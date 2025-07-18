Live Review: Castle Rock - Mülheim 2025

Castle Broich, Mülheim, Germany4th & 5th July 2025Castle Rock celebrated its 25th anniversary, once again inviting fans of Metal and Gothic music to the historic grounds of Castle Broich. With pleasant weather and the familiar, welcoming atmosphere, the festival offered a stylistically diverse yet well-curated line-up.DAWN OF DESTINY from Bochum opened the festival with material from their current album ‘IX’. Their mix of Power and Symphonic Metal was solid, though occasionally still finding its footing. Vocalist Jeanette Scherff stood out with a strong stage presence, and tracks like ‘Alive’ pointed to the band’s potential. A likeable start.VANAHEIM raised the energy level significantly. With Pagan Folk Metal, war paint, violin, and choir elements, the Dutch band quickly got the crowd moving. Songs like ‘The Dwarven Chant’ and ‘Gevallen in de Nacht’ created the first real momentum of the day. A very dynamic performance.SOULBOUND from Bielefeld delivered a tight and engaging show. Their blend of Industrial Rock, heavy riffs and melodic choruses worked very well live. Tracks like ‘Forever in the Dark’ were crowd-pleasers, while singer Johnny Stecker also addressed more serious themes like depression with sincerity and respect, especially on ‘Undone’.OST+FRONT took a theatrical and provocative approach. With gory stage outfits, props and a strong Neue Deutsche Härte influence, they performed controversial tracks like ‘Fleisch’ and ‘Bitte Schlag Mich’. Musically well-executed, though the lyrical content is likely to divide opinions. The crowd, however, embraced it fully.WARKINGS headlined Friday on the day of their ‘Armageddon’ album release. They delivered several new songs which blended smoothly into their set, although older material like ‘Warriors’ seemed to receive a warmer response. The band’s epic staging and consistent imagery worked well, even if some stage banter wore thin over time.CIRCUS BIZARRE delivered a theatrical mix of Dark Rock and circus aesthetics, with frontwoman Jasmin Elisabeth Wanner as the visual focal point. Musically, however, many songs lacked structure. The closing German-language track ‘Puppenspieler’ was a highlight.MASCHINIST from Nuremberg surprised with a strong performance. Their approach to Neue Deutsche Härte was confident and refreshingly unpretentious. Songs like ‘Die Maschine lebt’ and ‘Mein Leid’ were powerful and well-received. Visually playful, yet musically focused - a clear highlight of the day.MOTEL TRANSYLVANIA brought catchy Gothic / Industrial Rock with electronic elements and a highly engaging frontman. Songs like ‘To Hell’ and ‘Obscene’ were received enthusiastically by the audience, and the MONO INC. cover ‘Children of the Dark’ sealed a memorable performance.MISSION IN BLACK offered the festival’s heaviest set. Their melodic Death / Thrash Metal came with plenty of energy, led by vocalist Steffi Stuber. Though competently performed, the songwriting remained fairly conventional and didn’t fully resonate with the broader crowd.AESTHETIC PERFECTION were among the day’s most pleasant surprises. Instead of relying on backing tracks, the US trio performed with live drums and guitar, bringing real drive to the stage. Despite early technical issues, the set gained momentum with hits like ‘Rhythm + Control’ and ‘Spit It Out’. A vibrant, energetic show.LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE delivered a well-balanced set of Gothic Rock and Metal. Frontman Julian Larre commanded the stage - whether climbing speaker towers or singing in the crowd. Musically, newer tracks like ‘Unseen’ impressed, while older songs such as ‘Ave End’ showcased the band’s depth. A confident and crowd-pleasing performance.LEAVES’ EYES opted for musical substance over spectacle. With a well-balanced set spanning their career, the band alternated between Symphonic Metal and Viking themes. Vocalist Elina Siirala and growler Alex Krull complemented each other effectively, with songs like ‘Hammer of the Gods’ and ‘Edge of Steel’ making an impact. The abrupt end of the set felt a little unsatisfying, likely due to scheduling constraints.KATATONIA closed the festival with a set of complex and melancholic songs. While the more atmospheric material drew a smaller crowd, the Swedish band delivered a consistent and immersive performance. Tracks like ‘Old Heart Falls’ and ‘Soil’s Song’ stood out, carried by Jonas Renkse’s unmistakable voice. Not a party closer, but a fitting one for fans.Castle Rock XXV offered a well-rounded line-up, strong organization, and a unique setting. The mix of established acts and fresh discoveries worked on both days - musically and atmospherically. Here’s to the next 25 years.All pictures by Emma Mzyk