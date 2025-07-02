Gallery: Thirty Seconds To Mars - Mönchengladbach 2025

Sparkassenpark, Mönchengladbach, Germany28th June 2025Five years after their brilliant performance, THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS were returning to the Sparkassenpark in Mönchengladbach. The area, which is mainly used as a hockey pitch, has also hosted concerts with high-calibre artists for a number of years.Although Jared Leto’s successful acting career should keep him very busy, he is still active in music. Together with his brother Shannon Leto, he founded the band THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS around 20 years ago and launched a global career. With their songs ‘The Kill’, ‘Kings And Queens’ and their best-known song ‘A Beautyful Lie’, they delight fans worldwide. As extraordinary as Jarod’s outfits are, so are his shows. Jarod likes to change his outfit during his performances and sometimes even brings fans on stage. Check out our pictures of the show, supported by PLEXIPHONES.All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg