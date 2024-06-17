16th June 2024
Thirty Seconds to Mars - “Seasons Worldtour 2024”
In November 2023 Oscar winner Jared Leto announced the monumental “Seasons 2024 World Tour” of THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS - an extensive tour through Latin America, Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It is the band’s first headlining tour in over five years and just like the last time, the band also paid a visit to the Lanxess Arena in Cologne.
Leto, front man of THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS, achieved a historic feat as the first person to climb the Empire State Building. Fascinated by the incredible landmark since childhood, he stated, “This building is proof of what is possible in the world if we only want it, which has also inspired us for our current album ‘It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day’.” For the avid climber, the Empire State Building and the tour announcement convey the feeling that anything is possible if you just try. The Empire State Building was recently ranked number 1 among US attractions for the second year in a row by Tripadvisor. The legendary observatory was recently renovated for $165 million.
The multi-platinum award-winning band THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS consists of brothers Jared and Shannon Leto, who recently returned with their sixth studio album ‘It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day’, released on September 15th 2023 by Concord Records. The album heralds a new era for the band, one that not only explores the darker sides of human existence but also reminds us of hope. It reminds us that even in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles, beauty can still be found in the world. The lead single ‘Stuck’ debuted at number one on the alternative radio charts and reached the top 10 in Italy, the band’s fastest chart rise in their career. The current single ‘Seasons’ - the namesake of the tour and currently in the top 3 of the German airplay charts - poses the question of whether we can accept change as we move through the different seasons of life.
Music & Performance
The Leto brothers are a bit self-absorbed, especially Jared, and I’m sure I’m not telling you anything new... you could tell right at the beginning of the concert... The concert started with ‘Closer to the Edge’ played from tape and then a 100-second countdown during which a camera followed the brothers as they strut through the catacombs of the hall towards the stage, always playing with the camera and posing, urging the fans to scream or Jared just opening his white jacket to show off his half-naked torso. When the band took the stage after the countdown, confetti cannons were fired, and there was no holding back in the Lanxess Arena in Cologne anymore.
The US Rock band THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS thrilled their fans in Cologne last night. The band led by frontman Jared Leto delivered an energetic performance and enthused the audience with their captivating songs and a spectacular stage show that pleased fans with ‘Up in the Air’ right at the beginning. The fans were excited from the very start and sang every line of the songs loudly. Jared Leto was in top form and thrilled with his charismatic stage presence. The band presented a mix of old classics and new songs from their current album. Hits like ‘The Kill’, ‘Hurricane’, ‘This is War’ or ‘Kings and Queens’ were of course not missing and created a lively atmosphere in the audience. Even quieter songs like ‘Walk on Water’ were enthusiastically received by the fans. A special highlight was surely also the acoustic part in the middle of the set.
The visual implementation of the concert was particularly impressive. A spectacular light show and impressive video projections within a gigantic glowing triangle as well as on screens next to it created a unique atmosphere and emphasized the emotional power of the songs. In addition, there were plenty of pyrotechnic effects, flames, and of course lots of confetti. The fans were once again able to be very close to the band. Fans were brought on stage multiple times, which was surely a very special experience for them. After two more encore songs, the concert finally ended with the song it had started with - ‘Closer to the Edge’. The audience left the concert happy and filled with the energy that THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS had exuded on stage.
Overall, the concert by THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS in Cologne was an unforgettable experience for all fans of the band. With their captivating performance and spectacular stage show, they were able to thrill the audience and provide an unforgettable evening.
Setlist
00. Closer to the Edge (Tape)
01. Countdown Intro
02. Up in the Air (extended bridge)
03. Kings and Queens (extended intro; 2015 ending)
04. Walk on Water
05. Rescue Me (extended intro; with fans on stage)
06. Seasons (acoustic intro; acapella outro; with fan onstage)
07. Hail to the Victor (with guitar solo by Stevie)
08. Hurricane (Monolith Tour version)
09. This Is War (chant intro)
10. A Beautiful Lie
11. Never Not Love You
12. Search and Destroy (“Song Roulette” sign request) - Acoustic
13. Great Wide Open (“Song Roulette” sign request) - Acoustic
14. Get Up Kid (“Song Roulette” sign request) - Acoustic
15. Do or Die - Acoustic
16. Remedy (choruses only sang by Shannon) - Acoustic
17. Stay (Mikky Ekko cover)
18. Never Not Love You
19. City of Angels (sing a-long intro)
20. Night of the Hunter
21. From Yesterday (stripped final chorus)
22. Attack (extended intro; extended bridge)
23. Stuck (extended intro; extended bridge; with fan onstage)
24. The Kill (Bury Me) (extended intro; stripped last chorus; with Jaguar Twin on stage)
25. Closer to the Edge (extended intro; extended outro; with fans on stage)
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 9
Sound: 8
Light: 10
Total: 8.8 / 10
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
