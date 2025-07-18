RoD header

Live Review: Castle Rock - Mülheim 2025

Written by: Emma Mzyk
Castle Rock 2025 by Emma MzykCastle Broich, Mülheim, Germany
4th & 5th July 2025
Castle Rock 2025 with Dawn of Destiny, Vanaheim, Soulbound, Ost+Front, Warkings, Circus Bizarre, Maschinist, Motel Transylvania, Mission in Black, Aesthetic Perfection, Lacrimas Profundere, Leaves’ Eyes, Katatonia

Castle Rock celebrated its 25th anniversary, once again inviting fans of Metal and Gothic music to the historic grounds of Castle Broich. With pleasant weather and the familiar, welcoming atmosphere, the festival offered a stylistically diverse yet well-curated line-up.


Friday

DAWN OF DESTINY from Bochum opened the festival with material from their current album ‘IX’. Their mix of Power and Symphonic Metal was solid, though occasionally still finding its footing. Vocalist Jeanette Scherff stood out with a strong stage presence, and tracks like ‘Alive’ pointed to the band’s potential. A likeable start.

VANAHEIM raised the energy level significantly. With Pagan Folk Metal, war paint, violin, and choir elements, the Dutch band quickly got the crowd moving. Songs like ‘The Dwarven Chant’ and ‘Gevallen in de Nacht’ created the first real momentum of the day. A very dynamic performance.

  • Vanaheim_CastleRock2025_001_byEmmaMzyk
  • Vanaheim_CastleRock2025_002_byEmmaMzyk
  • Vanaheim_CastleRock2025_003_byEmmaMzyk
  • Vanaheim_CastleRock2025_004_byEmmaMzyk
  • Vanaheim_CastleRock2025_005_byEmmaMzyk
  • Vanaheim_CastleRock2025_006_byEmmaMzyk
  • Vanaheim_CastleRock2025_007_byEmmaMzyk
  • Vanaheim_CastleRock2025_008_byEmmaMzyk
  • Vanaheim_CastleRock2025_009_byEmmaMzyk
  • Vanaheim_CastleRock2025_010_byEmmaMzyk
  • Vanaheim_CastleRock2025_011_byEmmaMzyk
  • Vanaheim_CastleRock2025_012_byEmmaMzyk
  • Vanaheim_CastleRock2025_013_byEmmaMzyk
  • Vanaheim_CastleRock2025_014_byEmmaMzyk
  • Vanaheim_CastleRock2025_015_byEmmaMzyk
  • Vanaheim_CastleRock2025_016_byEmmaMzyk
  • Vanaheim_CastleRock2025_017_byEmmaMzyk
  • Vanaheim_CastleRock2025_018_byEmmaMzyk
  • Vanaheim_CastleRock2025_019_byEmmaMzyk
  • Vanaheim_CastleRock2025_020_byEmmaMzyk

SOULBOUND from Bielefeld delivered a tight and engaging show. Their blend of Industrial Rock, heavy riffs and melodic choruses worked very well live. Tracks like ‘Forever in the Dark’ were crowd-pleasers, while singer Johnny Stecker also addressed more serious themes like depression with sincerity and respect, especially on ‘Undone’.

  • Soulbound_CastleRock2025_001_byEmmaMzyk
  • Soulbound_CastleRock2025_002_byEmmaMzyk
  • Soulbound_CastleRock2025_003_byEmmaMzyk
  • Soulbound_CastleRock2025_004_byEmmaMzyk
  • Soulbound_CastleRock2025_005_byEmmaMzyk
  • Soulbound_CastleRock2025_006_byEmmaMzyk
  • Soulbound_CastleRock2025_007_byEmmaMzyk
  • Soulbound_CastleRock2025_008_byEmmaMzyk
  • Soulbound_CastleRock2025_009_byEmmaMzyk
  • Soulbound_CastleRock2025_010_byEmmaMzyk
  • Soulbound_CastleRock2025_011_byEmmaMzyk
  • Soulbound_CastleRock2025_012_byEmmaMzyk
  • Soulbound_CastleRock2025_013_byEmmaMzyk
  • Soulbound_CastleRock2025_014_byEmmaMzyk
  • Soulbound_CastleRock2025_015_byEmmaMzyk
  • Soulbound_CastleRock2025_016_byEmmaMzyk
  • Soulbound_CastleRock2025_017_byEmmaMzyk
  • Soulbound_CastleRock2025_018_byEmmaMzyk
  • Soulbound_CastleRock2025_019_byEmmaMzyk
  • Soulbound_CastleRock2025_020_byEmmaMzyk
  • Soulbound_CastleRock2025_021_byEmmaMzyk
  • Soulbound_CastleRock2025_022_byEmmaMzyk
  • Soulbound_CastleRock2025_023_byEmmaMzyk
  • Soulbound_CastleRock2025_024_byEmmaMzyk
  • Soulbound_CastleRock2025_025_byEmmaMzyk

OST+FRONT took a theatrical and provocative approach. With gory stage outfits, props and a strong Neue Deutsche Härte influence, they performed controversial tracks like ‘Fleisch’ and ‘Bitte Schlag Mich’. Musically well-executed, though the lyrical content is likely to divide opinions. The crowd, however, embraced it fully.

  • Ost+front_CastleRock2025_001_byEmmaMzyk
  • Ost+front_CastleRock2025_002_byEmmaMzyk
  • Ost+front_CastleRock2025_003_byEmmaMzyk
  • Ost+front_CastleRock2025_004_byEmmaMzyk
  • Ost+front_CastleRock2025_005_byEmmaMzyk
  • Ost+front_CastleRock2025_006_byEmmaMzyk
  • Ost+front_CastleRock2025_007_byEmmaMzyk
  • Ost+front_CastleRock2025_008_byEmmaMzyk
  • Ost+front_CastleRock2025_009_byEmmaMzyk
  • Ost+front_CastleRock2025_010_byEmmaMzyk
  • Ost+front_CastleRock2025_011_byEmmaMzyk
  • Ost+front_CastleRock2025_012_byEmmaMzyk
  • Ost+front_CastleRock2025_013_byEmmaMzyk
  • Ost+front_CastleRock2025_014_byEmmaMzyk
  • Ost+front_CastleRock2025_015_byEmmaMzyk

WARKINGS headlined Friday on the day of their ‘Armageddon’ album release. They delivered several new songs which blended smoothly into their set, although older material like ‘Warriors’ seemed to receive a warmer response. The band’s epic staging and consistent imagery worked well, even if some stage banter wore thin over time.

  • warkings_CastleRock2025_001_byEmmaMzyk
  • warkings_CastleRock2025_002_byEmmaMzyk
  • warkings_CastleRock2025_003_byEmmaMzyk
  • warkings_CastleRock2025_004_byEmmaMzyk
  • warkings_CastleRock2025_005_byEmmaMzyk
  • warkings_CastleRock2025_006_byEmmaMzyk
  • warkings_CastleRock2025_007_byEmmaMzyk
  • warkings_CastleRock2025_008_byEmmaMzyk
  • warkings_CastleRock2025_009_byEmmaMzyk
  • warkings_CastleRock2025_010_byEmmaMzyk
  • warkings_CastleRock2025_011_byEmmaMzyk
  • warkings_CastleRock2025_012_byEmmaMzyk
  • warkings_CastleRock2025_013_byEmmaMzyk
  • warkings_CastleRock2025_014_byEmmaMzyk
  • warkings_CastleRock2025_015_byEmmaMzyk
  • warkings_CastleRock2025_016_byEmmaMzyk
  • warkings_CastleRock2025_017_byEmmaMzyk
  • warkings_CastleRock2025_018_byEmmaMzyk
  • warkings_CastleRock2025_019_byEmmaMzyk
  • warkings_CastleRock2025_020_byEmmaMzyk


Saturday

CIRCUS BIZARRE delivered a theatrical mix of Dark Rock and circus aesthetics, with frontwoman Jasmin Elisabeth Wanner as the visual focal point. Musically, however, many songs lacked structure. The closing German-language track ‘Puppenspieler’ was a highlight.

  • CircusBizarre_CastleRock2025_001_byEmmaMzyk
  • CircusBizarre_CastleRock2025_002_byEmmaMzyk
  • CircusBizarre_CastleRock2025_003_byEmmaMzyk
  • CircusBizarre_CastleRock2025_004_byEmmaMzyk
  • CircusBizarre_CastleRock2025_005_byEmmaMzyk
  • CircusBizarre_CastleRock2025_006_byEmmaMzyk
  • CircusBizarre_CastleRock2025_007_byEmmaMzyk
  • CircusBizarre_CastleRock2025_008_byEmmaMzyk
  • CircusBizarre_CastleRock2025_009_byEmmaMzyk
  • CircusBizarre_CastleRock2025_010_byEmmaMzyk
  • CircusBizarre_CastleRock2025_011_byEmmaMzyk
  • CircusBizarre_CastleRock2025_012_byEmmaMzyk
  • CircusBizarre_CastleRock2025_013_byEmmaMzyk
  • CircusBizarre_CastleRock2025_014_byEmmaMzyk
  • CircusBizarre_CastleRock2025_015_byEmmaMzyk

MASCHINIST from Nuremberg surprised with a strong performance. Their approach to Neue Deutsche Härte was confident and refreshingly unpretentious. Songs like ‘Die Maschine lebt’ and ‘Mein Leid’ were powerful and well-received. Visually playful, yet musically focused - a clear highlight of the day.

  • Maschinist_CastleRock2025_001_byEmmaMzyk
  • Maschinist_CastleRock2025_002_byEmmaMzyk
  • Maschinist_CastleRock2025_003_byEmmaMzyk
  • Maschinist_CastleRock2025_004_byEmmaMzyk
  • Maschinist_CastleRock2025_005_byEmmaMzyk
  • Maschinist_CastleRock2025_006_byEmmaMzyk
  • Maschinist_CastleRock2025_007_byEmmaMzyk
  • Maschinist_CastleRock2025_008_byEmmaMzyk
  • Maschinist_CastleRock2025_009_byEmmaMzyk
  • Maschinist_CastleRock2025_010_byEmmaMzyk
  • Maschinist_CastleRock2025_011_byEmmaMzyk
  • Maschinist_CastleRock2025_012_byEmmaMzyk
  • Maschinist_CastleRock2025_013_byEmmaMzyk
  • Maschinist_CastleRock2025_014_byEmmaMzyk
  • Maschinist_CastleRock2025_015_byEmmaMzyk
  • Maschinist_CastleRock2025_016_byEmmaMzyk
  • Maschinist_CastleRock2025_017_byEmmaMzyk
  • Maschinist_CastleRock2025_018_byEmmaMzyk
  • Maschinist_CastleRock2025_019_byEmmaMzyk
  • Maschinist_CastleRock2025_020_byEmmaMzyk

MOTEL TRANSYLVANIA brought catchy Gothic / Industrial Rock with electronic elements and a highly engaging frontman. Songs like ‘To Hell’ and ‘Obscene’ were received enthusiastically by the audience, and the MONO INC. cover ‘Children of the Dark’ sealed a memorable performance.

  • moteltrassylvanla_CastleRock2025_001_byEmmaMzyk
  • moteltrassylvanla_CastleRock2025_002_byEmmaMzyk
  • moteltrassylvanla_CastleRock2025_003_byEmmaMzyk
  • moteltrassylvanla_CastleRock2025_004_byEmmaMzyk
  • moteltrassylvanla_CastleRock2025_005_byEmmaMzyk
  • moteltrassylvanla_CastleRock2025_006_byEmmaMzyk
  • moteltrassylvanla_CastleRock2025_007_byEmmaMzyk
  • moteltrassylvanla_CastleRock2025_008_byEmmaMzyk
  • moteltrassylvanla_CastleRock2025_009_byEmmaMzyk
  • moteltrassylvanla_CastleRock2025_010_byEmmaMzyk
  • moteltrassylvanla_CastleRock2025_011_byEmmaMzyk
  • moteltrassylvanla_CastleRock2025_012_byEmmaMzyk
  • moteltrassylvanla_CastleRock2025_013_byEmmaMzyk
  • moteltrassylvanla_CastleRock2025_014_byEmmaMzyk
  • moteltrassylvanla_CastleRock2025_015_byEmmaMzyk

MISSION IN BLACK offered the festival’s heaviest set. Their melodic Death / Thrash Metal came with plenty of energy, led by vocalist Steffi Stuber. Though competently performed, the songwriting remained fairly conventional and didn’t fully resonate with the broader crowd.

  • missioninblack_CastleRock2025_001_byEmmaMzyk
  • missioninblack_CastleRock2025_002_byEmmaMzyk
  • missioninblack_CastleRock2025_003_byEmmaMzyk
  • missioninblack_CastleRock2025_004_byEmmaMzyk
  • missioninblack_CastleRock2025_005_byEmmaMzyk
  • missioninblack_CastleRock2025_006_byEmmaMzyk
  • missioninblack_CastleRock2025_007_byEmmaMzyk
  • missioninblack_CastleRock2025_008_byEmmaMzyk
  • missioninblack_CastleRock2025_009_byEmmaMzyk
  • missioninblack_CastleRock2025_010_byEmmaMzyk
  • missioninblack_CastleRock2025_011_byEmmaMzyk
  • missioninblack_CastleRock2025_012_byEmmaMzyk
  • missioninblack_CastleRock2025_013_byEmmaMzyk
  • missioninblack_CastleRock2025_014_byEmmaMzyk
  • missioninblack_CastleRock2025_015_byEmmaMzyk

AESTHETIC PERFECTION were among the day’s most pleasant surprises. Instead of relying on backing tracks, the US trio performed with live drums and guitar, bringing real drive to the stage. Despite early technical issues, the set gained momentum with hits like ‘Rhythm + Control’ and ‘Spit It Out’. A vibrant, energetic show.

  • aesteticperfection_CastleRock2025_001_byEmmaMzyk
  • aesteticperfection_CastleRock2025_002_byEmmaMzyk
  • aesteticperfection_CastleRock2025_003_byEmmaMzyk
  • aesteticperfection_CastleRock2025_004_byEmmaMzyk
  • aesteticperfection_CastleRock2025_005_byEmmaMzyk
  • aesteticperfection_CastleRock2025_006_byEmmaMzyk
  • aesteticperfection_CastleRock2025_007_byEmmaMzyk
  • aesteticperfection_CastleRock2025_008_byEmmaMzyk
  • aesteticperfection_CastleRock2025_009_byEmmaMzyk
  • aesteticperfection_CastleRock2025_010_byEmmaMzyk
  • aesteticperfection_CastleRock2025_011_byEmmaMzyk
  • aesteticperfection_CastleRock2025_012_byEmmaMzyk
  • aesteticperfection_CastleRock2025_013_byEmmaMzyk
  • aesteticperfection_CastleRock2025_014_byEmmaMzyk
  • aesteticperfection_CastleRock2025_015_byEmmaMzyk

LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE delivered a well-balanced set of Gothic Rock and Metal. Frontman Julian Larre commanded the stage - whether climbing speaker towers or singing in the crowd. Musically, newer tracks like ‘Unseen’ impressed, while older songs such as ‘Ave End’ showcased the band’s depth. A confident and crowd-pleasing performance.

  • LacrimasProfundere_CastleRock2025_001_byEmmaMzyk
  • LacrimasProfundere_CastleRock2025_002_byEmmaMzyk
  • LacrimasProfundere_CastleRock2025_003_byEmmaMzyk
  • LacrimasProfundere_CastleRock2025_004_byEmmaMzyk
  • LacrimasProfundere_CastleRock2025_005_byEmmaMzyk
  • LacrimasProfundere_CastleRock2025_006_byEmmaMzyk
  • LacrimasProfundere_CastleRock2025_007_byEmmaMzyk
  • LacrimasProfundere_CastleRock2025_008_byEmmaMzyk
  • LacrimasProfundere_CastleRock2025_009_byEmmaMzyk
  • LacrimasProfundere_CastleRock2025_010_byEmmaMzyk
  • LacrimasProfundere_CastleRock2025_011_byEmmaMzyk
  • LacrimasProfundere_CastleRock2025_012_byEmmaMzyk
  • LacrimasProfundere_CastleRock2025_013_byEmmaMzyk
  • LacrimasProfundere_CastleRock2025_014_byEmmaMzyk
  • LacrimasProfundere_CastleRock2025_015_byEmmaMzyk
  • LacrimasProfundere_CastleRock2025_016_byEmmaMzyk
  • LacrimasProfundere_CastleRock2025_017_byEmmaMzyk
  • LacrimasProfundere_CastleRock2025_018_byEmmaMzyk
  • LacrimasProfundere_CastleRock2025_019_byEmmaMzyk
  • LacrimasProfundere_CastleRock2025_020_byEmmaMzyk

LEAVES’ EYES opted for musical substance over spectacle. With a well-balanced set spanning their career, the band alternated between Symphonic Metal and Viking themes. Vocalist Elina Siirala and growler Alex Krull complemented each other effectively, with songs like ‘Hammer of the Gods’ and ‘Edge of Steel’ making an impact. The abrupt end of the set felt a little unsatisfying, likely due to scheduling constraints.

  • LeavesEyes_CastleRock2025_001_byEmmaMzyk
  • LeavesEyes_CastleRock2025_002_byEmmaMzyk
  • LeavesEyes_CastleRock2025_003_byEmmaMzyk
  • LeavesEyes_CastleRock2025_004_byEmmaMzyk
  • LeavesEyes_CastleRock2025_005_byEmmaMzyk
  • LeavesEyes_CastleRock2025_006_byEmmaMzyk
  • LeavesEyes_CastleRock2025_007_byEmmaMzyk
  • LeavesEyes_CastleRock2025_008_byEmmaMzyk
  • LeavesEyes_CastleRock2025_009_byEmmaMzyk
  • LeavesEyes_CastleRock2025_010_byEmmaMzyk
  • LeavesEyes_CastleRock2025_011_byEmmaMzyk
  • LeavesEyes_CastleRock2025_012_byEmmaMzyk
  • LeavesEyes_CastleRock2025_013_byEmmaMzyk
  • LeavesEyes_CastleRock2025_014_byEmmaMzyk
  • LeavesEyes_CastleRock2025_015_byEmmaMzyk
  • LeavesEyes_CastleRock2025_016_byEmmaMzyk
  • LeavesEyes_CastleRock2025_017_byEmmaMzyk
  • LeavesEyes_CastleRock2025_018_byEmmaMzyk
  • LeavesEyes_CastleRock2025_019_byEmmaMzyk
  • LeavesEyes_CastleRock2025_020_byEmmaMzyk

KATATONIA closed the festival with a set of complex and melancholic songs. While the more atmospheric material drew a smaller crowd, the Swedish band delivered a consistent and immersive performance. Tracks like ‘Old Heart Falls’ and ‘Soil’s Song’ stood out, carried by Jonas Renkse’s unmistakable voice. Not a party closer, but a fitting one for fans.

  • Katatonia_CastleRock2025_001_byEmmaMzyk
  • Katatonia_CastleRock2025_002_byEmmaMzyk
  • Katatonia_CastleRock2025_003_byEmmaMzyk


Castle Rock XXV offered a well-rounded line-up, strong organization, and a unique setting. The mix of established acts and fresh discoveries worked on both days - musically and atmospherically. Here’s to the next 25 years.

All pictures by Emma Mzyk

