Gallery: Heilung - Gelsenkirchen 2023

Amphitheater, Gelsenkirchen, Germany30th July 2023HEILUNG fascinate people all over the world with their visually stunning live ceremonies. The German-Danish-Norwegian trio consisting of Kai Uwe Faust, Maria Franz and Christopher Juul transfers historically transmitted texts in the most diverse languages with archaic instruments from different cultures and subtle electronic influences into the modern age - “amplified history”, just like their own style describe.In order to bring them onto the stage, they are reinforced at their concerts by numerous warriors, who are also dressed in traditional robes. As in the music, there are influences that can be traced back to the Iron Age and the Vikings. Last year HEILUNG released their third album ‘Drif’, which means “meeting”. They are increasingly looking at cultures outside of Europe. “We want to honour them with these original songs and reflect on all of our beginnings. All of us, from east to west, from the past to the present, are connected through the exchange of ideas and mutual inspiration,” explains the band.For the exclusive “gathering” in Germany this year, on July 30 in Gelsenkirchen, HEILUNG performed their spectacular ritual in the Amphitheater. Joining them were ZEAL & ARDOR, whose fusion of Metal and Gospel is as rousing as it is political, and Amalie Bruun, better known as MYRKUR, who is equally inspired by Black Metal and Scandinavian folklore and opened the evening. Please enjoy our pictures of the event.Setlist01. Ramund02. Fager som en ros03. Leaves of Yggdrasil04. Dronning Ellisiv05. Harpens Kraft06. House Carpenter07. Tor i Helheim08. EllaSetlist01. Intro02. Church Burns03. Götterdämmerung04. Blood in the River05. Don’t You Dare06. Run07. Death to the Holy08. We Can’t Be Found09. Devil Is Fine10. Feed the Machine11. BaphometSetlist01. Opening Ceremony02. In Maidjan03. Alfadhirhaiti04. Krigsgaldr05. Hakkerskaldyr06. Svanrand07. Norupo08. Othan09. Traust10. Asja11. Anoana12. Elddansurin13. Hamrer Hippyer14. Closing CeremonyAll Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg