is considered one of the most outstanding artists in the Nordic music scene. Her gentle, soft singing instantly touches and mesmerizes. The charming and beautiful woman with an amazing voice was not only fascinating me… As my sister once said: “Listening to EIVØR makes you feel at one with yourself somehow.”
Setlist
01. Jarðartrá
02. Hugsi bert um teg
03. Salt
04. Í Tokuni
05. Hymn 49
06. Trøllabundin
07. Enn
08. Upp Úr Øskuni
Heilung
HEILUNG’s rituals are not bound by the constraints of traditional performances; their ceremonies cultivate an atmosphere where time shifts and bends. Steeped in throat singing, rhythmic sacraments of bone and hide, and the flickering dance of firelight, their evocations at places like the legendary Red Rocks have already etched unforgettable marks on the threads of time. Known for their unique style that blends ancient rituals with historical sounds, the band offers a show that goes far beyond a typical concert. Each performance begins with an opening ceremony. This opening quickly unfolds into an atmospheric journey, taking the audience on a path between past and present. A fusion of pagan-like chants, deep drum rhythms, and a hypnotic light show lends the event a powerful spiritual depth.
HEILUNG describes this experience as “amplified history”, a form of heightened historical storytelling that draws on Celtic and Norse myths and Icelandic poetry. HEILUNG’s compositions blend electronic and traditional sounds - featuring ancient drums, horn rattles, and even the Indian Ravanahatta. Maria Franz captivates with ethereal vocals, while Kai Uwe Faust employs throat singing reminiscent of traditional Mongolian music. HEILUNG’s texts span modern languages like English and German, as well as historical languages such as Gothic and Old Norse. Since their debut album ‘Ofnir’ in 2015, HEILUNG has built a wide fanbase through their remarkable live performances and unique soundscapes, earning praise from music critics. Their third studio album, ‘Drif’ (2023), continues to artfully process ancient stories and mythologies, inviting listeners into a world of primal myths and authenticity. https://www.amplifiedhistory.com / https://www.facebook.com/amplifiedhistory
Music & Performance
On March 19, 2025, the Danish-Norwegian-German ensemble HEILUNG transformed the Turbinenhalle Oberhausen into a ritual sanctuary. The venue was packed to the last seat as the stage turned into a mystical ceremonial site, taking the audience on a journey through ancient times. A HEILUNG concert is much more than just music - it is a shamanic ritual, an experience that engages all the senses. The evening began with the Opening Ceremony, where the musicians, dressed in historical garments, stepped onto the stage with slow, deliberate movements. Accompanied by drumbeats, deep throat singing, and ritualistic chants, the audience was drawn into a world of archaic sounds and spiritual energy. Everyone involved in the evening gathered in a large circle on the stage and got in the mood for the following concert.
Following the opening ceremony, ‘In Maidjan’ provided a powerful start, evoking chills with its martial drums and primal chants. ‘Norupo’, with its hypnotic rhythms and lyrics derived from runic poetry, deepened the atmosphere further. With ‘Alfadhirhaiti’, the audience witnessed the wild, almost trance-like performance of frontman Kai Uwe Faust, whose deep throat singing made the venue vibrate. ‘Asja’ and ‘Svanrand’ unfolded a mystical, almost melancholic soundscape before ‘Urbani’ and ‘Tenet’ reignited the evening with energetic highlights. ‘Othan’ and ‘Anoana’ impressed with gentle, almost swaying melodies, while ‘Nikkal’, with its repetitive rhythms, once again sent the venue into a trance-like state. The audience seemed mesmerized, with some guests closing their eyes, swaying gently to the music, or listening in complete stillness.
The three permanent members of the band alternated on vocals. While Maria Franz’s clear female vocals had an ethereal effect, Kai Uwe Faust’s throat singing was very different. Christopher Juul, the third member of the band mostly stood at the front left of the stage throughout the evening and provided additional percussion. The band was joined by two more female singers: Annicke Shireen and Mira Ceti had their place at the front right of the stage and gave an impressive performance. But of course, that alone would not fill the evening and would not be very varied, but the performance of HEILUNG is not limited to the musical part. The whole stage setting and the visual aspects are a main pilar of the performance. The stage itself looked earthy and looked like a forest clearing.
Especially the visual aspect of the show was intensely captivating: the stage was enveloped in dim lighting, mist crept across the floor creating a sacred atmosphere. Dancers in animal furs and painted warriors reinforced the impression of an ancient tribal ritual. The musicians used a variety of historical instruments, including bone flutes, frame drums, and chimes, to create an authentic soundscape of ancient cultures. A highlight of the evening was ‘Elddansurin’, where fire acrobatics illuminated the stage, turning the performance into a visually stunning spectacle. By this point, the audience was fully immersed in HEILUNG’s world. The night reached its peak with ‘Hamrer Hippyer’, the most energetic piece of the show - an ecstatic, almost warlike performance with rhythms building in intensity. With the Closing Ceremony, the ritual came full circle. HEILUNG bid farewell with one final invocation, leaving the audience in a moment of peaceful silence. The crowd remained in reverent stillness for a few minutes before thunderous applause filled the venue.
Once again, HEILUNG proved that they are not just a band but a spiritual experience that reaches deep into the subconscious. Their performance at the Turbinenhalle was an intense, almost otherworldly event that left the audience in awe and fascination. A night that will be remembered for a long time. Catch them during the few summer shows; afterwards, the band is taking a break.
Setlist
01. Opening Ceremony
02. In Maidjan
03. Norupo
04. Alfadhirhaiti
05. Asja
06. Svanrand
07. Urbani
08. Tenet
09. Othan
10. Anoana
11. Nikkal
12. Elddansurin
13. Hamrer Hippyer
14. Closing Ceremony
All Pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)