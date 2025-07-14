Live Review: Heilung - Saarbrücken 2025

Open Air Gelände am E-Werk, Saarbrücken, Germany12th July 2025On Saturday evening, the grounds behind the E-Werk in Saarbrücken were transformed into a mystical and intensely musical space. As part of the SB Open Airs, HEILUNG and THE HU treated fans to a unique concert experience that transcended music to become a genuine ritual.Since 2016, THE HU have been pushing the boundaries of music with their distinctive fusion of Heavy Metal and Mongolian tradition. As true sound warriors, they aim to captivate their audience. They proudly present their Mongolian roots with their powerful and unique sound. Using traditional instruments such as the horse-headed fiddle (morin khuur), alongside intense electric guitar riffs and raw energy, the band has gained a huge worldwide fan base.Of particular note is their use of Mongolian throat singing, or khöömi, in which the larynx and mouth produce several sounds simultaneously. The band experienced a steep rise in 2019 with their debut album, ‘The Gereg’. In recognition of their efforts during the Coronavirus crisis, the band was immortalised on a Mongolian banknote in 2021, and was finally named “Artists for Peace” by UNESCO in 2022.Music & PerformanceEight musicians, dressed in dark robes and combining modern soundscapes with traditional elements, took to the stage. At the centre of the stage stood a towering statue of a Mongolian warrior, lending the scene a powerful and commanding presence. They combine traditional Mongolian instruments with guitars and drums, blending old and new sounds to create something truly fascinating.The performance began with atmospheric throat singing, followed by the stomping ‘Upright Destined Mongol’. The band’s folkloristic character became clear with the title track from their debut album, ‘The Gereg’, before hits such as ‘Grey Hun’ completely mesmerised the audience. The setlist offered a balanced mix of songs from both albums: ‘The Gereg’ and ‘Rumble of the Thunder’. Highlights included the anthemic ‘Black Thunder’, the beloved ‘Yuve Yuve Yu’ and the smash hit ‘Wolf Totem’.Led by their charismatic frontman, Gala, the band thundered onto the stage and captured the hearts of all those into heavier sounds, much like a cavalry horde. Their cover of ‘The Trooper’ by IRON MAIDEN in the middle of the set was the icing on the cake. The band finished their set with ‘This is Mongol’ and left behind a happy audience, who called for an encore at the end with loud shouts of ‘Hu’.The mix of local tradition and Western influence that THE HU have developed is something very special indeed, and makes for an evening that is so much more than just “one of those concerts where everyone wears black band shirts”. It was a worthy prelude to what awaited visitors behind the E-Werk.Setlist01. Upright Destined Mongol02. Tuurugdul (Lost)03. The Same04. The Gereg05. Grey Hun06. The Trooper (Iron Maiden cover)07. Black Thunder08. Chi Bishee09. Yuve Yuve Yu10. Wolf Totem11. This Is MongolHEILUNG was formed in 2014 by Kai Uwe Faust and Christopher Juul. Shortly afterwards, Maria Franz joined the trio as a vocalist. HEILUNG’s music is conceived as a ritual sound event, aiming to bring “the sounds of times past” to life and put listeners in a trance-like state, encouraging a meditative and inwardly healing experience. Their compositions combine music and poetry and feature spoken texts and vocals in German, English, Latin, Old Norse and Icelandic.Resembling shamanistic ceremonies, the concerts feature drums, rattles, spears and detailed costumes inspired by the clothing of Eurasian circumpolar peoples and the Vikings. Maria Franz’s ethereal vocals contrast with the deep, throaty overtone singing of Kai Uwe Faust, reminiscent of Tibetan-Mongolian traditions. Christopher Juul’s nagging, whispering vocals complete this unmistakable and unique ritualistic soundscape.Music & PerformanceAfter a quite long break for changes, the time for HEILUNG came at 8.50 pm. The international band, whose members hail from Denmark, Germany and Norway, announced a creative break - but not before saying goodbye to their fans on the “Anda Fardha - End of a Journey”-tour, which took place at eight extraordinary locations. Unlike a normal band, HEILUNG didn’t start with the first song. Instead, they held an opening ceremony.First, Kai Uwe Faust and percussionist Niclas Schipper Pérez took the stage. Armed with scented bowls and fronds, they performed a shamanic smoke cleansing, spreading sage scents. Gradually, the stage filled with almost 20 people dressed in traditional robes adorned with feathers, bones, and other natural materials. They formed a circle and recited the ritual words together: “Remember that we all are brothers / All people, beast, tree and stone and wind / We all descend from the one great being / That was always there / Before people lived and named it / Before the first seed sprouted.”The musical section of the ritual began with ‘In Maidjan’. The stage resembled a forest clearing. At the back, four percussionists played two large kettledrums each with great passion. On the front left, Christopher Juul played a synthesiser (the only contemporary instrument) alongside a timpani. To the front right were two female singers: Annicke Shireen and Mira Ceti. Together, the two singers provided even more variety in the vocals. The regulars Maria Franz and Kai Uwe Faust were also responsible for the vocals, with Kai Uwe Faust repeatedly impressing with his throat singing.The setlist took the audience on a journey through different levels of intensity. ‘Alfadhirhaiti’ created a powerful atmosphere with its deep drumbeats and haunting vocals. Meanwhile, the hypnotic melodies of ‘Asja’ and ‘Svanrand’ induced a meditative trance. ‘Urbani’ and ‘Tenet’ increased the intensity once again. The dynamics alternated between meditative soundscapes and eruptive, rhythm-driven climaxes. ‘Othan’ finally brought the energy to a head with thunderous drumbeats and powerful choral singing.‘Anoana’ and ‘Nikkal’ showcased the band's distinctive talent for reimagining traditional melodies and lyrics within a modern, atmospherically dense soundscape, preserving their original power. ‘Galgaldr’ and ‘Seidh’ led into the final, ecstatic ritual, after which ‘Hamrer Hippyer’ signalled the end with great force. All the musicians danced, letting themselves be carried away by the wild energy, a moment in which music, body, and spirit merged completely.The ritual came to an end with the ‘Closing Ceremony’. The musicians gathered in a circle once more while Maria Franz, Christopher Juul, and Kai Uwe Faust thanked the audience for the final time. As the last sounds slowly faded, a silence returned, providing a moment for contemplation and reflection. This was quickly broken by thunderous applause. Through their performance, HEILUNG created something that transcended a concert, offering the audience a journey into times gone by and a spiritual experience that blurred the boundaries between artists and audience.By announcing a creative break, they gave the audience in Saarbrücken an unforgettable experience and said a fitting farewell.Setlist01. Opening Ceremony02. In Maidjan03. Alfadhirhaiti04. Asja05. Svanrand06. Urbani07. Tenet08. Othan09. Anoana10. Nikkal11. Galgaldr12. Seidh13. Hamrer Hippyer14. Closing CeremonyAll Pictures by Elena Arens