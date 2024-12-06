29th November 2024
In Extremo - “Wolkenschieber Tour 2024” - Special Guests: Korpiklaani - Support: Rauhbein
On November 29, 2024, Berlin’s iconic Columbiahalle buzzed with anticipation as fans gathered for a long-awaited evening with IN EXTREMO. Originally planned for the winter of 2023, the concert had been rescheduled to give the band time to complete their new album, ‘Wolkenschieber’. This decision, though met with some initial disappointment, ultimately heightened the excitement for what promised to be a landmark moment in the band’s storied career.
IN EXTREMO’s heartfelt statement, released during the summer of 2023, offered insight into their creative process and their dedication to delivering a milestone album. “Certain things simply take the time they need,” they explained, emphasizing their commitment to creating something extraordinary for their fans. As they took the stage on this chilly November evening, it was clear that the wait had been worth it. Backed by an electrifying line-up that included special guests KORPIKLAANI and support RAUHBEIN, the concert was more than just a performance - it was a celebration of IN EXTREMO’s enduring artistry, the resilience of their community, and the joy of live music. From the opening chords to the final encore, the evening resonated with the spirit of camaraderie and creativity that has defined the band for decades.
Rauhbein
RAUHBEIN is a German Folk-Rock band led by vocalist Henry M. Rauhbein, hailing from Velmeden, Hessisch Lichtenau, Hessen. Their music blends robust Rock elements with Irish Folk influences, creating a distinctive sound characterized by powerful guitars, dynamic drums, and violin melodies. This fusion reflects Henry’s experiences and his affection for Ireland, resulting in songs that range from lively drinking anthems to contemplative narratives. The band’s style has been described as a mix between SANTIANO and RAMMSTEIN, offering a balance of energetic Rock songs and heartfelt ballads. Their lyrics often delve into life’s challenges, relationships, and personal growth, all delivered with a raw charm and a touch of self-irony. RAUHBEIN’s discography includes albums like ‘Steh wieder auf’ (2022) and ‘Herz eines Kriegers’ (2023), both of which showcase their unique musical approach. Their live performances are known for their high energy and engaging atmosphere, making each concert a memorable experience. https://rauhbein.de / https://www.facebook.com/p/Rauhbein-100064058886424/
Music & Performance
RAUHBEIN kicked off their performance with the self-titled track ‘Rauhbein’, a bold and commanding start that immediately set the tone for the evening. The raw, rugged energy of the song resonated through the venue, making it clear this was a band unafraid to make a statement. The thunderous opening riff was met with a roar from the audience, who were instantly swept into the band’s dynamic world. The song ‘Rauhbein’ felt like an anthem of self-assertion, with its gritty lyrics and powerful instrumental backing. It established a visceral connection between the band and the crowd, setting the stage for an unforgettable performance. Fans joined in with enthusiasm, their voices blending with the band’s to create a communal atmosphere right from the start.
As the show progressed, RAUHBEIN built on this momentum with a carefully curated setlist that showcased their range and charisma. Here’s how the rest of the evening unfolded: A fitting follow-up, ‘Adrenalin’ injected even more intensity into the performance. The high-energy track lived up to its name, driving the crowd into a frenzy of movement. You could feel the electricity in the air as fists pumped and bodies swayed in sync with the pulsing beat. The melodic ‘Die Welle’ offered a slight shift in tone, creating waves of emotion that washed over the audience. Its rhythmic ebb and flow encouraged a unified sway among the crowd, turning the venue into a sea of movement and connection. With ‘Feier frei’, RAUHBEIN ignited a full-blown party. The song’s infectious rhythm and jubilant lyrics had everyone on their feet, arms raised in celebration. It was a moment of pure, unfiltered joy that rippled through the audience. When ‘Hände hoch’ began, the frontman’s cheerful charisma shone through.
His playful encouragement to raise hands brought a lively call-and-response dynamic to the performance, with the crowd eagerly complying. The combination of humour and high-energy music turned the song into an instant favourite. True to its title, ‘Die laute und schnelle Musikkapelle’ was an auditory adrenaline rush. Its fast-paced tempo and powerful delivery had the audience stomping and clapping along with uncontainable excitement. Switching gears, ‘Auf die Freundschaft’ was a heartfelt ode to friendship. The emotional depth of the song struck a chord with the audience, who illuminated the room with phone lights and sang along in a touching display of camaraderie. The rebellious spirit of ‘Typen wie wir’ celebrated individuality and resilience. The audience responded passionately, shouting the lyrics in unison as the band delivered the anthem with fiery conviction. Closing the set, ‘Steh’ left the audience with a lasting sense of empowerment and energy. The track’s driving beat and uplifting message were the perfect sendoff, wrapping up the performance with a thunderous finale.
The band’s vocalist brought a delightful mix of humour and heart to the performance, with his cheerful demeanour and quirky antics. A particularly hilarious moment came when he created sexy bottle sounds into the microphone, eliciting waves of laughter from the crowd. His ability to seamlessly blend humour with raw musical talent made him an unforgettable presence. The crowd’s reaction to RAUHBEIN was nothing short of electric, with resounding cheers, thunderous applause, and enthusiastic singalongs echoing through the venue at every moment. By the end of their set, the band had undeniably captured the audience’s hearts, leaving the room buzzing with excitement and perfectly primed for the special guest performance by KORPIKLAANI, as well as the highly anticipated headlining act, IN EXTREMO.
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 7
Light: 7
Sound: 7
Total: 7 / 10
Korpiklaani
KORPIKLAANI, whose name translates to “Clan of the Wilderness” in Finnish, is a renowned Folk Metal band hailing from Lahti, Finland. Formed in 2003, the group masterfully blends traditional Finnish Folk Music with the intensity of Heavy Metal, creating a distinctive and energetic sound that has captivated audiences worldwide. KORPIKLAANI’s music is characterized by the fusion of Heavy Metal elements - such as electric guitars, bass, and drums - with traditional Folk instruments like the violin and accordion. This combination results in a vibrant and rhythmic sound that often incorporates melodies reminiscent of Finnish polka, known as “humppa”. Their lyrics frequently explore themes of nature, Finnish mythology, and festive celebrations, delivering a spirited and immersive listening experience. The band’s origins trace back to 1993 under the name Shamaani Duo, focusing primarily on traditional Folk music. They later evolved into Shaman in 1997, integrating more Metal elements, before finally adopting the name KORPIKLAANI in 2003 to reflect their fully developed Folk Metal identity. Over the years, KORPIKLAANI has released multiple studio albums, continually refining their sound and solidifying their position in the folk metal genre. https://korpiklaani.com / https://www.facebook.com/korpiklaani
Music & Performance
The air was alive with anticipation as KORPIKLAANI took the stage in Berlin, ready to unleash their unique brand of folk metal before the legendary IN EXTREMO. What followed was more than a performance - it was a whirlwind journey through Finnish mythology, revelry, and raw emotion, brought to life through music that felt both ancient and electrifyingly modern. The night began with the spellbinding ‘Kotomaa’, a song that seemed to summon the spirit of Finland itself. Its opening notes carried the melancholy of distant shores and the weight of longing, but soon gave way to a powerful crescendo that felt like a triumphant homecoming. The audience, mesmerized, swayed to the rhythm as the song wove its magic, setting the tone for an evening steeped in myth and wonder. Then came ‘Wooden Pints,’ a raucous, foot-stomping anthem that turned the venue into a massive tavern. The lively accordion and jubilant violin transported everyone into a spirited folk dance, and the crowd couldn’t help but move along, their cheers and laughter blending seamlessly with the music. It was a moment of pure, unrestrained joy - a celebration of life, drink, and camaraderie.
If ‘Wooden Pints’ brought the party, ‘Happy Little Boozer’ threw it into full swing. The song, a rollicking tribute to the eternal friend in every cup, was met with raised drinks and uproarious singing. KORPIKLAANI’s ability to channel the festive energy of a thousand nights into a single track had the audience grinning and swaying, lost in the jubilant chaos. The traditional Folk tune ‘Ievan Polkka’ brought yet another layer of enchantment. Its infectious rhythm and playful energy swept through the crowd like a dancing flame. The familiar melody, reimagined with KORPIKLAANI’s distinctive vigour, had everyone clapping in unison, their voices rising in a spirited chorus. It was as though the old-world charm of Finnish villages had come alive in the heart of Berlin. One of the most surprising moments of the night was their rendition of ‘Gotta Go Home,’ originally by BONEY M. The familiar tune, wrapped in folk-metal flair, drew gasps of delight and a wave of recognition from the audience. It was a testament to KORPIKLAANI’s ability to seamlessly weave unexpected influences into their tapestry of sound, creating something both nostalgic and entirely new.
The performance wasn’t all revelry; with ‘Kalmisto,’ KORPIKLAANI plunged the room into the darker corners of Finnish lore. The song carried a haunting beauty, with its brooding melodies and primal intensity evoking the shadowy depths of forests and the whispers of spirits. The audience stood captivated, entranced by the band’s storytelling through sound. As the flames of ‘Tuli Kokko’ roared to life, the crowd was swept into the song’s fierce energy. The pounding rhythms and soaring violins mirrored the mythical firebird of its title, creating a crescendo of intensity that reverberated through every corner of the venue. It was impossible not to feel the primal force behind the music, as though the ancient myths themselves were calling out. Closing their set with ‘Pidot,’ KORPIKLAANI left the crowd in a state of euphoria. The song was an invitation to feast and celebrate, its lively tempo and triumphant melodies pulling the audience together in one final dance. Lanterns glowed softly on stage, casting an ethereal light that gave the impression of an ancient festival brought to life. The crowd sang and danced until the very last note, their energy a reflection of the band’s spirited performance.
This wasn’t the first time I’d witnessed KORPIKLAANI’s magic. I had the privilege of photographing their set during the peaceful days of Ukraine’s Faine Misto festival, where they similarly swept the audience into their festive embrace. Here in Berlin, they once again proved why they are a quintessential festival band, seamlessly blending joy, myth, and a touch of the fantastical. Their performance wasn’t just a warm-up for IN EXTREMO - it was a spectacle in its own right. With a backdrop of enchanting decorations and an atmosphere thick with the essence of Finnish folklore, KORPIKLAANI transported the crowd into a world of fire, celebration, and mythic tales. It was a night that left us all yearning for more, and yet profoundly fulfilled.
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 8
Light: 7
Sound: 8
Total: 7.5 / 10
IN EXTREMO
IN EXTREMO, formed in 1995 in Berlin, is a pioneering German band renowned for their unique fusion of Heavy Metal and Medieval music. Their distinctive sound combines traditional Rock instruments - electric guitars, bass, and drums - with historical instruments such as bagpipes, hurdy-gurdy, and shawm, creating a rich tapestry that bridges contemporary and ancient musical traditions. The band’s repertoire often features adaptations of traditional songs from various European cultures, performed in multiple languages, including Old High German, Latin, and Old Norse. This eclectic approach not only showcases their musical versatility but also pays homage to the diverse linguistic heritage of medieval Europe.
IN EXTREMO’s live performances are celebrated for their theatricality and high energy, frequently incorporating elaborate stage designs and pyrotechnics to enhance the immersive experience. Their dynamic shows have earned them a dedicated fan base and significant commercial success, with several albums reaching the top of the German charts. Their latest album, ‘Wolkenschieber’, released on September 13, 2024, exemplifies the band’s enduring commitment to blending medieval melodies with modern rock elements. The album offers a compelling mix of spirited party anthems, defiant freedom songs, and poignant ballads, reflecting the band’s evolution while staying true to their roots. ‘Wolkenschieber’ encapsulates IN EXTREMO’s signature style, delivering a vibrant listening experience that resonates with both long-time fans and new listeners. The album’s themes of unity, resilience, and joy are particularly poignant, offering a sense of hope and celebration in uncertain times. https://www.inextremo.de / https://www.facebook.com/officialinextremo
Music & Performance
The air was electric as IN EXTREMO took the stage in Berlin, their music igniting the night with the kind of raw energy and theatricality that only they can deliver. The setlist was a masterful blend of their storied past and fresh creations, a musical odyssey that showcased their evolution while staying true to their medieval-metal roots. Each song was a chapter in a story told with fire, smoke, and passion, drawing the audience into a world both timeless and vividly alive. The show began with the mesmerizing ‘Ólafur’, a slow-burning introduction that transitioned from a taped prelude to a live crescendo, as if the band were stepping out of history itself. The haunting melodies set a mood of anticipation, pulling the crowd into a trance-like state. From the first notes of ‘Spielmannsfluch’, the venue roared to life. A dramatic tale of loss and vengeance unfolded, the audience hanging on every lyric as flames leapt and sparks rained down. It was a song that felt like a battle cry, and the crowd responded in kind, their voices rising to meet the song’s fervour.
‘Nur ihr allein’ followed, a heartfelt tribute to the band’s fans. Its soaring melody and emotive lyrics wrapped the audience in a collective embrace, a reminder of the bond shared between the performers and those who’ve supported them for decades. Then came ‘Vollmond’, a quintessential IN EXTREMO classic. The song’s hypnotic rhythm and medieval instrumentation carried the crowd into the moonlit night it evoked, with hands clapping and feet stomping in perfect harmony. The intensity ramped up with ‘Weckt die Toten’, a pulse-pounding anthem that felt like a ritual to wake spirits long since departed. The song’s pounding drums and fiery theatrics turned the venue into a cathedral of sound and flame. The epic ‘Troja’ brought a darker tone, its brooding narrative sweeping the audience into ancient times. The interplay of heavy guitars and haunting traditional instruments painted a vivid soundscape of myth and tragedy, leaving the crowd spellbound.
Not every moment was about fire and fury. ‘Unser Lied’ provided a gentler interlude, a song of unity that brought the crowd together in song. Its melodic warmth felt like a shared heartbeat, a reminder of music’s power to connect. ‘Küss mich’ was a playful invitation to dance and celebrate, its infectious energy lighting up the faces of everyone in the room. The crowd’s laughter and cheers mingled with the upbeat tune, creating a moment of pure, unbridled joy. The title track from their latest album, ‘Wolkenschieber’, was the centrepiece of the evening. A perfect blend of medieval melodies and modern rock energy, it was a triumphant declaration of the band’s continuing evolution. The crowd’s applause and cheers echoed their approval, solidifying the song as a new favourite. The show’s momentum never faltered. ‘Sängerkrieg’ brought the heat with its pounding rhythm and warrior-like chants, while ‘Störtebeker’ turned the venue into a roaring tavern, the audience swaying and shouting like sailors on a stormy sea. ‘Liam’ and ‘Blutmond’ offered moments of intensity and drama, the latter’s deep, brooding tones making the venue feel like a medieval cathedral under a blood moon.
As the night reached its crescendo, ‘Frei zu sein’ became a triumphant anthem of freedom. The crowd roared the lyrics, fists raised high, as the band delivered one of their most powerful performances of the evening. When the encore arrived, it felt like the band wasn’t just performing - they were celebrating. ‘Sternhagelvoll’ brought laughter and exuberance, while ‘Feuertaufe’ unleashed one final explosion of sound and fire. The haunting ‘Villeman og Magnhild’ brought a touch of folklore to the finale, before ‘Terra Mater’ closed the night with a sense of reverent awe. The surprises didn’t stop with the music. As the last notes faded, soap bubbles and confetti filled the air - a whimsical counterpoint to the evening’s fire and fury. It was a moment of pure, childlike joy, a reminder that even amid the grandeur and drama, IN EXTREMO knows how to celebrate life with their fans.
This concert wasn’t just a performance - it was a prelude. With their 30th anniversary on the horizon, IN EXTREMO gave Berlin a taste of what’s to come at their three-day festival at Loreley in 2025. The fire, the music, the joy - it was all a promise of even greater things ahead.
Setlist
01. Ólafur (Intro version, first half from tape, last half live)
02. Spielmannsfluch
03. Nur ihr allein
04. Vollmond
05. Weckt die Toten
06. Troja
07. Unser Lied
08. Küss mich
09. Wolkenschieber
10. Sängerkrieg
11. Feine Seele
12. Störtebeker
13. Liam
14. Katzengold
15. Gaukler
16. Blutmond
17. Rasend Herz
18. Ai vis lo lop
19. Belladonna
20. Frei zu sein
---
21. Sternhagelvoll
22. Feuertaufe
23. Villeman og Magnhild
24. Terra Mater (Outro)
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9.5 / 10
All Pictures by Iryna Kalenska
