Live Review: Fit For An Autopsy - Berlin 2024

Hole44, Berlin, Germany10th December 2024The atmosphere at Hole44 in Berlin was thick with anticipation as FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY arrived to celebrate the release of their latest album, ‘Oh What The Future Holds’. The night was a true testament to the evolution of Extreme Metal, with the band’s crushing sound accompanied by a strong line-up of support acts. Though I arrived late and missed HERIOT and DARKEST HOUR, the remaining performances were enough to leave a lasting impression.Though I missed HERIOT’s full set, the band is known for blending Metalcore and Sludge, combining guttural growls with intricate guitar work to create a heavy and atmospheric sound. Their music builds a raw, powerful atmosphere, setting a fitting tone for the evening’s line-up. As for DARKEST HOUR, while I couldn’t witness their live performance, their reputation as a major force in Melodic Death Metal precedes them. Known for their energetic shows, DARKEST HOUR combines Thrash, Melodic Death Metal, and Hardcore influences. Their fast rhythms, thrashing solos, and catchy melodies have earned them a solid place in the melodic death metal scene, making them a natural precursor to the headliners.By the time SYLOSIS took the stage, the crowd was well warmed up. The UK-based band brought their powerful Thrash and Melodic Death Metal fusion to the stage, making a lasting impression. Their performance was a masterclass in Technical Metal, with fast-paced, intricate guitar work and unrelenting energy.Music & PerformanceTracks like ‘I Sever’ and ‘Desolate Souls’ demonstrated their ability to seamlessly blend complex song structures with aggressive, melodic hooks. The crowd’s enthusiasm for their performance showed that SYLOSIS’ blend of precision and power resonates deeply with Metal fans. This setlist captures the blend of technical metal and melodic aggression that SYLOSIS are known for, offering fans a powerful live experience that spanned their discography.Setlist01. Empty Prophets02. (Ring Out)03. Pariahs04. The Path05. Conclusion06. (Ring Out)07. Tears08. Servitude09. Poison for the Lost10. (Ring Out)11. A Sign of Things to Come12. (Ring Out)13. DeadwoodRatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Sound: 9Light: 7Total: 8.5 / 10When FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY took to the stage, the intensity was palpable. The New Jersey band, known for their evolution from deathcore to a more progressive and expansive sound, came out with all guns blazing.Music & PerformanceOpening with ‘Far From Heaven’, from their latest album ‘Oh What The Future Holds’, they instantly established the tone for the night: atmospheric, yet crushingly heavy. Their performance had an undeniable power, combining technical precision with guttural vocals and neck-snapping riffs. As the night progressed, the band alternated between newer tracks and fan favorites, including ‘Heads Will Hang’ and ‘The Sea of Tragic Beasts’. Their set had a dynamic flow, from atmospheric build-ups to brutal breakdowns, which kept the energy high throughout. The six-piece band, led by the commanding Joseph Badolato, delivered an unforgettable performance. Their seamless blending of death metal, hardcore, and even melodic elements showcased their continuous musical evolution.The band’s stage presence was commanding, with Badolato’s guttural growls cutting through the heavy atmosphere, while the technical prowess of the guitarists and drummers was on full display. The energy was palpable from start to finish, with the crowd matching the intensity of the band’s performance. As the night drew to a close, the band left the stage having fulfilled their promise of an unforgettable, crushing performance.Setlist01. Far From Heaven02. The Sea of Tragic Beasts03. Heads Will Hang04. Tomb of the Mutilated05. Warfare06. Oh What The Future Holds07. The Butcher’s Hand08. Black Mammoth09. Murder in the First---10. The Last Days of HumanityRatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Sound: 9Light: 7Total: 8.5 / 10All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer