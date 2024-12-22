Live Review: Feuerschwanz - Essen 2024

Grugahalle, Essen, Germany14th December 2024On December 14, 2024, the band FEUERSCHWANZ celebrated their 20th anniversary with a spectacular concert at the Grugahalle in Essen. Aptly named the “Metfest”, the event attracted 6,000 enthusiastic fans and delivered an evening full of musical highlights, surprise guests, and an unforgettable atmosphere.Hours before the doors opened, long queues had already formed despite freezing temperatures - a testament to the enduring popularity of FEUERSCHWANZ. At precisely 6:45 PM, the band ILLUMISHADE kicked off the evening. Founded by Fabienne Erni and Jonas Wolf (both known from ELUVEITIE), the group showcased their unique blend of rock and metal. Despite their relatively short 30-minute set, ILLUMISHADE left a lasting impression with their strong stage presence, Fabienne Erni’s impressive vocals, and an engaging performance. Their music instantly captivated the audience, setting the tone for an exceptional night.At 7:35 PM, DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN Reiter took to the stage. With songs like ‘Volle Kraft’, ‘Herz in Flammen’, and ‘Wir reiten’, they quickly had the crowd singing along. Their track ‘Revolution’, from the 2006 album ‘Riders on the Storm’, stood out as particularly poignant, with the band remarking on its renewed relevance today. The excellent acoustics of the Grugahalle enhanced the REITER’s powerful performance, and their charismatic interaction with the audience added to their dynamic set, despite a tight schedule.Setlist01. Gesprochenes Intro: In nomine Patris et Filii et Spiritus Sancti02. Volle Kraft03. Es wird schlimmer04. Der Adler05. Herz in Flammen06. Revolution07. Die Boten08. Trommelshow09. Friede sei mit dir10. Die Sonne scheint11. Auf und Nieder12. Der kleine Wicht13. Wir reitenThe highlight of the evening began at 9:00 PM when the curtain dropped, and FEUERSCHWANZ stormed the stage. Opening with ‘SGFRD Dragonslayer’, the band delivered a high-energy performance. The show was a perfect blend of musical excellence, visual effects, and thoughtful production. Flames, sparks, and other pyrotechnics amplified the epic atmosphere. Special guests included Fabienne Erni (‘Bastard von Asgard’), MIRACLE OF SOUND (‘Valhalla Calling’), Dag from SDP and Melissa Bonny (‘Ding’), and Vito C. from JBO (‘Highlander’), adding extra excitement to the concert.A standout moment was the acoustic set performed on the B-stage. Tracks like ‘I See Fire’ and ‘Blöde Frage, Saufgelage’ brought the band closer to the audience, creating an intimate atmosphere filled with goosebump-worthy moments. Back on the main stage, the band concluded their regular set with an electrifying rendition of ‘Das Elfte Gebot’. During the encore, FEUERSCHWANZ delivered crowd favourites such as ‘Warriors’ (with support from Melissa Bonny and Fuchs) and ‘Rohirrim’, before ending the night with a triumphant final Metfest call.Setlist01. SGFRD Dragonslayer02. Memento Mori03. Untot im Drachenboot04. Metfest05. Bastard von Asgard (with Fabienne Erni)06. Valhalla Calling (Miracle of Sound cover) (with Miracle of Sound)07. Ultima Nocte08. Schubsetanz09. Ding (Seeed cover) (with Melissa Bonny)10. Kampfzwerg11. Berzerkermode12. Valkyren13. Highlander (English Version) (with Vito C.)14. Uruk-Hai15. I See Fire / Hurra Hurra die Pest ist da / Kaufmann und Maid / Blöde Frage, Saufgelage (Acoustic)16. Drums solo / Taking the Hobbits to Isengard17. Dragostea din tei (O-Zone cover)18. Die Hörner hoch---18. Warriors of the World United (Manowar cover) (with Melissa Bonny)19. Rohirrim20. Das Elfte GebotThe 20th anniversary of FEUERSCHWANZ was a masterful combination of entertainment, nostalgia, and musical brilliance. The seamless organization, outstanding sound quality, and vibrant atmosphere made this event an unforgettable experience. Fans can eagerly anticipate future projects, tours, and perhaps another milestone celebration.All Pictures by Matthias Irrgang