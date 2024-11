Live Review: Human League, The - Cologne 2024

Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, Germany24th November 2024We had to wait a long time for THE HUMAN LEAGUE concerts in Germany. But on 24th November 2024, the time had finally come and the British cult band performed at the Carlswerk in Cologne. Cologne has a special significance for THE HUMAN LEAGUE. As Phil Oakley explained, the band’s first concert in Germany took place in Cologne in 1978.But before THE HUMAN LEAGUE took to the stage, the audience was entertained by Cologne scene DJ Elvis Rashidi with 80s hits of all kinds.The entire stage was covered by a black cloth, so you could only guess what the stage looked like. When the first movements behind the curtain could be seen, the audience began to clap and whistle. When spotlights illuminated the curtain and people and music could be heard, everyone knew it was about to start. When the curtain fell, a bright white stage with a bridge-like gallery was revealed. The two singers Susan Ann Alley and Joanne Catherell stood to the right and left respectively. Phil Oakley then joined them from the right as the music for the song ‘Hard Times’ played.The three were supported by a drummer and two keyboarders, who also liked to take to the stage with their portable keyboards. Depending on the song, corresponding films or animations were shown on a huge LED wall in the background. Since the beginning of THE HUMAN LEAGUE, the band has been very fashion-conscious and dress accordingly at their concerts. Susan and Joanne started out wearing black dresses, which they occasionally changed to white or glittery dresses. Phil wore a tight-fitting suit with wide-leg trousers. His jacket was very padded at the shoulders, which was very reminiscent of 80s fashion. Later, however, he took off his jacket and performed the rest of the concert in a white shirt.The song selection was from the entire era of the band. From the minimalist ‘Empire State Human’ from the 1979 album ‘Reproduction’ to ‘The Lebanon’ and ‘Electric Dreams’. The classic ‘Don’t You Want Me’ was also included, which the band played in an extra-long version. However, Phil mixed up some of the lyrics and had to laugh himself when he realised it. The only low in the setlist? ‘Being Boiled’ was NOT played in Cologne and fans were really sad about this. Nevertheless, the fans had fun during the show and roared along to almost every song. Even when the visitors slowly left the hall, many still had a smile on their faces. https://thehumanleague.co.uk Setlist01. Hard Times02. Love Action03. Mirror Man Soundtrack04. Heart Like A Wheel05. Life On Your Own06. The Lebanon07. One Man In My Heart08. Path Of Least Resistance09. Empire State Human10. Louise11. Behind The Mask Open Your Heart12. All I Ever Wanted13. Sound Of The Crowd Tell Me When - Long14. Fascination15. Don’t You Want Me - Long---16. Goodbye Bad Times17. Electric DreamsRatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Light: 10Sound: 9Total: 9.3 / 10All pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg