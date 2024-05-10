8th May 2024
Stick To Your Guns - “European Tour 2024” - Special guests: Deez Nuts, To The Wire
STICK TO YOUR GUNS from Orange County, California are one of the most popular Hardcore bands in the world, and with their career spanning over 20 years, they have assembled quite a huge followship. So, when they announced, that they would be coming to Düsseldorf for the first time and would play their only headline show in Germany in 2024 at zakk, the show sold out in no time.
To The Wire
First on the roster were TO THE WIRE. The four-piece from the German “Ruhrpott” area was founded in 2022, and in the beginning of this year they have released their debut album ‘Willpower’. From this album they brought the ammunition which helped them with the task of warming up the crowd for everything that was about to come later that evening. https://www.tothewirehc.com
Music & Performance
Pretty early at 7:40pm, a gloomy 80ies intro resembling NENA’s ‘Irgendwie, Irgendwo, Irgendwann’ resounded from the speakers, and the four members of TO THE WIRE kicked off their set. Their music, a staunch tribute to old-school Hardcore without any Ska gimmicks or other frills was pretty straightforward. The audience received TO THE WIRE’s performance quite well, and the concert hall was decently filled, although the weather outside the zakk was pretty good, and the beer garden outside looked pretty inviting. Thus, TO THE WIRE can add this evening to their achievements of successful openings for Hardcore Punk legends.
Rating
Music: 6
Performance: 6
Sound: 6
Light: 5
Total: 6 / 10
Deez Nuts
Up next was Australia’s best Hardcore export DEEZ NUTS. DEEZ NUTS are currently celebrating the 17th year anniversary of their existence. The quartet from Melbourne has released six studio albums so far. Their latest release is an album titled ‘You Got Me Fucked Up’ from October 2019. Find out more about the band via www.deeznutshardcore.com
Music & Performance
DEEZ NUTS brought the old-school Hardcore spirit to the zakk, and they were massively anticipated by the audience, as the room in front of the stage became scarce as all the people squeezed in. After a refreshingly brief stage break the four band members stormed on stage to perform the opener ‘Words is Bond’, which was enthusiastically embraced by the audience, and resulted in the mosh pit going wild. For ‘I hustle Everyday’, the crowd went really wild, and dozens of people used the absence of security people to stage dive. While they were crowd surfing, they were tossed around and some dived into the wild mosh pit, while the audience kept screaming the chorus of the song. Throughout the set, more and more people squeezed into the venue, the front of stage action grew more intense, and the first larger circle pits formed. The audience celebrated every song of the band certainly, DEEZ NUTZ will not be winning any awards for innovative music anytime soon, but they certainly spread their own version of Hardcore coupled with a decent amount of infectious fun.
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 9
Sound: 8
Light: 5
Total: 7 / 10
Stick To Your Guns
California's Hardcore heroes, Stick To Your Guns (STYG), brought their uncompromising message and face-melting riffs to a packed Düsseldorf zakk on May 8th, 2024. Formed in 2003, STYG has carved a unique path in the hardcore scene, blending blistering breakdowns with socially conscious lyrics that tackle issues of animal rights, social justice, and personal empowerment. Their discography, spanning seven studio albums (including the acclaimed ‘Disobedient’ in 2020), is a testament to their unwavering commitment to their convictions. https://sticktoyourguns.net
Music & Performance
The Düsseldorf crowd, a diverse mix of hardcore veterans and curious newcomers, was electric from the opening act. The zakk’s intimate setting pulsated with anticipation as STYG took the stage. Vocalist Jesse Barnett, a charismatic force of nature, wasted no time igniting the pit with his signature growl and passionate delivery. Guitarists Josh Sargent and Neil Sanderson unleashed a torrent of heavy riffs and intricate melodies, while rhythm section vocalist / bassist Joshua James and drummer George Arzaga laid down a foundation of punishing grooves that kept the energy at a fever pitch. From pummelling anthems like ‘Diamond’ to the intense ‘What Choice Did You Give Us?’, STYG delivered a potent set that showcased their musical prowess and emotional depth.
The audience roared their approval, a sea of bodies surging and moshing in unison. Singalongs erupted during fan favourites like ‘We Still Believe’ and ‘Married To The Noise’ creating a powerful sense of community and shared purpose. Stick To Your Guns' Düsseldorf show was more than just a concert; it was a call to action. Barnett’s impassioned pleas for social change resonated deeply with the crowd, sparking awareness and igniting a collective spirit of defiance. As the final notes of ‘Against Them All’ faded, the Zakk was left buzzing with a sense of exhilaration and empowerment. STYG’s Düsseldorf performance served as a potent reminder of the power of hardcore music to unite and inspire. And a little bit of mayhem never hurt nobody.
Setlist
01. Diamond
02. Nobody
03. Weapon
04. Such Pain
05. The Bond
06. What Choice Did You Give Us?
07. Empty Heads
08. Married to the Noise
09. We Still Believe
10. Amber
11. Hush
12. What Goes Around
13. Doomed By You
14. Nothing You Can Do to Me
15. Against Them All
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 9
Sound: 8
Light: 7
Total: 8 / 10
