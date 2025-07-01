CD Review: Aesthetic Perfection - Closer to Human

Artist: Aesthetic PerfectionTitle: Closer To HumanGenre: Industrial PopRelease Date: 20th June 2025Label: Dependent RecordsDaniel Graves founded AESTHETIC PERFECTION in 2000. By now, there are eight full length studio albums out, and the band is known for their energetic love performances. With a live band, Daniel Graves has toured with big acts, such as COMBICHRIST, COVENANT and MESH and have grown quite a fanbase throughout the years. The successful debut album ‘Close To Human’ came out in 2005, but the original files tragically got lost in 2006. So in 2024, Daniel Graves sat down to recreate the original album, gathering the remains and rebuilding it track by track. So here is a brand new old version of the debut album, titled ‘Closer To Human’.The refreshed debut comes with ten song, lasting for thirty-six minutes. The intro ‘Human’ is asking us “what makes us human” before it continues with the song ‘Belong’. Energetic and powerful, this song is pulling you along straight away before it ultimately fades out, making room for ‘Beautiful’. While this song is only slightly slower, it definitely leaves a lot more room to get lost in the music, and gets the mind wandering. ‘Surface’ picks up the pace again and pushes you forward.‘Fix’ keeps up the pace, before it slows down towards the end, making room for ‘Overcast’. Continuing with a steady rhythm, this song is almost hypnotic, pulling you into a trance that lets you forget everything around you. ‘Master’ adds a threatening touch, luring in the dark, watching you from the deep shadows. ‘Architect’ shakes you back into reality while throwing you straight onto the dance floor. it is a catchy and using song. ‘Sacrifice’ brings back the glooming sound. ‘Coward’ closes the album with a steady rhythm again, marching toward the exit.‘Closer To Human’ is a thriving and catchy album that will definitely keep you on the dance floor from first to last. The distorted voice of Daniel Graves is guiding you through each track, becoming your light amidst the darkness some of those songs bring along. Some arrangements sound brighter and filled with hope, while others are filled with glooming despair. It is a brilliant recreation go the twenty-year old debut album. One that is timeless and one that you will enjoy. So, check it out now!01. Human02. Belong03. Beautiful04. Surface05. Fix06. Overcast07. Master08. Architect09. Sacrifice10. CowardDaniel Graves - all music, vocals & lyricsMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10