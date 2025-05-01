Live Review: Spear of Destiny - Leeds 2025

Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK23rd April 2025SPEAR OF DESTINY is a British rock band, formed in London in 1982 by lead vocalist, guitarist and principal songwriter Kirk Brandon and bassist Stan Stammers. ‘Janus’ is the brand-new album from SPEAR OF DESTINY, all 24 tracks are re-recordings from the 1987 & 1988 album’s ‘Outland’ & ‘The Price You Pay’. ‘Janus’ hits the shops on Friday, 2nd May 2025. In the course of the album release, the band is on tour again.Formed in Keighley in the early 1980s, by Stan Greenwood, Ian “Karl Heinz” Taylor and Roger “Trotwood” Nowell, SKELETAL FAMILY emerged from the Post-Punk / Gothic Rock scene of West Yorkshire, with a sound that combined atmospheric guitars, pulsing basslines, and powerful female vocals. Originally known with vocalist Anne-Marie Hurst (GHOST DANCE), the band has undergone several incarnations over the decades but retains a passionate cult following. Their current line-up with Aneka Latta (vocals), Stan (guitar), Rogers (bass) and Karl Heinz (keyboards and saxophone) and Adrian Osadzenko (drums), proves they’re not just a nostalgia act - they’re evolving while staying true to their dark melodic roots.Music & PerformanceThe venue is already buzzing before SKELETAL FAMILY take to the stage - and not just with regular fans. One of the great joys of seeing iconic local bands is spotting other legendary local faces in the crowd. Members of THE ROSE OF AVALANCHE, Danny Mass from SALVATION, and a few of the lads from GEOFFREY OI!COTT are all present, adding to the sense that this was a proper Leeds moment.As the opening chords of ‘So Sure’ ring out, SKELETAL FAMILY hit the ground running. Aneka looks striking in a floaty dress, flitting about the stage in exuberant energy. At one point, she leans onto Stan's shoulder in a moment of onstage chemistry that sets the tone. From the outset, the band is tight, polished, and clearly enjoying themselves. A sleek sax riff elevates the sound, while Stan rocks his guitar with all the confident flair of a true rock star. Aneka’s vocals dazzle - effortlessly transitioning from ethereal high notes on ‘Cry Baby’ from their latest album ‘Light from the Dark’ to Siouxsie-style drama. ‘She Cries Alone’, a track from the band’s original 80s incarnation, draws a cheer of recognition from long-time fans.‘Edge of a Dream’ is a standout - hauntingly beautiful and it's met with huge applause as the crowd shows their appreciation. The band pause briefly to wish a fan happy birthday, before ramping the pace back up with ‘Just a Minute.’ ‘New Horizon’ brings a taste of the classic SKELETAL FAMILY sound, punchy and fast-paced, with a tasty “wah-wah” edge by Stan. The set closes on a high with ‘Promised Land’, delivered with power and zest. Tonight, SKELETAL FAMILY gave one of the most polished performances I’ve seen from them so far - they just keep going from strength to strength.Many in the audience have originally come for SPEAR OF DESTINY, but by the fifth song, it’s clear the room has been won over. Seats all around me are abandoned as the SPEAR OF DESTINY fans arise to watch SKELETAL FAMILY, heads nodding, and phones raised. SKELETAL FAMILY don’t just warm up the stage - in that moment, they own it.Setlist01. So Sure02. Move03. Cry Baby04. Don’t Be Denied05. She Cries Alone06. My Own Redemption07. Edge of a Dream08. Just a Minute09. New Horizon10. Promised LandFounded in 1983 by Kirk Brandon after the dissolution of THEATRE OF HATE, SPEAR OF DESTINY blends punk urgency with epic, anthemic Rock. With hits like ‘Never Take Me Alive’ and ‘Liberator,’ the band became known for their politically charged lyrics and emotionally raw live shows. Despite numerous lineup changes, Kirk Brandon remains the constant driving force behind the band’s enduring legacy, continuing to tour and record with energy and defiance.Music & PerformanceFrom the very first drum beat to the last, the crowd are mesmerized. Kirk Brandon’s distinctive voice, accompanied by powerful guitar chords, fill the room with an immediate intensity during the opening number ‘The Jungle.’ The atmosphere is charged - the band delivers the sound with expert precision - with one minor musical hiccup. The fans love moments like this though - when their heroes make mistakes, it evokes a moment of levity and unifies them. SPEAR OF DESTINY combine powerful melodies, resounding beats and poignant lyrics - the tempo rising with energy for the lively tracks like ‘Land of Shame’ and ‘Radio Radio’ and the rousing drum beat of ‘Embassy Song,’ then falling for the slower ones like ‘March or Die’ and ‘The Price‘, allowing Kirk’s voice to reverberate across the venue, framed by a rhythmic drumbeat and the strength of those signature power chords.These are unifying moments too - the audience singing along instinctively, especially during ‘I’m So in Love with You’. The raw emotion of ‘Never Take Me Alive’ is a highlight: the atmosphere becomes almost electric as the audience sway together. (It is still my personal favourite SPEAR OF DESTINY song.) “You’re remarkably quiet for Leeds!” Kirk quips, drawing laughter. Can’t say I noticed but… if this is quiet then previous gigs must have brought down the house! Maybe the political messages are hitting home a little harder in the current climate. Each song lands with just as much weight as they did in the turbulent Thatcher era of the 80s. “I can’t play that fast anymore,” Kirk joked, shaking out his hand after one particularly intense number. The music undulates - like a melodic wave, alternating between energetic and kicking to slower and evocative, which give the audience a slight breather before picking the pace back up again.A beautiful ballad ‘Warleigh Road’ opens the encore, its melodic guitars and soft reverb building slowly. Drums joined partway through, elevating the emotion. Kirk dedicates it to late band member: Warren “Woz” Wilson. The crowd get their money’s worth as SPEAR OF DESTINY perform a whopping four songs for the encore. They play out on their most well-known track - that we're all waiting for - the iconic heavy drums signal the start of ‘Liberator’. Hands wave in the air, feet are stomping and a mini mosh pit erupts near the front. The crowd roar its approval, and just like that, it’s over - but the effusive energy lingers long after the lights come up.Setlist01. The Jungle02. Land of Shame03. Radio Radio04. Embassy Song05. Outlands06. March or Die07. The Price08. So in Love With You09. Whole World's Waiting10. Never Take Me Alive11. Jack Straw12. Junkman13. Strangers---14. Warleigh Road15. Pumpkin Man16. Soldier17. LiberatorPictures by Michelle Corns (Spear of Destiny) and Gary Clegg (Skeletal Family)